Jeremy Williams, Greenville football coach with ALS, dies at age 50

Williams’ family was featured in the TV show “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’' in 2010. His home was renovated to accommodate Williams and his son, Jacob, who was born with spina bifida.

Williams was the subject of a documentary, ‘’Season of a Lifetime.’’ A movie called the “The Jeremy Williams Story,’’ to be directed by Steve Camp, was announced in 2020 with plans to begin shooting next year. It will be based on Williams’ book, “Tenacious: How God Used a Terminal Diagnosis to Turn a Family and Football Team into Champions,” that he wrote with his wife, Jennifer

A native of Columbus, Williams played at Kendrick High, then the University of Memphis as a defensive back from 1991 to 1993.

There will be a celebration of Williams’ life April 3 at Mountain Shadows Community Church in Hamilton.