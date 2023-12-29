Holiday basketball scores from Thursday

Kenny Brayboy goes up for a shot during the GHSA AAAAA boys Jones County vs Eagles Landing basketball playoff game at the University of West Gerogia in Carrolton, March 3, 2023. Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Abbeville Christian A.L. 67, Lincoln County 53

Alexander 60, Mt. Vernon 55

Arabia Mountain 67, Ola 47

Archer 68, Cedar Grove 49

Athens Academy 74, Stephens County 41

Bainbridge 70, Dougherty 67

Benedictine 76, Hilton Head, S.C. 47

Bradwell Institute 50, Griffin 47

Buford 59, Miami Country Day 39

Calhoun 86, Excel Christian 51

Cambridge 59, Cienega 39

Carrollton 54, South Gwinnett 46

Carver-Columbus 80, Therrell 47

Cedartown 70, Temple 65

Central-Carroll 68, North Paulding 38

Chapel Hill 56, Shiloh 52

Chattahoochee 51, Walker 37

Cherokee Bluff 72, North Hall 69

Christian Heritage 77, White County 46

Dacula 59, Crestview 49

De La Salle 57, West Forsyth 52

Decatur 55, Mill Creek 50

Douglas County 55, Heard County 47

Eagle’s Landing Christian 68, Stratford Academy 45

Easley 58, Jenkins 50

East Paulding 67, Model 64

Evans 81, Fox Creek, SC 57

Fitzgerald 58, Lanier County 41

Foothill 57, Lanier 48

Forest 96, Denmark 73

Gatlinburg-Pittman 86, Trion 56

George Walton Academy 49, South Effingham 42

Grayson 86, Imani Christian 69

Greater Atlanta Christian 70, Keswick 25

Grissom 53, St. Pius X 41

Hardaway 64, McIntosh 58

Hardin Valley 64, Dawson County 14

Harlem 76, Washington County 51

Harrison 77, Unity 49

Hephzibah 69, Josey 46

Heritage-Newnan 57, Jonesboro 46

Hillgrove 70, Ware County 67

Hokes Bluff 57, Bowdon 45

Horse Creek 43, Jefferson County 39

Jackson County 54, Jasper County 50

Jacksonville 55, East Forsyth 44

Kell 93, Harlan County 68

King’s Ridge 71, Hilton Head, S.C. 62

Lake Minneola 57, Camden County 56

Lake Oconee Academy 58, Jackson City 49

Lakeside-DeKalb 49, Mosley 43

Lakeview Academy 72, Chestatee 44

Lambert 86, Loganville 50

Laney 62, Jenkins County 50

Lassiter 53, South Forsyth 35

Little Rock Christ. 65, McDonough 50

Long County 58, Sequoyah 53

Luella 77, St. Joseph’s Aca. 49

M. L. King 52, Troup County 50

Marietta 41, Hampton County 37

McIntosh County Academy 57, Brantley County 38

Meadowcreek 54, Miller Grove 43

Monroe 64, Fort Lauderdale 40

Monroe Area 67, Heritage-Conyers 66

Murphy, NC 72, Coosa 51

New Faith 65, Callaway 62

Newnan 62, Lovejoy 60

Newton 69, Fayette County 41

North Broward 70, Valdosta 48

North Cobb Christian 82, Riverdale 47

North Oconee 65, Nation Ford 54

Northgate 65, Northeast-Macon 36

Northside-Warner Robins 69, Taylor County 56

Paul W Bryant 88, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 44

Pickens 79, St. Paul Episc. 38

Pope 74, Kennesaw Mountain 52

Prince Avenue 53, Pendleton 46

Putnam County 60, Rutland 55

Rabun County 80, Polk County 78

Riverdale 46, North Atlanta 43

Riviera Prep 50, Eagle’s Landing 43

Rockdale County 70, Trinity Christian 65

Rockmart 58, Spring Garden, AL. 51

Rocky River 62, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 59

Sagemont 77, Berkmar 57

Savannah 53, Mitchell County 45

Seminole County 71, Port St. Joe 62

Sonoraville 37, Peach County 24

South Atlanta 79, Potter’s House 73

South Paulding 61, Cookeville 60

Statesboro 63, Southeast Bulloch 60

Swainsboro 71, BIble Baptist 68

Thomas County Central 62, North Florida Chris. 50

Union County 70, Franklin 66

Veritas 76, Franklin County 64

Veterans 70, Westside-Macon 59

Vidalia 74, Dublin 36

Walton 66, Seckinger 48

Weber 60, W.D. Mohammed 45

Whitefield Academy 53, Oconee County 47

Whitewater 62, Forsyth Central 48

Woodland-Stockbridge 57, Opelika, AL 50

Woodstock 52, Sprayberry 36

Woodville-Tompkins 55, Liberty County 45

Woodward Academy 69, Grace Christian 50

Girls

Arabia Mountain 66, North Clayton 44

Archer 64, Walton 32

Athens Christian 71, Stephens County 23

Bluffton, SC 56, Forsyth Central 22

Bradwell Institute 55, Griffin 46

Butler 61, Burke County 38

Camden County 63, Jensen Beach 49

Campbell County 48, South Paulding 27

Cartersville 51, Armuchee 34

Cass 56, Johns Creek 41

Chattahoochee County 55, Stewart County 42

Cherokee 68, Denmark 44

Cherokee Bluff 76, Johnson-Gainesville 13

Christian Heritage 53, King’s Ridge 38

Coffee 60, Mary Persons 56

Coosa 53, Murphy 43

Dacula 63, Eastside 38

Dalton 60, Alexander 19

Fort Walton Beach 41, Banks County 31

Fyffe 51, Gordon Central 43

Glynn Academy 59, Bainbridge 34

Grayson 112, New Dorp 32

Greenbrier 47, Evans 30

Greenforest 51, Creekside 49

Habersham Central 46, Powdersville 34

Hart County 47, Daniel, SC. 41

Jackson-Atlanta 90, Shiloh 21

Jefferson 76, Mountain View 33

Josey 51, South Aiken, SC 37

Lakeside-Evans 42, Grovetown 30

Lakeview Academy 63, Gainesville 26

Lambert 43, Collins Hill 42

Lincoln 59, Thomasville 31

Lincoln County 52, Harlem 43

Marion County 46, Crawford County 19

McEachern 63, Brentwood 55

Medina 61, Sequoyah 38

Morristown-Ham. 57, White County 51

Northeast-Macon 61, Riverdale, SC. 9

Northgate 59, Heard County 55

Notre Dame Academy 41, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 36

Oglethorpe County 50, Portland 38

Pickens 68, Stone Memorial 53

Sandy Creek 44, Roswell 39

Sonoraville 58, North Cobb 44

South Forsyth 53, North Gwinnett 50

Spalding 57, Woodland-Stockbridge 45

Sprayberry 55, Marietta 53

St. Anne Pacelli 48, Lithia Springs 37

Stratford Academy 59, Eagle’s Landing Christian 50

Tattnall County 66, Telfair County 57

Temple 55, Rockmart 33

Thomas County Central 49, Early County 44

Towns County 43, Hayesville 39

Union County 55, Franklin County 38

Washington County 48, Strom Thurmond, SC. 36

Westlake 47, Harrison 45

Westover 46, Pelham 42

Westside-Macon 37, Mundy’s Mill 26

Woodward Academy 73, New Horizons 67

