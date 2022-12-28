Holiday basketball updates from Tuesday

Four players scored in double-figures to lead Morgan County (5-5) to a 66-56 victory over Stone Mountain to kick off the Chuck Miller Classic at McDonough.
Senior guards Evan Ross, Harrison Peaster and TJ Thompson alongside senior forward Jaturi Brown combined for 58 points to lead the Bulldogs. Ross scored 17 points, Peaster added 15 points, Thompson finished with 14 points and Brown scored 12 points.
Chuck Miller Classic at McDonough High School -- McDonough December 27-29
Upson-Lee 70, Marietta 66 (Boys)
Kemarion Alston made three free throws to give Upson-Lee the victory over Marietta.
Morgan County 64, Community Christian 26 (Girls)
Arabia Mountain 62, Cross Creek 40 (G)
Forest Park 49, Whitefield Academy 40 (B)
Newton vs. McDonough (G)
Pine Forest vs. McDonough (B)
Dutchtown vs. North Clayton (G)
15th Annual McDonald’s Shootout at Hart County -- Hartwell December 27-29
Daniel 66, Elbert County 52 (B)
JL Mann 72, Clarke Central 45 (B)
Loganville vs. Wren (B)
Hart County 51, Pendleton 43 (B)
Franklin County vs. Daniel (G)
Wade Hampton 51, Loganville 43 (G)
Lanier 64, Clarke Central 24 (G)
Pendleton vs. Hart County (G)
Monterrey Christmas Tournament at Evans – Evans December 27-29
Lakeside-Evans 87, Peach County 46 (B)
Butler 89, Fox Creek SC 34 (B)
Burke County 63, Washington County 45 (B)
Greene County 41, Evans 37 (G)
Lakeside-Evans 46, Peach County 38 (G)
Boys
Bryan County 63, Pinewood Christian 50
Burke County 63, Washington County 45
Butler 89, Fox Creek, SC 34
Calvary Day 72, Emanuel County Institute 29
Crisp County 59, Fitzgerald 55
Daniel, SC. 66, Elbert County 52
Eagle’s Landing 69, Pembroke Pines 51
Hancock Central 79, Warren County 70
Hart County 51, Pendleton SC 43
Jefferson 47, Cumberland Christian Academy 42
JL Mann 72, Clarke Central 45
Jonesboro 50, Newton 40
Lakeside-Evans 87, Peach County 46
Mainland 45, Miller Grove 37
Morgan County 66, Stone Mountain 56
Mt. Pisgah Christian 62, Mater Academy 57
Norcross 76, Tennessee 51
Northwestern 49, Berkmar 39
Peachtree Ridge 70, Science Hill, Tenn. 58
PSFAS 76, Glynn Academy 55
Seminole County 58, Graceville 22
Shaw 73, Carver-Columbus 63
South Cobb 74, Crestview 46
Southwest DeKalb 69, Destin 25
Spencer 70, Washington 38
St. Francis 65, Wakefield 56
St. Pius X 86, St. Mary’s 16
Stephens County 70, Walhalla, SC. 61
Tattnall County 71, Telfair County 60
Thomas County Central 65, Cairo 56
Tift County 73, Irwin County 34
Upson-Lee 70, Marietta 66
Vidalia 55, Coffee 52
Villages Christian 68, Lowndes 60
Windermere FL 57, Greenforest 46
Girls
Arabia Mountain 62, Cross Creek 40
Brookstone 48, St. Pius X 37
Fannin County 69, Gulf Breeze 27
Grayson 77, Whitewater 22
Greene County 41, Evans 37
Grovetown 58, Washington County 43
Hiram 77, Central of Clay C. 29
Jackson County 53, Jefferson 24
Lakeside-Evans 46, Peach County 38
Lanier 64, Clarke Central 24
Leslie County 67, Forsyth Central 21
Monroe 62, Brooks County 39
Montgomery County 61, Tattnall County 59
Morgan County 64, Community Christian School, GA 26
Powdersville 48, Stephens County 28
Shaw 52, Smith Station, AL 42
Statesboro 71, Telfair County 24
Tattnall Square 47, Eagle’s Landing Christian 30
Vidalia 56, Southeast Bulloch 40
Wade Hampton 51, Loganville 43
Wheeler 65, Indian Land 44
