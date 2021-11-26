High school football playoffs scoreboard

Those three – the best of 32 playoff games statewide this weekend - are Buford at Lee County in Class 6A, Marist at Benedictine in 4A and Rabun County at Thomasville in 2A.

It has happened two other times since 1971 that as many as three No. 1-vs.-No. 2 games took place in the same week, but those were state finals in 2016 and 2018. The Georgia High School Association doesn’t seed playoff teams statewide, only within regions, meaning the two best region champions can meet as early as the third round.