How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 2

Class 7A

1. (1) Buford (2-0)

Last week: Beat Mallard Creek, N.C. 10-7. Buford trailed 7-0 at halftime and let star quarterback Dylan Raiola (13-of-25 passing, 174 yards) take four sacks, but the Wolves got a 42-yard TD pass from Raiola to K.J. Bolden in the third quarter and a 41-yard field goal from Mario Ventura in the fourth to prevail. Mallard Creek scored on an 80-yard screen pass for the only touchdown Buford has allowed in two games against prominent out-of-state opponents. Next: Friday at North Cobb (0-1)

2. (2) Colquitt County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Stockbridge 47-27. Neko Fann was 18-of-31 passing for 228 yards and four touchdowns, all to AJC Super 11 WR Ny Carr, who had 11 receptions for 152 yards. Colquitt County led 31-14 at halftime. Next: Friday at Tift County (0-2)

3. (3) Mill Creek (2-0)

Last week: Beat Norcross 27-13. Cam Robinson rushed for 201 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries, and Daniel Smith rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Smith’s 60-yard TD run in the fourth quarter gave Mill Creek a 27-7 lead. Next: Friday vs. Archer (1-1)

4. (4) Walton (2-0)

Last week: Beat Brookwood 63-15. Walton set a school record for points scored and opened the season with two wins over top-10 opponents for the first time in history. Walton beat Grayson 49-27 last week. Walton scored touchdowns on six of its first seven possessions. Jeremy Hecklinski was 22-of-27 passing for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Sept. 8 at Pope (0-1)

5. (5) Carrollton (1-1)

Last week: Beat South Paulding 49-0. Ju Ju Lewis was 11-of-17 passing for 241 yards and three touchdowns, two to Caleb Odom. Kimauri Farmer rushed for 96 yards and three touchdowns. Landon Wolf had two tackles for losses and an interception. Next: Friday at Rome (2-0)

6. (7) Parkview (2-0)

Last week: Beat Shiloh 60-0. Mike Matthews returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, and Parkview led 39-0 at halftime. Sean Ferguson returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown. Mysean Nesbitt returned a fumbled punt snap 32 yards for a touchdown. Brian Stokes rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Next: Sept. 8 vs. North Gwinnett (1-1)

7. (8) Westlake (2-0)

Last week: Beat Crisp County 50-12. Westlake had four defensive touchdowns on interceptions by Raemon Mosby (66 yards), Sebastian Wimbush (78 yards) and Christian Peterson (20 yards) and a fumble return by Bryson Oliver (15 yards). Naeem Odeniyi rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Grove (1-1)

8. (6) Milton (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Western, Fla. 14-10. Milton had a 19-yard TD run called back for holding midway in the fourth quarter and ended up turning the ball over on downs. Milton led 271-170 in total yards. Luke Nickel was 19-of-30 passing for 188 yards. Western is ranked No. 9 by MaxPreps in Florida’s highest metro classification. Next: Sept. 8 at Roswell (2-0)

9. (9) Norcross (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Mill Creek 27-13. Norcross trailed 20-0 in the third quarter before scoring two late touchdowns. Dillon Mohammed was 12-of-19 passing for 124 yards and a touchdown. A.J. Watkins had 51 yards passing and 48 receiving. Next: Sept. 8 at Archer (1-1)

10. (NR) Grayson (1-1)

Last week: Beat Eagle’s Landing 83-0. Grayson led 59-0 at halftime, and John Cineas returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown. J.D. Davis threw four of Grayson’s six TD passes. The 83 points and the margin of victory are the most in school history, surpassing a 74-0 victory over International School of Florida in 2017. Next: Friday vs. Fort Dorchester, S.C. (1-0)

Out: No. 10 Brookwood (1-1)

Class 6A

1. (1) Hughes (2-0)

Last week: Beat McEachern 40-9. Dorian Page rushed for 125 yards on nine carries, and Justus Savage ran for 102 on 10. Page returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. Air Noland was 8-of-13 passing for 163 yards. Next: Saturday vs. Butler, N.C. (1-1)

2. (2) Gainesville (2-0)

Last week: Beat Mountain View 34-21. Gavin Hall rushed for 170 yards and on 22 carries and scored on runs of 54 and 46 yards. Baxter Wright passed for 139 yards. Zion Ferguson returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Coconut Creek, Fla. (1-0)

3. (4) Houston County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Perry 42-35. With Houston County trailing 35-34, A.J. Hill threw a 19-yard TD pass to Ricky Johnson with 40 seconds left. Hill was 26-of-40 passing for 363 yards and five touchdowns. Johnson had 12 receptions for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. West Laurens (0-1)

4. (5) Lee County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Hapeville Charter 51-14. Ousmane Kromah rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on five carries and caught a TD pass. Devin Collier rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Cory McDowell intercepted two passes. Lee County led 42-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Lithia Springs (0-2)

5. (6) Roswell (2-0)

Last week: Beat Centennial 71-7. K.J. Smith was 13-of-17 passing for 233 yards and a school-record seven touchdowns, three each to Dylan Williams and Synkwan Smith. Next: Friday vs. Marietta (1-1)

6. (3) Woodward Academy (1-1)

Last week: Lost to McCallie, Tenn. 41-21. Ben Grice had four receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown, but Woodward struggled otherwise in the passing game, missing on 21 of 36 throws. Woodward trailed 34-7 in the third quarter against MaxPreps’ No. 2 team in Tennessee. Next: Sept. 8 at Marist (1-1)

7. (7) Rome (2-0)

Last week: Beat Lithonia 56-8. Joe Wilkinson returned an interception 88 yards for a touchdown, and Tinerious Stallings scored on a 46-yard pass and a 45-yard punt return. B.J. Jackson scored on passes of 42 and 32 yards. Reece Fountain was 5-of-10 passing for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Carrollton (1-1)

8. (8) Thomas County Central (2-0)

Last week: Beat Thomasville 45-7. Jaylen Johnson was 13-of-21 passing for 294 yards and two touchdowns, and Trey Benton rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. Tre’von Pringle had five receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Central evened the series in the crosstown rivalry 28-28. Next: Friday at Bainbridge (1-1)

9. (9) Northside-Warner Robins (2-0)

Last week: Beat Peach County 28-17. Northside trailed 7-0 in the second quarter, but Malik Spaulding’s 14-yard interception return and Damion Dee’s 76-yard TD pass to Keron Milton in a three-minute span swung the game to Northside, which went up 21-7 at halftime. Milton had four receptions for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Warner Robins (0-1)

10. (10) Marist (1-1)

Last week: Beat Pike Road, Ala. 42-14. Jackson Hughes rushed for 90 yards on 15 carries, and Marist attempted only one pass, an 8-yarder from Ian White to Ripp Perez for a touchdown. Casey Comerford returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown, and Noah Gerrick returned a fumble 25 yards for a 29-7 lead in the third quarter. Next: Friday vs. Savannah Christian (2-0)

Class 5A

1. (1) Ware County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Richmond Hill 28-7. Kendre Standley returned a fumble 27 yards for a touchdown for a 21-7 lead with seven minutes left. Luke Hooks was 14-of-18 passing for 184 yards and a touchdown. Quintin Orange had three receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown. R.J. Boyd had 93 yards from scrimmage. Next: Friday vs. Baldwin (2-0)

2. (2) Creekside (2-0)

Last week: Beat St. Peter’s Prep, N.J. 34-15. Roderick McCrary rushed for 174 yards, and Travis Terrell rushed for 121. Ricky McCrary had three tackles for losses and a sack. Shumond Johnson had two sacks. St. Peter’s entered No. 155 in the High School Football America national rankings. Next: Saturday at Mater Dei, Calif. (2-0)

3. (3) Warner Robins (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Northside-Warner Robins (2-0)

4. (4) Coffee (2-0)

Last week: Beat Bainbridge 23-14. Fred Brown scored on a 14-yard run at the end of a 12-play, 75-yard drive for a 23-14 lead with 9:10 left. Brown rushed for 166 yards on 29 carries. Next: Sept. 8 vs. Bolles, Fla. (0-1)

5. (5) Cartersville (2-0)

Last week: Beat Jonesboro 24-13. Both Jonesboro touchdowns came on returns of Cartersville turnovers when the game wasn’t in much doubt. WR Jamauri Brice threw a 77-yard pass to Kendrick Price in the first quarter, scored on a 14-yard reception from Nate Russell for a 14-0 lead in the second and had a tackle for a loss. Next: Friday vs. Allatoona (0-2)

6. (6) Jefferson (2-0)

Last week: Beat Wren, S.C. 30-14. Sammy Brown rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns, and Dallas Russell ran for 113 yards. Jayden Yang had a team-leading six solo tackles and two tackles for losses. Next: Friday at St. Pius (1-1)

7. (7) Jones County (1-1)

Last week: Beat Dacula 44-19. Judd Anderson was 10-of-15 passing for 175 yards and four touchdowns and scored two touchdowns. Zion Ragins had four receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown. Jaylen Dekle rushed for 110 yards. Next: Friday at Perry (0-1)

8. (8) Hiram (2-0)

Last week: Beat Woodstock 38-14. Chase Tyler opened the scoring with a 75-yard interception return. Ryan Strickland passed for 116 yards, and Da’Shaun Williams had 115 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches. Next: Friday at East Paulding (1-1)

9. (9) Calhoun (1-1)

Last week: Beat Carver-Atlanta 40-18. Bryant Arnold’s 28-yard interception return for a touchdown gave Calhoun a 28-12 lead just before halftime. Trey Townsend was 11-of-23 passing for 118 yards and two touchdowns, and Caden Williams rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Next: Friday vs. Creekview (2-0)

10. (10) Clarke Central (2-0)

Last week: Beat Oconee County 38-31. Demari Kelley made a fourth-down sack at the Clarke Central 10-yard line to clinch the victory in the final minute. Clarke Central took a 31-14 lead early in the second half on Riley Berrong’s 37-yard pass to Jaylen Jackson, but Oconee County got back in the game with a 17-point final quarter. Clarke’s Corey Watkins Jr. rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Next: Sept. 8 vs. Gainesville (2-0)

Class 4A

1. (1) Benedictine (2-0)

Last week: Beat Chambers, N.C. 42-9. RaSean Matthews returned Chambers’ first kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and intercepted a pass that set up another score and a 14-6 lead. Sophomore Bubba Frazier scored on an 87-yard TD run, and Luke Kromenhoek threw three TD passes. Next: Friday at Westminster (1-1)

2. (2) North Oconee (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at South Forsyth (0-2)

3. (3) Troup (2-0)

Last week: Beat Hardaway 50-0. Troup used 15 ball carriers in a game that was 43-0 at halftime. Taeo Todd was 5-of-5 passing for 91 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 69 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Next: Friday at Callaway (1-0)

4. (4) Bainbridge (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Coffee 23-14. Antavious Murphy had seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown. Keenan Phillips rushed for 84 yards on 12 carries after running for 206 in the opener. Bainbridge was within 16-14 until Coffee’s fourth-quarter touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Thomas County Central (2-0)

5. (5) Perry (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Houston County 42-35. Khalid Miller returned the opening kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown, and Perry led 35-34 until Houston County’s winning touchdown in the final minute. Colter Ginn was 21-of-39 passing for 349 yards. Dakarai Anderson had eight receptions for 138 yards. Kory Pettigrew had four catches for 125. Next: Friday vs. Jones County (1-1)

6. (6) Wayne County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Brooks County 14-0. Matthew Fuller rushed for 261 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, and Wayne County became the first to shut out Brooks County since 2011. Fuller leads the GHSA in rushing with 552 yards. Next: Friday at Appling County (1-1)

7. (7) Holy Innocents’ (2-0)

Last week: Beat Riverwood 35-14. Holy Innocents’ led 21-0 and won without completing a pass. Jacobi Murray rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Next: Friday at Seckinger (0-2)

8. (8) Burke County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Effingham County 10-6. Effingham County had a first-and-goal in the final minute, but Burke County’s Brandon Lively got a sack on fourth down, and Burke ran out the clock. Next: Sept. 8 vs. Evans (0-1)

9. (NR) Baldwin (2-0)

Last week: Beat Putnam County 33-13. Micah Welch rushed for 205 yards on 15 carries and scored on runs of 44 and 54 yards. Next: Friday at Ware County (2-0)

10. (NR) Stephenson (2-0)

Last week: Beat Riverdale 54-0. Stephenson led 30-0 at halftime and allowed 51 total yards. Devin Ingram rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Tyler Bercy had a touchdown rushing and receiving. Romando Craddock (43 fumble) and Destin Davis (32 interception) scored defensive touchdowns. Next: Friday at Arabia Mountain (1-1)

Out: No. 9 Cedartown (1-1), No. 10 Westminster (1-1)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Monarch, Fla. 50-42. E.J. Colson was 18-of-23 passing for 218 yards and five touchdowns, three to Andrew Leslie, but Cedar Grove lost four fumbles against a team in Florida’s highest metro classification. Next: Friday at Westlake (2-0)

2. (2) Calvary Day (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Eagle’s Landing Christian (0-2)

3. (5) Sandy Creek (2-0)

Last week: Beat Greenwood, S.C. 41-7. Dalen Penson rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns on six carries and was 7-of-11 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Alexander (2-0)

4. (7) Stephens County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Rabun County 35-0. Stephens County became the first team to shut out Rabun County since Greater Atlanta Christian in 2013. Javin Gordon rushed for 196 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries, and Omari Feaster rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Next: Friday at Flowery Branch (2-0)

5. (6) Savannah Christian (2-0)

Last week: Beat Islands 56-14. Savannah Christian led 35-7 at halftime. Blaise Thomas was 6-of-6 passing for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Zo Smalls rushed for 87 yards and three touchdowns on six carries. Jamari McIvory returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score. Freshman Ladamion Guyton had three tackles for losses a week after getting 4.5. Next: Friday at Marist (1-1)

6. (3) Carver-Atlanta (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Calhoun 40-18. Sophomore WR/DB Lataious Stepp rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Next: Sept. 8 at Stephenson (2-0)

7. (8) Monroe Area (2-0)

Last week: Beat Cedar Shoals 41-0. Darrion Manuel rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Monroe Area was up 34-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Eagle’s Landing (0-2)

8. (4) Thomasville (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Thomas County Central 45-7. Thomasville trailed 31-7 at halftime against its crosstown rival and the No. 8 team in Class 6A. Next: Friday vs. Cairo (1-1)

9. (9) Carver-Columbus (2-0)

Last week: Beat Spencer 21-0. QB Matthew Mungin was 9-of-12 passing for 165 yards, and Kobe Caslin rushed for 116 yards. Both are sophomores. Jamarcus Davis returned a kickoff 50 yards for a touchdown. Tyquis Brown had two tackles for losses, a forced fumble and a safety, and Jeremiah Branscomb had an interception and three tackles for losses. Next: Sept. 8 vs. Northeast (0-1)

10. (10) Dougherty (2-0)

Last week: Beat Randolph-Clay 34-0. Kameron Davis passed for three touchdowns, two to Braylon King, and Keyonta Cooper returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Stockbridge (0-2)

Class 2A

1. (1) Fitzgerald (2-0)

Last week: Beat Turner County 43-19. Fitzgerald led 36-6 at halftime, finished with 350 rushing yards with 13 ball carriers and held Turner County to minus-4 yards rushing. Next: Friday vs. Northeast (0-1)

2. (2) Appling County (1-1)

Last week: Beat Aiken, S.C. 54-13. Jamarion Williams rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns on six carries, and Collin Ewaldson threw an 80-yard TD pass to Kemoni Ryals. Next: Friday vs. Wayne County (2-0)

3. (3) Thomson (1-1)

Last week: Beat Jefferson County 46-7. Anthony Jeffery rushed for 98 yards on 10 carries. Thomson completed only one pass – a 70-yard touchdown from Storm Hunt to QB Jahkiaus Jones. Next: Friday vs. Grovetown (1-1)

4. (4) Callaway (1-0)

Last week: Beat Cedartown 27-10. Deshun Coleman was 9-of-14 passing for 197 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Travon Reeves had six receptions for 126 yards. Callaway lost to Cedartown 47-7 last season. Next: Friday vs. Troup (2-0)

5. (6) Pierce County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Jeff Davis 42-0. Caden McGatha was 17-of-25 passing for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Metter (1-1)

6. (8) Rockmart (1-1)

Last week: Beat Cass 24-23. Rockmart broke a 17-17 tie on Brent Washington’s 12-yard TD run in the final two minutes, then defended Cass’s two-point conversion to clinch the victory. Washington rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. J.D. Davis was 9-of-12 passing for 150 yards. Jake Bailey had six receptions for 100 yards. Next: Sept. 8 vs. Dalton (1-0)

7. (5) Fellowship Christian (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Trinity Christian 32-29. Fellowship led 23-10 entering the fourth quarter but surrendered the winning touchdown in the final two minutes. Josh Milhollin had seven receptions for 124 yards, and C.J. Givers rushed for 92 yards, but Fellowship was 10-of-31 passing. Next: Sept. 8 vs. St. Francis (1-1)

8. (7) Cook (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Valdosta 37-20. Cook had only 50 total yards but got within 23-20 with 5:51 left in the third quarter. Valdosta then scored on a fumble return and cashed in a bad punt snap for a clinching touchdown. Next: Friday at Brooks County (0-2)

9. (NR) North Cobb Christian (2-0)

Last week: Beat Ridgeland 34-0. Freshman QB Teddy Jarrard was 14-of-23 passing for 272 yards and four touchdowns, two each to Coker Ormsby and Carson Bruce. Beedjy Guerrier had 3.5 tackles for losses, two sacks and three QB hurries. Next: Friday at Wesleyan (0-2)

10. (9) Athens Academy (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Mobile Christian, Ala. 41-21. Jamari Welch rushed for 171 yards and Jeremiah Wingfield ran for 163, but Athens Christian lost to MaxPreps’ No. 2 team in Alabama’s Division 3A. Next: Friday at Prince Avenue Christian (2-0)

Out: No. 10 Putnam County (0-1)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (2-0)

Last week: Beat Nashville Christian, Tenn. 42-0. Aaron Philo was 16-of-25 passing for 228 yards and three touchdowns and scored two touchdowns. Mac Bradley had three tackles for losses. Nashville Christian has been the runner-up in Tennessee’s Division II-A the past two seasons. Next: Friday vs. Athens Academy (1-1)

2. (2) Swainsboro (2-0)

Last week: Beat Washington County 46-6. Demello Jones, an AJC Super 11 pick committed to Georgia, had perhaps his career-best game. He rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, was 2-of-3 passing for 78 yards and had five tackles and forced two fumbles. Next: Friday at Jeff Davis (1-1)

3. (5) Irwin County (1-1)

Last week: Beat Dooly County 34-20. Shane Marshall rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Irwin County scored two touchdowns after Dooly County got within 21-20 in the fourth quarter. Next: Sept. 8 vs. Turner County (1-1)

4. (6) Bleckley County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Wilcox County 34-20. Bleckley County led 27-7 at halftime. Kam’Ryn Everett was 16-of-25 passing for 261 yards and touchdowns to four different receivers and rushed for 43 yards. Next: Sept. 8 vs. Schley County (1-0)

5. (9) Trion (2-0)

Last week: Beat LaFayette 28-0. Toby Maddux rushed for 101 yards and 18 carries and scored the two second-quarter touchdowns in Trion’s 14-0 halftime lead. Next: Sept. 8 at Gordon Central (0-2)

6. (7) Brooks County (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Wayne County 14-0. Brooks County was shut out for the first time since 2011 (Fitzgerald), a streak of 149 games. Next: Friday vs. Cook (1-1)

7. (10) Dublin (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lamar County (1-1)

8. (3) Rabun County (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Stephens County 35-0. Rabun County was shut out for the first time since 2013 (Greater Atlanta Christian), a streak of 119 games. Next: Friday at Adairsville (1-0)

9. (4) Elbert County (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Madison County 55-35. Braydon Scarborough threw four TD passes, two to D.K. Winn, but Elbert surrendered more than 500 total yards. Next: Friday at Harlem (2-0)

10. (NR) Mount Vernon (2-0)

Last week: Beat George Walton Academy 30-14. Walker Warshaw rushed for 181 yards on 29 carries and caught two passes for 85 yards, scoring a touchdown apiece rushing and receiving. Next: Friday vs. Mount Paran Christian (1-1)

Out: No. 8 Lamar County (1-1)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Schley County (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Early County (2-0)

2. (2) Manchester (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday vs. Columbus (1-1)

3. (5) Early County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Seminole County 33-13. Ty Stovall rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. B’Anthony Wade had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Schley County (1-0)

4. (9) Macon County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Clinch County 22-19. Tyler Felder rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and caught a 27-yard pass. Both teams scored three touchdowns, but Macon County got more points off conversions. Next: Friday vs. Dooly County (0-2)

5. (3) Bowdon (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Central-Carrollton 34-14. Kyler McGrinn was 16-of-25 passing for 124 yards and rushed for 53 yards. Bowdon was within 14-6 midway in the third quarter before things got away against a 2-0 Class 4A team. Next: Friday vs. Bremen (2-0)

6. (8) Aquinas (2-0)

Last week: Beat Westside-Augusta 14-12. Aquinas DE T.J. Jackson made the tackle on Westside’s two-point rushing attempt at the 2-yard line with 48 seconds left to preserve the victory. Next: Friday at Savannah Country Day (2-0)

7. (4) Clinch County (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Macon County 22-19. Aaron Bryant rushed for 176 yards on 24 carries. Clinch rushed for 342 yards but was 0-for-5 passing and missed two field goals and and an extra point. Next: Friday at Miller County (0-1)

8. (7) McIntosh County Academy (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Glynn Academy 14-6. MCA led 7-6 at halftime but was held to 98 total yards against a Class 6A opponent. Next: Sept. 9 vs. West Nassau, Fla. (0-1)

9. (NR) Greene County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Morgan County 24-14. Steve Miller was 14-of-19 passing for 169 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 42 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Chris Lowe had a TD reception and an interception. It was Greene County’s second win in 13 meetings, and first since 2017, against Morgan County. Next: Friday at Hancock Central (1-1)

10. (NR) Jenkins County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Johnson County 28-26. With the score 26-20, Christian Wilson threw a 76-yard TD pass to Z.Z. Wilson with 1:06 left, and Tyrone Martin ran in a conversion for the final margin. Jenkins County trailed 26-12 in the fourth quarter after giving up a long defensive touchdown. Martin rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown and scored two two-point conversions. Wilson rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on six carries and had two receptions for 86 yards. Wilson was 3-of-4 passing for 106 yards and a touchdown. Jenkins County is ranked in an AJC/GHSF Daily poll for the first time since 1999. Next: Friday vs. East Laurens (1-0)

Out: No. 6 Johnson County (0-1), No. 10 Telfair County (0-0)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.