High school football scores from Week 4

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago
Thursday

Appling County 21, Wayne County 7

Charlton County 40, University Christian, FL 13

Clarkston 24, Cross Keys 0

Glenn Hills 12, Josey 8

Glynn Academy 27, Baker County FL 20

Hapeville Charter 46, Dougherty 0

KIPP Atlanta Charter 34, Forest Park 0

Miller Grove 38, Campbell 18

Northside-Columbus 33, Shaw 7

Osborne 35, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Therrell 27, Towers 0

Worth County 49, Central-Macon 0

Friday

ACE Charter 54, Jordan 0

Alpharetta 38, Chattahoochee 24

Athens Academy 59, Mt. Pisgah Christian 13

B.E.S.T. Academy 24, Walker 15

Bacon County 35, Atkinson County 3

Bainbridge 46, Thomasville 28

Baldwin 20, Washington County 10

Banks County 34, Franklin County 16

Benedictine 31, Ware County 21

Blessed Trinity 16, St. Pius X 14

Bowdon 40, Tattnall Square 13

Boyd Buchanan, T.N. 35, North Cobb Christian 0

Brooks County 49, Mitchell County 14

Burke County 29, Evans 13

Butler 20, Savannah 0

Cairo 51, Godby, FL 20

Calhoun 35, Cedartown 21

Callaway 38, Heard County 6

Calvary Day 41, Charlotte Christian, NC. 10

Camden County 51, New Hampstead 7

Carrollton 50, Villa Rica 0

Cartersville 31, Columbia 6

Cass 40, Adairsville 21

Cedar Grove 37, Collins Hill 26

Central Fellowship Christian 31, Crawford County 19

Central-Carroll 40, McIntosh 21

Central-Talbotton 14, Twiggs County 6

Chapel Hill 21, South Cobb 0

Chattooga 17, Coahulla Creek 14

Claxton 35, Groves 6

Clinch County 35, Cook 27

Coffee 17, Bolles, FL. 9

Colquitt County 37, Lee County 20

Creekview 24, North Forsyth 21

Dacula 30, Tucker 22

Dalton 21, Rockmart 14 OT

Daniel, SC. 52, Hart County 21

Douglass 68, Stone Mountain 0

Drew 33, Riverdale, SC. 0

Duluth 27, Chamblee 12

Eagle’s Landing 34, Discovery 0

East Coweta 31, Sandy Creek 14

East Hall 14, Chestatee 10

East Paulding 44, Paulding County 7

Eastside 31, Alcovy 0

Emanuel County Institute 10, Dublin 7

Etowah 51, Centennial 21

Fellowship Christian 56, St. Francis 6

Gainesville 24, Clarke Central 7

Gilmer 31, Ringgold 7

Grayson 21, Spartanburg, S.C. 19

Greater Atlanta Christian 31, Decatur 17

Greene County 41, Wilkinson County 6

Habersham Central 17, Central Gwinnett 0

Hampton 14, Woodland-Stockbridge 6

Harris County 27, Howard 19

Harrison 21, Denmark 13

Hephzibah 26, Tattnall County 13

Heritage-Catoosa 28, Ridgeland 7

Hillgrove 24, Allatoona 7

Holy Innocents’ 37, Washington 12

Houston County 56, Locust Grove 12

Irwin County 48, Turner County 36

Jackson 38, Union Grove 20

Jackson-Atlanta 42, Lithonia 0

Jeff Davis 2, Metter 0

Jefferson 44, Oconee County 7

Jenkins County 39, Cross Creek 14

Johns Creek 20, Midtown 7

Johnson-Savannah 18, Brantley County 12

Jones County 48, Peach County 21

Kell 40, Sprayberry 7

LaGrange 42, Upson-Lee 7

Lakeside-Evans 14, Greenbrier 10

Lamar County 17, Manchester 14

Laney 44, First Presbyterian 44

Lanier County 24, Berrien 7

Loganville 49, Apalachee 31

Lovejoy 26, South Atlanta 8

Lovett 27, Pace Academy 14

Lowndes 23, Rock Creek Christian 12

Lumpkin County 35, Temple 0

M. L. King 19, North Springs 6

Madison County 27, Cherokee Bluff 26 OT

Madison, FL 30, Fitzgerald 16

Marion County 34, Hawkinsville 26

Marist 17, Woodward Academy 10

Mary Persons 35, Haralson County 14

McDonough 32, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 7

Midland Valley 42, Harlem 35

Milton 34, Roswell 14

Monroe 37, Westover 12

Morgan County 26, Hebron Christian 14

Mountain View 56, Jackson County 14

Mt. Zion, Carroll 42, Heritage School-Newnan 14

Newnan 21, Hardaway 0

Norcross 25, Archer 21

North Atlanta 52, River Ridge 18

North Clayton 34, Chattahoochee County 13

North Cobb 32, Marietta 22

North Hall 28, Walnut Grove 6

North Paulding 35, South Paulding 7

Northeast 25, Carver-Columbus 18

Northgate 34, Griffin 3

Northwest Whitfield 38, North Murray 35

Oglethorpe County 20, Lake Oconee Academy 7

Parkview 35, North Gwinnett 32

Peachtree Ridge 46, Winder-Barrow 0

Perry 49, Veterans 41

Pierce County 49, Liberty County 6

Prince Avenue 45, Monroe Area 17

Providence Christian 51, Riverside Military 13

Putnam County 24, Jasper County 17

Randolph-Clay 14, Pike County 0

Richmond Academy 14, East Laurens 10

Rome 48, Pebblebrook 7

Schley County 48, Bleckley County 42 OT

Screven County 22, Portal 21

Sequoyah 14, Cherokee 13

Shiloh 30, Seckinger 24

Social Circle 42, Loganville Christian 6

Sonoraville 41, LaFayette 21

South Effingham 52, Bradwell Institute 36

Southeast Bulloch 20, Effingham County 13

Spalding 41, Dutchtown 27

Stephens County 35, Dawson County 0

Stephenson 29, Carver-Atlanta 14

Stockbridge 44, Luella 8

Strong Rock Christian 61, Athens Christian 0

Sumter County 24, Crisp County 15

Swainsboro 11, Dodge County 7

Telfair County 28, Miller County 14

Toombs County 44, Jefferson County 0

Trion 65, Gordon Central 6

Union County 50, Armuchee 3

Valdosta 45, Warner Robins 12

Walton 67, Pope 7

Washington-Wilkes 47, Georgia Military 14

Wesleyan 34, Whitefield Academy 7

West Forsyth 42, Cambridge 17

West Laurens 24, Vidalia 21

Westlake 57, Southwest DeKalb 7

Westside-Macon 49, Rutland 32

Wheeler County 40, Montgomery County 14

Wilcox County 43, Pelham 21

Windsor Forest 21, Islands 7

Woodland-Cartersville 35, Pepperell 28

Woodstock 20, Lassiter 10

Score Atlanta
