High school football playoffs scoreboard

For the first time in 50 years Friday, three quarterfinals football games between No. 1- and No. 2-ranked teams will be played on the same night.
Those three – the best of 32 playoff games statewide this weekend - are Buford at Lee County in Class 6A, Marist at Benedictine in 4A and Rabun County at Thomasville in 2A.
It has happened two other times since 1971 that as many as three No. 1-vs.-No. 2 games took place in the same week, but those were state finals in 2016 and 2018. The Georgia High School Association doesn’t seed playoff teams statewide, only within regions, meaning the two best region champions can meet as early as the third round.
This week’s No. 1-ranked teams are doubly unlucky in that each must play on the road. GHSA rules call for a coin toss to determine home-field advantage when two region champions meet.
Rabun County High, which is 12 miles south of the North Carolina border, is traveling 325 miles to Thomasville High, which is 12 miles north of the Florida border. Marist must go 285 miles to Benedictine, and Buford will travel 200 miles to Lee County.
