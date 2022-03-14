Hamburger icon
Jeremy Williams, Greenville football coach with ALS, dies at age 50

The Williams family surrounds Jeremy in this photo from December: (From left) daughter Josie, wife Jennifer, son Jacob. (Photo courtesy Williams family)

The Williams family surrounds Jeremy in this photo from December: (From left) daughter Josie, wife Jennifer, son Jacob. (Photo courtesy Williams family)

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

Jeremy Williams, the former Greenville High football coach who battled ALS for almost 15 years, died Sunday morning, his family said. Williams was 50.

Williams was named the National High School Football Association’s coach of the year in 2010, his final season on the sidelines, when he led Greenville to an 8-3 record and playoff appearance.

Using a motorized wheelchair, Greenville coach Jeremy Williams talks with quarterback Mario Alford during their win against Macon County Sept. 17, 2010, in Greenville.

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Using a motorized wheelchair, Greenville coach Jeremy Williams talks with quarterback Mario Alford during their win against Macon County Sept. 17, 2010, in Greenville.

Credit: Jason Getz

Using a motorized wheelchair, Greenville coach Jeremy Williams talks with quarterback Mario Alford during their win against Macon County Sept. 17, 2010, in Greenville.

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Williams was diagnosed with ALS in 2007 and continued to lead his team for four more seasons. His 2009 Greenville team was 10-0 in the regular season and won the west Georgia school’s most recent region championship and first in 17 years.

As the disease progressed, Williams would use a golf cart to get around while coaching. In his last season, he was using a motorized wheelchair and struggling to communicate.

Williams’ family was featured in the TV show “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’' in 2010. His home was renovated to accommodate Williams and his son, Jacob, who was born with spina bifida.

Williams was the subject of a documentary, ‘’Season of a Lifetime.’’ A movie called the “The Jeremy Williams Story,’’ to be directed by Steve Camp, was announced in 2020 with plans to begin shooting next year. It will be based on Williams’ book, “Tenacious: How God Used a Terminal Diagnosis to Turn a Family and Football Team into Champions,” that he wrote with his wife, Jennifer

A native of Columbus, Williams played at Kendrick High, then the University of Memphis as a defensive back from 1991 to 1993.

There will be a celebration of Williams’ life April 3 at Mountain Shadows Community Church in Hamilton.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

