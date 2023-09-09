High school football scores from Week 4

Thursday
Appling County 21, Wayne County 7
Charlton County 40, University Christian, FL 13
Clarkston 24, Cross Keys 0
Glenn Hills 12, Josey 8
Glynn Academy 27, Baker County FL 20
Hapeville Charter 46, Dougherty 0
KIPP Atlanta Charter 34, Forest Park 0
Miller Grove 38, Campbell 18
Northside-Columbus 33, Shaw 7
Osborne 35, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Therrell 27, Towers 0
Worth County 49, Central-Macon 0
Friday
ACE Charter 54, Jordan 0
Alpharetta 38, Chattahoochee 24
Athens Academy 59, Mt. Pisgah Christian 13
B.E.S.T. Academy 24, Walker 15
Bacon County 35, Atkinson County 3
Bainbridge 46, Thomasville 28
Baldwin 20, Washington County 10
Banks County 34, Franklin County 16
Benedictine 31, Ware County 21
Blessed Trinity 16, St. Pius X 14
Bowdon 40, Tattnall Square 13
Boyd Buchanan, T.N. 35, North Cobb Christian 0
Brooks County 49, Mitchell County 14
Burke County 29, Evans 13
Butler 20, Savannah 0
Cairo 51, Godby, FL 20
Calhoun 35, Cedartown 21
Callaway 38, Heard County 6
Calvary Day 41, Charlotte Christian, NC. 10
Camden County 51, New Hampstead 7
Carrollton 50, Villa Rica 0
Cartersville 31, Columbia 6
Cass 40, Adairsville 21
Cedar Grove 37, Collins Hill 26
Central Fellowship Christian 31, Crawford County 19
Central-Carroll 40, McIntosh 21
Central-Talbotton 14, Twiggs County 6
Chapel Hill 21, South Cobb 0
Chattooga 17, Coahulla Creek 14
Claxton 35, Groves 6
Clinch County 35, Cook 27
Coffee 17, Bolles, FL. 9
Colquitt County 37, Lee County 20
Creekview 24, North Forsyth 21
Dacula 30, Tucker 22
Dalton 21, Rockmart 14 OT
Daniel, SC. 52, Hart County 21
Douglass 68, Stone Mountain 0
Drew 33, Riverdale, SC. 0
Duluth 27, Chamblee 12
Eagle’s Landing 34, Discovery 0
East Coweta 31, Sandy Creek 14
East Hall 14, Chestatee 10
East Paulding 44, Paulding County 7
Eastside 31, Alcovy 0
Emanuel County Institute 10, Dublin 7
Etowah 51, Centennial 21
Fellowship Christian 56, St. Francis 6
Gainesville 24, Clarke Central 7
Gilmer 31, Ringgold 7
Grayson 21, Spartanburg, S.C. 19
Greater Atlanta Christian 31, Decatur 17
Greene County 41, Wilkinson County 6
Habersham Central 17, Central Gwinnett 0
Hampton 14, Woodland-Stockbridge 6
Harris County 27, Howard 19
Harrison 21, Denmark 13
Hephzibah 26, Tattnall County 13
Heritage-Catoosa 28, Ridgeland 7
Hillgrove 24, Allatoona 7
Holy Innocents’ 37, Washington 12
Houston County 56, Locust Grove 12
Irwin County 48, Turner County 36
Jackson 38, Union Grove 20
Jackson-Atlanta 42, Lithonia 0
Jeff Davis 2, Metter 0
Jefferson 44, Oconee County 7
Jenkins County 39, Cross Creek 14
Johns Creek 20, Midtown 7
Johnson-Savannah 18, Brantley County 12
Jones County 48, Peach County 21
Kell 40, Sprayberry 7
LaGrange 42, Upson-Lee 7
Lakeside-Evans 14, Greenbrier 10
Lamar County 17, Manchester 14
Laney 44, First Presbyterian 44
Lanier County 24, Berrien 7
Loganville 49, Apalachee 31
Lovejoy 26, South Atlanta 8
Lovett 27, Pace Academy 14
Lowndes 23, Rock Creek Christian 12
Lumpkin County 35, Temple 0
M. L. King 19, North Springs 6
Madison County 27, Cherokee Bluff 26 OT
Madison, FL 30, Fitzgerald 16
Marion County 34, Hawkinsville 26
Marist 17, Woodward Academy 10
Mary Persons 35, Haralson County 14
McDonough 32, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 7
Midland Valley 42, Harlem 35
Milton 34, Roswell 14
Monroe 37, Westover 12
Morgan County 26, Hebron Christian 14
Mountain View 56, Jackson County 14
Mt. Zion, Carroll 42, Heritage School-Newnan 14
Newnan 21, Hardaway 0
Norcross 25, Archer 21
North Atlanta 52, River Ridge 18
North Clayton 34, Chattahoochee County 13
North Cobb 32, Marietta 22
North Hall 28, Walnut Grove 6
North Paulding 35, South Paulding 7
Northeast 25, Carver-Columbus 18
Northgate 34, Griffin 3
Northwest Whitfield 38, North Murray 35
Oglethorpe County 20, Lake Oconee Academy 7
Parkview 35, North Gwinnett 32
Peachtree Ridge 46, Winder-Barrow 0
Perry 49, Veterans 41
Pierce County 49, Liberty County 6
Prince Avenue 45, Monroe Area 17
Providence Christian 51, Riverside Military 13
Putnam County 24, Jasper County 17
Randolph-Clay 14, Pike County 0
Richmond Academy 14, East Laurens 10
Rome 48, Pebblebrook 7
Schley County 48, Bleckley County 42 OT
Screven County 22, Portal 21
Sequoyah 14, Cherokee 13
Shiloh 30, Seckinger 24
Social Circle 42, Loganville Christian 6
Sonoraville 41, LaFayette 21
South Effingham 52, Bradwell Institute 36
Southeast Bulloch 20, Effingham County 13
Spalding 41, Dutchtown 27
Stephens County 35, Dawson County 0
Stephenson 29, Carver-Atlanta 14
Stockbridge 44, Luella 8
Strong Rock Christian 61, Athens Christian 0
Sumter County 24, Crisp County 15
Swainsboro 11, Dodge County 7
Telfair County 28, Miller County 14
Toombs County 44, Jefferson County 0
Trion 65, Gordon Central 6
Union County 50, Armuchee 3
Valdosta 45, Warner Robins 12
Walton 67, Pope 7
Washington-Wilkes 47, Georgia Military 14
Wesleyan 34, Whitefield Academy 7
West Forsyth 42, Cambridge 17
West Laurens 24, Vidalia 21
Westlake 57, Southwest DeKalb 7
Westside-Macon 49, Rutland 32
Wheeler County 40, Montgomery County 14
Wilcox County 43, Pelham 21
Windsor Forest 21, Islands 7
Woodland-Cartersville 35, Pepperell 28
Woodstock 20, Lassiter 10
