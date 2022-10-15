High school football scores from Week 9

Wednesday
Cedar Grove 42, Douglass 0
Thursday
Creekside 42, Jackson-Atlanta 0
Hardaway 15, Westover 14
Northside-Columbus 33, Northgate 27
Friday
Alpharetta 70, Lassiter 21
Appling County 38, Windsor Forest 0
Bainbridge 42, Shaw 6
Benedictine 52, Southeast Bulloch 7
Bleckley County 27, Jefferson County 7
Blessed Trinity 44, Johns Creek 7
Bowdon 42, Christian Heritage 21
Brooks County 34, Early County 7
Brookstone 48, Crawford County 21
Brookwood 31, Newton 23
Buford 39, Mill Creek 27
Burke County 63, Islands 0
Calhoun 49, Woodland-Cartersville 0
Callaway 57, Towers 6
Calvary Day 42, Johnson-Savannah 0
Cambridge 42, Kell 24
Carrollton 42, Pebblebrook 12
Cartersville 44, Hiram 26
Carver-Columbus 30, Crisp County 20
Chapel Hill 25, Tri-Cities 0
Charlton County 48, Atkinson County 14
Chattahoochee 14, Northview 9
Chattahoochee County 28, Marion County 0
Cherokee 29, Osborne 25
Clarke Central 63, Heritage-Conyers 7
Clinch County 42, Turner County 18
Coffee 35, Statesboro 3
Collins Hill 14, Mountain View 0
Colquitt County 49, Camden County 21
Commerce 49, Athens Christian 24
Cook 45, Berrien 28
Cottondale FL 48, Baconton Charter 14
Cross Keys 14, Notre Dame Academy 7
Dacula 21, Central Gwinnett 7
Dade County 44, Coosa 14
Dalton 31, Cass 28
Darlington 34, Pepperell 14
Dawson County 31, Wesleyan 24
Dodge County 35, Sumter County 14
Dougherty 45, Monroe 12
Druid Hills 34, Clarkston 0
Dublin 21, Dooly County 6
Duluth 41, Seckinger 12
Eagle’s Landing Christian 28, Columbia 25
East Coweta 44, Campbell 7
Effingham County 35, Evans 22
Emanuel County Institute 42, Portal 14
Etowah 42, Woodstock 21
Fannin County 68, North Murray 42
Fellowship Christian 28, Athens Academy 6
Fitzgerald 48, Jeff Davis 0
Gainesville 34, Habersham Central 0
Glenn Hills 30, Butler 7
Glynn Academy 46, Grovetown 13
Grayson 34, South Gwinnett 13
Greater Atlanta Christian 41, North Springs 7
Griffin 35, Westside-Macon 14
Hancock Central 22, Georgia Military 21 OT
Harlem 30, Richmond Academy 0
Harrison 24, North Paulding 21
Holy Innocents’ 36, Southwest DeKalb 34
Irwin County 49, Pelham 8
Jefferson 27, Flowery Branch 0
Jenkins 32, Greenbrier 25
Johnson County 47, Glascock County 7
Jones County 24, Dutchtown 7
Lamar County 52, Temple 6
Lambert 20, West Forsyth 3
Lanier 27, Apalachee 20
Lincoln County 28, Aquinas 24
Lithia Springs 36, Banneker 6
Lowndes 43, Dunbar FL 12
Macon County 55, Central-Talbotton 0
Madison County 34, Cedar Shoals 20
Manchester 41, Greenville 6
Marietta 34, McEachern 16
Marist 43, South Cobb 7
Mays 50, Villa Rica 0
McIntosh 58, Drew 21
McIntosh County Academy 21, Montgomery County 0
McNair 44, Redan 41
Meadowcreek 35, Discovery 14
Metter 51, Savannah 0
Miller County 14, Randolph-Clay 0
Milton 38, Forsyth Central 0
Model 34, Haralson County 3
Morgan County 49, Hephzibah 33
Norcross 63, Berkmar 0
North Cobb 45, Wheeler 14
North Gwinnett 35, Peachtree Ridge 7
North Hall 28, Chestatee 21
North Oconee 48, East Forsyth 0
Ola 48, Eagle’s Landing 24
Parkview 33, Archer 7
Pataula Charter 46, Abbeville Christ. AL 6
Peach County 35, Mary Persons 18
Perry 35, Baldwin 0
Pickens 27, Gilmer 10
Pierce County 31, Toombs County 28
Rabun County 41, Elbert County 21
Rockmart 49, Murray County 0
Roswell 56, Pope 3
Salem 28, Cross Creek 12
Sandy Creek 22, Carver-Atlanta 12
Schley County 47, Taylor County 13
Screven County 19, Bryan County 0
Sequoyah 7, Creekview 3
Social Circle 28, Mt. Paran Christian 14
South Effingham 26, Lakeside-Evans 13
South Forsyth 10, Denmark 3
Spalding 33, West Laurens 24
St. Pius X 33, Dunwoody 6
Stephenson 55, Miller Grove 20
Stone Mountain 46, McDonough 6
Swainsboro 48, East Laurens 0
Thomasville 56, Columbus 7
Thomson 15, Laney 14
Towns County 39, Johnson-Gainesville 21
Trion 42, Chattooga 0
Union County 56, Providence Christian 49
Union Grove 44, Locust Grove 0
Upson-Lee 42, Jackson 21
Valdosta 20, Richmond Hill 0
Vidalia 46, Brantley County 6
Walnut Grove 28, Cherokee Bluff 25
Wayne County 31, New Hampstead 24 OT
Walton 42, Kennesaw Mountain 14
Ware County 48, Bradwell Institute 0
Westminster 20, Hapeville Charter 7
White County 56, West Hall 14
Wilkinson County 1, Georgia School For Innovation and The Classics 0
Woodward Academy 56, Rockdale County 7
