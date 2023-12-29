Holiday basketball scores from Thursday

Abbeville Christian A.L. 67, Lincoln County 53
Alexander 60, Mt. Vernon 55
Arabia Mountain 67, Ola 47
Archer 68, Cedar Grove 49
Athens Academy 74, Stephens County 41
Bainbridge 70, Dougherty 67
Benedictine 76, Hilton Head, S.C. 47
Bradwell Institute 50, Griffin 47
Buford 59, Miami Country Day 39
Calhoun 86, Excel Christian 51
Cambridge 59, Cienega 39
Carrollton 54, South Gwinnett 46
Carver-Columbus 80, Therrell 47
Cedartown 70, Temple 65
Central-Carroll 68, North Paulding 38
Chapel Hill 56, Shiloh 52
Chattahoochee 51, Walker 37
Cherokee Bluff 72, North Hall 69
Christian Heritage 77, White County 46
Dacula 59, Crestview 49
De La Salle 57, West Forsyth 52
Decatur 55, Mill Creek 50
Douglas County 55, Heard County 47
Eagle’s Landing Christian 68, Stratford Academy 45
Easley 58, Jenkins 50
East Paulding 67, Model 64
Evans 81, Fox Creek, SC 57
Fitzgerald 58, Lanier County 41
Foothill 57, Lanier 48
Forest 96, Denmark 73
Gatlinburg-Pittman 86, Trion 56
George Walton Academy 49, South Effingham 42
Grayson 86, Imani Christian 69
Greater Atlanta Christian 70, Keswick 25
Grissom 53, St. Pius X 41
Hardaway 64, McIntosh 58
Hardin Valley 64, Dawson County 14
Harlem 76, Washington County 51
Harrison 77, Unity 49
Hephzibah 69, Josey 46
Heritage-Newnan 57, Jonesboro 46
Hillgrove 70, Ware County 67
Hokes Bluff 57, Bowdon 45
Horse Creek 43, Jefferson County 39
Jackson County 54, Jasper County 50
Jacksonville 55, East Forsyth 44
Kell 93, Harlan County 68
King’s Ridge 71, Hilton Head, S.C. 62
Lake Minneola 57, Camden County 56
Lake Oconee Academy 58, Jackson City 49
Lakeside-DeKalb 49, Mosley 43
Lakeview Academy 72, Chestatee 44
Lambert 86, Loganville 50
Laney 62, Jenkins County 50
Lassiter 53, South Forsyth 35
Little Rock Christ. 65, McDonough 50
Long County 58, Sequoyah 53
Luella 77, St. Joseph’s Aca. 49
M. L. King 52, Troup County 50
Marietta 41, Hampton County 37
McIntosh County Academy 57, Brantley County 38
Meadowcreek 54, Miller Grove 43
Monroe 64, Fort Lauderdale 40
Monroe Area 67, Heritage-Conyers 66
Murphy, NC 72, Coosa 51
New Faith 65, Callaway 62
Newnan 62, Lovejoy 60
Newton 69, Fayette County 41
North Broward 70, Valdosta 48
North Cobb Christian 82, Riverdale 47
North Oconee 65, Nation Ford 54
Northgate 65, Northeast-Macon 36
Northside-Warner Robins 69, Taylor County 56
Paul W Bryant 88, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 44
Pickens 79, St. Paul Episc. 38
Pope 74, Kennesaw Mountain 52
Prince Avenue 53, Pendleton 46
Putnam County 60, Rutland 55
Rabun County 80, Polk County 78
Riverdale 46, North Atlanta 43
Riviera Prep 50, Eagle’s Landing 43
Rockdale County 70, Trinity Christian 65
Rockmart 58, Spring Garden, AL. 51
Rocky River 62, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 59
Sagemont 77, Berkmar 57
Savannah 53, Mitchell County 45
Seminole County 71, Port St. Joe 62
Sonoraville 37, Peach County 24
South Atlanta 79, Potter’s House 73
South Paulding 61, Cookeville 60
Statesboro 63, Southeast Bulloch 60
Swainsboro 71, BIble Baptist 68
Thomas County Central 62, North Florida Chris. 50
Union County 70, Franklin 66
Veritas 76, Franklin County 64
Veterans 70, Westside-Macon 59
Vidalia 74, Dublin 36
Walton 66, Seckinger 48
Weber 60, W.D. Mohammed 45
Whitefield Academy 53, Oconee County 47
Whitewater 62, Forsyth Central 48
Woodland-Stockbridge 57, Opelika, AL 50
Woodstock 52, Sprayberry 36
Woodville-Tompkins 55, Liberty County 45
Woodward Academy 69, Grace Christian 50
Girls
Arabia Mountain 66, North Clayton 44
Archer 64, Walton 32
Athens Christian 71, Stephens County 23
Bluffton, SC 56, Forsyth Central 22
Bradwell Institute 55, Griffin 46
Butler 61, Burke County 38
Camden County 63, Jensen Beach 49
Campbell County 48, South Paulding 27
Cartersville 51, Armuchee 34
Cass 56, Johns Creek 41
Chattahoochee County 55, Stewart County 42
Cherokee 68, Denmark 44
Cherokee Bluff 76, Johnson-Gainesville 13
Christian Heritage 53, King’s Ridge 38
Coffee 60, Mary Persons 56
Coosa 53, Murphy 43
Dacula 63, Eastside 38
Dalton 60, Alexander 19
Fort Walton Beach 41, Banks County 31
Fyffe 51, Gordon Central 43
Glynn Academy 59, Bainbridge 34
Grayson 112, New Dorp 32
Greenbrier 47, Evans 30
Greenforest 51, Creekside 49
Habersham Central 46, Powdersville 34
Hart County 47, Daniel, SC. 41
Jackson-Atlanta 90, Shiloh 21
Jefferson 76, Mountain View 33
Josey 51, South Aiken, SC 37
Lakeside-Evans 42, Grovetown 30
Lakeview Academy 63, Gainesville 26
Lambert 43, Collins Hill 42
Lincoln 59, Thomasville 31
Lincoln County 52, Harlem 43
Marion County 46, Crawford County 19
McEachern 63, Brentwood 55
Medina 61, Sequoyah 38
Morristown-Ham. 57, White County 51
Northeast-Macon 61, Riverdale, SC. 9
Northgate 59, Heard County 55
Notre Dame Academy 41, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 36
Oglethorpe County 50, Portland 38
Pickens 68, Stone Memorial 53
Sandy Creek 44, Roswell 39
Sonoraville 58, North Cobb 44
South Forsyth 53, North Gwinnett 50
Spalding 57, Woodland-Stockbridge 45
Sprayberry 55, Marietta 53
St. Anne Pacelli 48, Lithia Springs 37
Stratford Academy 59, Eagle’s Landing Christian 50
Tattnall County 66, Telfair County 57
Temple 55, Rockmart 33
Thomas County Central 49, Early County 44
Towns County 43, Hayesville 39
Union County 55, Franklin County 38
Washington County 48, Strom Thurmond, SC. 36
Westlake 47, Harrison 45
Westover 46, Pelham 42
Westside-Macon 37, Mundy’s Mill 26
Woodward Academy 73, New Horizons 67
