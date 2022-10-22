ajc logo
High school football scores from Week 10

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Thursday

Central-Carroll 51, Southeast Whitfield 6

Coffee 42, Jenkins 7

Grovetown 21, Lakeside-Evans 7

Heard County 28, Mt. Zion, Carroll 10

LaFayette 30, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 14

Lakeside-DeKalb 40, Stone Mountain 18

Landmark Christian 43, Towers 6

Madison County 42, East Forsyth 34

New Hampstead 48, Islands 7

Norcross 64, Meadowcreek 21

Northside-Columbus 39, Drew 0

Pace Academy 35, Luella 21

Rockmart 63, Gordon Central 0

South Atlanta 50, B.E.S.T. Academy 7

South Forsyth 34, Forsyth Central 0

Southwest 27, Kendrick 8

Spalding 39, Westside-Macon 18

Thomasville 35, Dougherty 20

Tucker 57, M. L. King 8

Whitewater 64, North Clayton 0

Friday

Academy For Classical Education 44, Rutland 30

Adairsville 42, Gordon Lee 28

Alcovy 29, Forest Park 16

Allatoona 21, Etowah 16

Alpharetta 41, Johns Creek 14

Appling County 34, Vidalia 13

Archer 28, South Gwinnett 27

Athens Academy 70, Banks County 13

Baldwin 42, West Laurens 21

Banneker 6, Chapel Hill 0

Benedictine 31, Wayne County 10

Bleckley County 49, East Laurens 14

Brunswick 42, South Effingham 3

Buford 50, Dacula 7

Cairo 28, Westover 2

Calhoun 28, Dalton 13

Callaway 49, Eagle’s Landing Christian 20

Calvary Day 56, Savannah Country Day 13

Cambridge 51, Northview 7

Camden County 17, Valdosta 14

Carrollton 28, Westlake 19

Cartersville 31, Woodland-Cartersville 6

Carver-Atlanta 75, Douglass 10

Carver-Columbus 35, Monroe 19

Cass 26, Hiram 21

Cedar Grove 49, Sandy Creek 34

Cedar Shoals 46, Chestatee 39

Cedartown 48, Sonoraville 0

Centennial 38, North Springs 6

Central-Macon 63, Jordan 0

Chamblee 49, Arabia Mountain 6

Cherokee Bluff 34, East Hall 20

Cherokee Christian 45, Walker 8

Christian Heritage 56, Asheville Christian 6

Clarke Central 28, Eastside 27

Clarkston 29, Midtown 6

Clinch County 47, Atkinson County 19

Coahulla Creek 14, Bremen 10

Colquitt County 42, Lowndes 14

Columbia 61, Redan 9

Cottondale FL 52, Pataula Charter 18

Creekside 63, Villa Rica 0

Creekview 38, Woodstock 0

Crisp County 52, Columbus 10

Dade County 33, Chattooga 7

Darlington 45, Armuchee 7

Dawson County 17, Gilmer 7

Decatur 35, Lithonia 2

Dodge County 47, Cook 37

Douglas County 37, East Paulding 6

Druid Hills 56, Johnson-Gainesville 15

Dublin 51, Jefferson County 0

Duluth 50, Berkmar 13

Dunwoody 38, South Cobb 24

Dutchtown 54, Locust Grove 12

Elbert County 41, Commerce 21

Eufaula, AL 31, Early County 28

Fannin County 42, Murray County 7

Fellowship Christian 42, Providence Christian 10

Fitzgerald 33, Sumter County 13

Gainesville 34, Shiloh 7

Georgia Military 49, Glascock County 28

Glynn Academy 25, Evans 22

Grayson 42, Brookwood 14

Griffin 35, Howard 16

Hampton 41, McDonough 0

Hancock Central 64, Twiggs County 6

Harrison 37, Hillgrove 8

Hawkinsville 77, Treutlen 44

Hebron Christian 56, Franklin County 0

Heritage-Catoosa 40, Northwest Whitfield 36

Irwin County 19, Brooks County 7

Jackson 48, Pike County 34

Jefferson 42, Loganville 6

Jenkins County 53, Montgomery County 7

Johnson County 47, Wilkinson County 6

Johnson-Savannah 40, Groves 6

Kell 28, Greater Atlanta Christian 19

LaGrange 28, Trinity Christian 10

Lake Oconee Academy 43, Georgia School For Innovation and The Classics 0

Lambert 39, Denmark 31

Laney 14, Westside-Augusta 3

Langston Hughes 41, Newnan 0

Lanier 21, Jackson County 14

Lanier County 31, Turner County 24

Liberty County 33, Long County 32

Lincoln County 31, Greene County 21

Lovejoy 34, Morrow 16

Lovett 44, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Lumpkin County 56, White County 35

Macon County 30, Chattahoochee County 6

Marion County 17, Taylor County 0

Marist 42, North Atlanta 14

Mays 52, Tri-Cities 0

McIntosh County Academy 28, Emanuel County Institute 21

Metter 42, Claxton 0

Mill Creek 54, Collins Hill 0

Milton 21, West Forsyth 7

Mountain View 20, Central Gwinnett 6

Mt. Pisgah Christian 38, Mt. Vernon 27

Mundy’s Mill 42, Rockdale County 0

New Hampstead 35, Islands 7

Newton 20, Parkview 18

North Cobb 22, Kennesaw Mountain 19

North Cobb Christian 36, Mt. Paran Christian 0

North Forsyth 24, Habersham Central 14

North Murray 35, Model 28

North Oconee 44, Walnut Grove 0

North Paulding 14, McEachern 7

Northgate 28, Harris County 3

Northside-Warner Robins 23, Lee County 20

Oconee County 28, Monroe Area 19

Ola 20, Union Grove 13

Paulding County 44, New Manchester 12

Peach County 54, Upson-Lee 0

Peachtree Ridge 17, Discovery 14

Pebblebrook 41, Campbell 0

Pelham 47, Bacon County 24

Pickens 29, West Hall 7

Pierce County 49, Windsor Forest 14

Pope 26, Lassiter 23

Prince Avenue 56, Oglethorpe County 17

Rabun County 52, Athens Christian 7

Ringgold 42, Ridgeland 14

Rome 55, River Ridge 7

Roswell 49, Sprayberry 7

Savannah Christian 49, Beach 7

Schley County 28, Manchester 6

Screven County 32, Savannah 0

Seminole County 37, Randolph-Clay 14

Shaw 21, Hardaway 17

Social Circle 30, Jasper County 0

South Paulding 56, Alexander 35

Spencer 14, Northeast-Macon 13

St. Francis 14, Whitefield Academy 0

St. Pius X 41, Riverwood 14

Starr’s Mill 41, Riverdale 19

Statesboro 34, Bradwell Institute 7

Stephens County 24, Hart County 7

Stockbridge 43, Woodland-Stockbridge 14

Tattnall County 35, Brantley County 13

Telfair County 35, Wheeler County 13

Terrell County 39, Baconton Charter 6

Therrell 26, Josey 7

Thomas County Central 42, Houston County 21

Thomson 27, Putnam County 3

Towns County 20, Warren County 8

Trion 42, Pepperell 14

Troup County 49, Fayette County 21

Union County 21, East Jackson 17

Veterans 27, Tift County 20

Walton 41, Cherokee 3

Ware County 44, Greenbrier 0

Warner Robins 49, Eagle’s Landing 18

Washington County 42, Butler 6

Washington-Wilkes 34, Aquinas 26

Wheeler 21, Osborne 14

Wilcox County 53, Dooly County 21

Winder-Barrow 52, Heritage-Conyers 0

Woodward Academy 49, Jonesboro 14

Worth County 43, Jeff Davis 7

