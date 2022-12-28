ajc logo
Holiday basketball updates from Tuesday

High School Sports Blog
1 hour ago

Four players scored in double-figures to lead Morgan County (5-5) to a 66-56 victory over Stone Mountain to kick off the Chuck Miller Classic at McDonough.

Senior guards Evan Ross, Harrison Peaster and TJ Thompson alongside senior forward Jaturi Brown combined for 58 points to lead the Bulldogs. Ross scored 17 points, Peaster added 15 points, Thompson finished with 14 points and Brown scored 12 points.

Chuck Miller Classic at McDonough High School -- McDonough   December 27-29

Upson-Lee 70, Marietta 66 (Boys)

Kemarion Alston made three free throws to give Upson-Lee the victory over Marietta.

Morgan County 64, Community Christian 26 (Girls)

Arabia Mountain 62, Cross Creek 40 (G)

Forest Park 49, Whitefield Academy 40 (B)

Newton vs. McDonough (G)

Pine Forest vs. McDonough (B)

Dutchtown vs. North Clayton (G)

15th Annual McDonald’s Shootout at Hart County -- Hartwell    December 27-29

Daniel 66, Elbert County 52 (B)

JL Mann 72, Clarke Central 45 (B)

Loganville vs. Wren (B)

Hart County 51, Pendleton 43 (B)

Franklin County vs. Daniel (G)

Wade Hampton 51, Loganville 43 (G)

Lanier 64, Clarke Central 24 (G)

Pendleton vs. Hart County (G)

Monterrey Christmas Tournament at Evans – Evans        December 27-29

Lakeside-Evans 87, Peach County 46 (B)

Butler 89, Fox Creek SC 34 (B)

Burke County 63, Washington County 45 (B)

Greene County 41, Evans 37 (G)

Lakeside-Evans 46, Peach County 38 (G)

See the rest of the scores below

Boys

Bryan County 63, Pinewood Christian 50

Burke County 63, Washington County 45

Butler 89, Fox Creek, SC 34

Calvary Day 72, Emanuel County Institute 29

Crisp County 59, Fitzgerald 55

Daniel, SC. 66, Elbert County 52

Eagle’s Landing 69, Pembroke Pines 51

Hancock Central 79, Warren County 70

Hart County 51, Pendleton SC 43

Jefferson 47, Cumberland Christian Academy 42

JL Mann 72, Clarke Central 45

Jonesboro 50, Newton 40

Lakeside-Evans 87, Peach County 46

Mainland 45, Miller Grove 37

Morgan County 66, Stone Mountain 56

Mt. Pisgah Christian 62, Mater Academy 57

Norcross 76, Tennessee 51

Northwestern 49, Berkmar 39

Peachtree Ridge 70, Science Hill, Tenn. 58

PSFAS 76, Glynn Academy 55

Seminole County 58, Graceville 22

Shaw 73, Carver-Columbus 63

South Cobb 74, Crestview 46

Southwest DeKalb 69, Destin 25

Spencer 70, Washington 38

St. Francis 65, Wakefield 56

St. Pius X 86, St. Mary’s 16

Stephens County 70, Walhalla, SC. 61

Tattnall County 71, Telfair County 60

Thomas County Central 65, Cairo 56

Tift County 73, Irwin County 34

Upson-Lee 70, Marietta 66

Vidalia 55, Coffee 52

Villages Christian 68, Lowndes 60

Windermere FL 57, Greenforest 46

Girls

Arabia Mountain 62, Cross Creek 40

Brookstone 48, St. Pius X 37

Fannin County 69, Gulf Breeze 27

Grayson 77, Whitewater 22

Greene County 41, Evans 37

Grovetown 58, Washington County 43

Hiram 77, Central of Clay C. 29

Jackson County 53, Jefferson 24

Lakeside-Evans 46, Peach County 38

Lanier 64, Clarke Central 24

Leslie County 67, Forsyth Central 21

Monroe 62, Brooks County 39

Montgomery County 61, Tattnall County 59

Morgan County 64, Community Christian School, GA 26

Powdersville 48, Stephens County 28

Shaw 52, Smith Station, AL 42

Statesboro 71, Telfair County 24

Tattnall Square 47, Eagle’s Landing Christian 30

Vidalia 56, Southeast Bulloch 40

Wade Hampton 51, Loganville 43

Wheeler 65, Indian Land 44

