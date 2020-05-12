Jeremy Williams and family still living with ALS, still inspiring others

Camp admitted as much when he recently spoke with Williams’ wife. “I talked to Jennifer the other day and said I’m sorry, something I said publicly was printed related to the fact that (after watching the documentary) I just assumed Jeremy had passed,” Camp said.

“At the time I just really wanted to know how much longer he lived and what the rest of his story was. She said don’t be embarrassed. That’s part of Jeremy’s miracle that he’s still with us today, and he has been with us for 10 years after that.”

Today you can find the Williams family sticking very close to its home in Pine Mountain Valley, about 30 miles from Columbus. The same home that the TV show “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” renovated in 2010 to accommodate both Jeremy and his son, Jacob, born with spina bifida and like his father in a wheelchair.

The best that can be said of the coronavirus shutdown is that it has at least condensed and simplified life around the Williams house. Their daughter, Josie, is home from her studies in kinesiology (her dad’s old major) at Columbus State. Jacob, a force of nature on two wheels, is finishing his high school sophomore year from the kitchen table. Jennifer’s working her school-system job from home as well. In a way, having nowhere to go when going places is such a large-scale production — Jeremy is immobile and on a ventilator — can be freeing.

And Jeremy? “He’s doing good,” Jennifer said. “I tell everybody is we’re dealing with our normal now, which is always a blessing. There are no extra things going on, it’s dealing with Lou Gehrig’s.”

Using a motorized wheelchair, Greenville coach Jeremy Williams talks with quarterback Mario Alford during their win against Macon County Sept. 17, 2010, in Greenville.

Uninterrupted is a daily regimen of caring for all of Jeremy’s needs. With mechanical help, he is lifted from bed each day. The ventilator requires meticulous maintenance, as does the tube system through which he takes his nourishment and medication.

Observed Sheila Hawkins, the person who brought the documentary to Camp’s attention, “To see what they’ve overcome, Jennifer is a hero to me.

“She’s just a soldier, a warrior. I believe Jeremy and Jennifer are the true meaning of love.”

Hawkins and Rick Cohen, who did the Williams documentary “Season of a Lifetime,” spent a weekend before Christmas with the family getting to know them. It only strengthened their resolve to do the movie. They, along with Camp and two-time Emmy-nominated producer Sam Sokolaw are part of the team assembling the project.

Their subject has traveled the whole cruel course of Gehrig’s Disease, or ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). Only Williams has endured it longer than most. According to the ALS Association, the average life expectancy is less than five years from the time of diagnosis. Williams was diagnosed in 2007.

While he coached, the neurodegenerative disease chipped away at his ability to move and speak. By his final season he was working the sideline in a motorized wheelchair and was finding it increasingly difficult to make himself heard.

Gradually, ALS overwhelmed him. While Williams’ mind remained untouched, he lost control of his body. He became unable to steer his motorized wheelchair. Losing the option to breath on his own, Jeremy made the difficult decision to keep living on a ventilator in 2012.

Unable to speak, Jeremy communicated through an electronic gaze system that allowed him to operate a keyboard through eye movements. Over time, that became unworkable, too. Always compromising with this disease, they’ve come across a new and improved system that, Jennifer said, enables her husband to construct simple messages.

It has been a couple of years, Jennifer figures, since Jeremy made his last public appearance, spreading his message (through a synthesized voice) to church, school and community groups. He used to have an extensive email chain through which he shared his Christian views. But that’s gone quiet, too.

The adaptations to the coronavirus lifestyle have seemed minor by comparison with all the others forced upon this family through the years. It’s just a given that they have to be so cautious with Jeremy now.

“We don’t go out as much as most people do anyway,” Jennifer said. Wednesday night Bible study class continued as a video conference. Sunday church services had been moved to an outdoor amphitheater, with the family well distanced from the flock at the uppermost level.

It’s not just the faraway producer who finds it amazing that here in the spring of 2020 Jeremy is still present, still physically at the center of his story. Those who have followed from the beginning are no less astonished. Every day that Jeremy greets is a testimony to his will and his family’s devotion. Jennifer shapes her explanation around the unbending frame of her religion.

“It shows how faithful our savior is. Jeremy’s a blessing to have here and be a part of our lives,” she said.

Jeremy Williams playfully races his 9-year-old son Jacob across the church parking lot back to the family van after worship service at Edgewood Baptist Church Sunday, Jan. 6, 2013, in Columbus.

“I keep telling people it’s all for the enhancement and advancement of the kingdom,” she continued. “The enhancement part is encouraging fellow believers and their walk with Christ and encouraging them to keep on keeping on. The advancement is that hopefully God would use this movie as a tool to draw people to him and to salvation in Jesus. To keep people encouraged in their lives about things that they face knowing that God is there, he’s real, he’s present. He carries us, if we let him.”

The Williamses had pondered and put aside other movie offers in the past, but this one just seemed to come at the right time for them, from the right source.

During a phone interview, Jennifer is asked if they’re going to get Scarlett Johansson to play her in the movie, but it’s Jacob who answers from the background. “I wish; I wish.”

“We both want people to be encouraged by (the movie). We know it’s going to be entertaining because we’ve lived it. We definitely want it to be encouraging,” she said.

“Everybody loves a good football movie, but this is really going to encapsulate Jeremy and Jennifer and their love story,” Camp foreshadowed.

“Their story gives so much hope, especially in times like now when everybody needs hope,” Hawkins said.

And she added, “Think about it, to go through everything they have and still come out closer and more in love and closer to God than anybody could ever imagine. I’ve never met anybody like them.”

There is a script to round into shape, financing to finish, and cast and crew to assemble. The producers said they would like to begin shooting in Georgia by late fall, early winter, but, of course, the shadow of the coronavirus denies light to all plans.

Large obstacles remain. But if the movie and movie-makers are true to the story, nothing should seem insurmountable.