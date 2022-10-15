ajc logo
High school football scores from Week 9

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Wednesday

Cedar Grove 42, Douglass 0

Thursday

Creekside 42, Jackson-Atlanta 0

Hardaway 15, Westover 14

Northside-Columbus 33, Northgate 27

Friday

Alpharetta 70, Lassiter 21

Appling County 38, Windsor Forest 0

Bainbridge 42, Shaw 6

Benedictine 52, Southeast Bulloch 7

Bleckley County 27, Jefferson County 7

Blessed Trinity 44, Johns Creek 7

Bowdon 42, Christian Heritage 21

Brooks County 34, Early County 7

Brookstone 48, Crawford County 21

Brookwood 31, Newton 23

Buford 39, Mill Creek 27

Burke County 63, Islands 0

Calhoun 49, Woodland-Cartersville 0

Callaway 57, Towers 6

Calvary Day 42, Johnson-Savannah 0

Cambridge 42, Kell 24

Carrollton 42, Pebblebrook 12

Cartersville 44, Hiram 26

Carver-Columbus 30, Crisp County 20

Chapel Hill 25, Tri-Cities 0

Charlton County 48, Atkinson County 14

Chattahoochee 14, Northview 9

Chattahoochee County 28, Marion County 0

Cherokee 29, Osborne 25

Clarke Central 63, Heritage-Conyers 7

Clinch County 42, Turner County 18

Coffee 35, Statesboro 3

Collins Hill 14, Mountain View 0

Colquitt County 49, Camden County 21

Commerce 49, Athens Christian 24

Cook 45, Berrien 28

Cottondale FL 48, Baconton Charter 14

Cross Keys 14, Notre Dame Academy 7

Dacula 21, Central Gwinnett 7

Dade County 44, Coosa 14

Dalton 31, Cass 28

Darlington 34, Pepperell 14

Dawson County 31, Wesleyan 24

Dodge County 35, Sumter County 14

Dougherty 45, Monroe 12

Druid Hills 34, Clarkston 0

Dublin 21, Dooly County 6

Duluth 41, Seckinger 12

Eagle’s Landing Christian 28, Columbia 25

East Coweta 44, Campbell 7

Effingham County 35, Evans 22

Emanuel County Institute 42, Portal 14

Etowah 42, Woodstock 21

Fannin County 68, North Murray 42

Fellowship Christian 28, Athens Academy 6

Fitzgerald 48, Jeff Davis 0

Gainesville 34, Habersham Central 0

Glenn Hills 30, Butler 7

Glynn Academy 46, Grovetown 13

Grayson 34, South Gwinnett 13

Greater Atlanta Christian 41, North Springs 7

Griffin 35, Westside-Macon 14

Hancock Central 22, Georgia Military 21 OT

Harlem 30, Richmond Academy 0

Harrison 24, North Paulding 21

Holy Innocents’ 36, Southwest DeKalb 34

Irwin County 49, Pelham 8

Jefferson 27, Flowery Branch 0

Jenkins 32, Greenbrier 25

Johnson County 47, Glascock County 7

Jones County 24, Dutchtown 7

Lamar County 52, Temple 6

Lambert 20, West Forsyth 3

Lanier 27, Apalachee 20

Lincoln County 28, Aquinas 24

Lithia Springs 36, Banneker 6

Lowndes 43, Dunbar FL 12

Macon County 55, Central-Talbotton 0

Madison County 34, Cedar Shoals 20

Manchester 41, Greenville 6

Marietta 34, McEachern 16

Marist 43, South Cobb 7

Mays 50, Villa Rica 0

McIntosh 58, Drew 21

McIntosh County Academy 21, Montgomery County 0

McNair 44, Redan 41

Meadowcreek 35, Discovery 14

Metter 51, Savannah 0

Miller County 14, Randolph-Clay 0

Milton 38, Forsyth Central 0

Model 34, Haralson County 3

Morgan County 49, Hephzibah 33

Norcross 63, Berkmar 0

North Cobb 45, Wheeler 14

North Gwinnett 35, Peachtree Ridge 7

North Hall 28, Chestatee 21

North Oconee 48, East Forsyth 0

Ola 48, Eagle’s Landing 24

Parkview 33, Archer 7

Pataula Charter 46, Abbeville Christ. AL 6

Peach County 35, Mary Persons 18

Perry 35, Baldwin 0

Pickens 27, Gilmer 10

Pierce County 31, Toombs County 28

Rabun County 41, Elbert County 21

Rockmart 49, Murray County 0

Roswell 56, Pope 3

Salem 28, Cross Creek 12

Sandy Creek 22, Carver-Atlanta 12

Schley County 47, Taylor County 13

Screven County 19, Bryan County 0

Sequoyah 7, Creekview 3

Social Circle 28, Mt. Paran Christian 14

South Effingham 26, Lakeside-Evans 13

South Forsyth 10, Denmark 3

Spalding 33, West Laurens 24

St. Pius X 33, Dunwoody 6

Stephenson 55, Miller Grove 20

Stone Mountain 46, McDonough 6

Swainsboro 48, East Laurens 0

Thomasville 56, Columbus 7

Thomson 15, Laney 14

Towns County 39, Johnson-Gainesville 21

Trion 42, Chattooga 0

Union County 56, Providence Christian 49

Union Grove 44, Locust Grove 0

Upson-Lee 42, Jackson 21

Valdosta 20, Richmond Hill 0

Vidalia 46, Brantley County 6

Walnut Grove 28, Cherokee Bluff 25

Wayne County 31, New Hampstead 24 OT

Walton 42, Kennesaw Mountain 14

Ware County 48, Bradwell Institute 0

Westminster 20, Hapeville Charter 7

White County 56, West Hall 14

Wilkinson County 1, Georgia School For Innovation and The Classics 0

Woodward Academy 56, Rockdale County 7

DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
