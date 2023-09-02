High school football scores from Week 3

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago
Thursday

Columbia 12, Washington 8

Flint River Academy, GA 41, Cross Keys 3

Lakeside-DeKalb 24, Forest Park 0

Manchester 54, Columbus 3

Midtown 30, Northview 12

Miller Grove 33, Douglass 28

Mundy’s Mill 41, Riverdale 2

Northside-Columbus 42, Hardaway 0

Spalding 41, Fayette County 0

Washington-Wilkes 48, Glenn Hills 0

Winder-Barrow 56, Salem 6

Friday

ACE Charter 55, Pataula Charter 8

Aquinas 19, Savannah Country Day 17

Arabia Mountain 27, Stephenson 22

B.E.S.T. Academy 40, Towers 7

Baconton Charter 53, Central-Talbotton 12

Benedictine 27, Westminster 14

Berkmar 21, Druid Hills 21

Bowdon 42, Bremen 16

Brantley County 17, Beach 6

Brentwood School 28, Georgia Military 13

Briarwood Academy 30, Glascock County 28

Bryan County 20, Wheeler County 0

Buford 45, North Cobb 28

Cairo 24, Thomasville 3

Calhoun 28, Creekview 14

Calvary Day 64, Eagle’s Landing Christian 6

Cambridge 24, Alpharetta 14

Camden County 46, Glynn Academy 13

Campbell 32, Meadowcreek 0

Carrollton 33, Rome 13

Cartersville 37, Allatoona 0

Central-Carroll 42, Hampton 7

Cherokee 49, Woodstock 13

Clinch County 28, Miller County 0

Collins Hill 31, Brookwood 17

Colquitt County 40, Tift County 2

Coosa 33, Gordon Central 6

Crisp County 15, Lovejoy 14

Dalton 50, Sonoraville 14

Darlington 39, Christian Heritage 7

Decatur 27, Southwest DeKalb 12

Discovery 12, Stone Mountain 6

Douglas County 31, McEachern 0

Dublin 33, Lamar County 28

Dunwoody 39, Chamblee 7

East Coweta 38, Hillgrove 10

East Forsyth 35, Cedar Shoals 13

East Jackson 48, West Hall 7

Effingham County 24, Statesboro 19

Elbert County 21, Harlem 20

Etowah 49, Forsyth Central 27

Evans 22, Greenbrier 21

Fannin County 52, Pickens 28

Gainesville 30, Coconut Creek, FL 22

George Walton Academy 14, Social Circle 7

Gilmer 35, Murray County 7

Gordon Lee 44, Southeast Whitfield 16

Grayson 41, Fort Dorchester, SC 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 17, Pace Academy 14

Greene County 43, Hancock Central 6

Groves 16, Savannah 14

Harris County 28, Shaw 7

Harrison 38, Paulding County 7

Hart County 17, Apalachee 10

Hawkinsville 51, Claxton 7

Hebron Christian 31, Commerce 21

Hephzibah 42, Augusta Christian 7

Heritage-Catoosa 35, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 28

Heritage-Conyers 24, Rockdale County 18

Hiram 52, East Paulding 49

Holy Innocents’ 46, Seckinger 6

Houston County 55, West Laurens 14

Jackson County 32, Central Gwinnett 26

Jefferson 42, St. Pius X 0

Jenkins County 48, East Laurens 20

Johnson County 15, Warren County 8

Johnson-Gainesville 20, East Hall 19

Jonesboro 30, Dutchtown 29

Kell 28, Pope 21

King’s Ridge 21, Calvary Christian 6

Lake Oconee Academy 44, Skipstone Academy 34

Lambert 31, Mountain View 24

Lanier 40, Johns Creek 9

Lanier County 33, Santa Fe, FL 3

Lee County 59, Lithia Springs 12

Lincoln County 28, Emanuel County Institute 0

Lithonia 48, Landmark Christian 20

Locust Grove 28, M. L. King 18

Long County 38, Treutlen 0

Lumpkin County 47, Franklin County 7

Macon County 28, Dooly County 0

Marist 21, Savannah Christian 7

Mary Persons 23, Trinity Christian 20

McIntosh 37, Woodland-Stockbridge 21

McNair 28, North Clayton 22

Mill Creek 42, Archer 7

Model 27, Woodland-Cartersville 21

Monroe Area 50, Eagle’s Landing 12

Morgan County 35, Jasper County 0

Mt. Vernon 44, Mt. Paran Christian 6

Mt. Zion, Carroll 43, Jordan 6

New Hampstead 42, Bradwell Institute 25

Newton 41, Eastside 7

North Atlanta 41, New Manchester 7

North Augusta, SC 27, Lakeside-Evans 17

North Gwinnett 50, Gardendale, AL 41

North Hall 40, Dawson County 7

North Murray 63, Ridgeland 35

North Oconee 35, South Forsyth 3

North Paulding 28, Kennesaw Mountain 13

Northeast 27, Fitzgerald 13

Oconee County 51, Putnam County 14

Ola 44, Jackson 7

Peachtree Ridge 40, Loganville 14

Pebblebrook 14, Hapeville Charter 9

Pelham 20, Mitchell County 6

Perry 54, Jones County 21

Pierce County 47, Metter 10

Prince Avenue 52, Athens Academy 21

Providence Christian 32, Whitefield Academy 0

Rabun County 35, Adairsville 20

Richmond Academy 42, Josey 0

Richmond Hill 28, Jenkins 7

Ringgold 21, Northwest Whitfield 17

Riverwood 34, North Springs 27

Roswell 51, Marietta 14

Sandy Creek 39, Alexander 0

Schley County 30, Early County 0

Sequoyah 14, Cedartown 10

South Atlanta 24, Heard County 21

South Effingham 35, Islands 0

South Gwinnett 21, Dacula 12

Southwest 54, Pike County 7

Sprayberry 38, River Ridge 33

Starr’s Mill 28, Luella 7

Stephens County 32, Flowery Branch 7

Stockbridge 54, Dougherty 0

Swainsboro 32, Jeff Davis 0

Tattnall Square 54, Athens Christian 14

Taylor County 28, Montgomery County 21

Telfair County 42, Atkinson County 6

Temple 43, Chattooga 21

Terrell County 33, Greenville 22

Therrell 54, Clarkston 6

Thomas County Central 45, Bainbridge 14

Thomson 38, Grovetown 0

Tri-Cities 15, Redan 14

Troup County 21, Callaway 13

Turner County 28, Randolph-Clay 12

Union County 49, Towns County 7

Upson-Lee 41, Worth County 7

Valdosta 48, Banneker 7

Vidalia 29, Pinewood Christian 22

Villa Rica 24, Northgate 23

Walker 54, Harvester Christian, GA. 18

Walnut Grove 40, Chattahoochee County 0

Ware County 48, Baldwin 20

Warner Robins 39, Northside-Warner Robins 35

Washington County 27, Dodge County 23

Wesleyan 9, North Cobb Christian 7

West Forsyth 17, North Forsyth 14

West Nassau, FL. 22, Charlton County 20

Westlake 46, Cedar Grove 41

Westover 20, Spencer 14

Westside-Augusta 28, Screven County 16

Westside-Macon 26, Morrow 6

Wheeler 53, South Cobb 6

White County 52, Chestatee 7

Whitewater 34, Griffin 7

Wilkinson County 30, Crawford County 6

Windsor Forest 10, Johnson-Savannah 7

