Thomasville, Benedictine, Buford win third-round battles of No. 1 vs. No. 2

Thomasville ended the luminous Rabun County career of Gunner Stockton, Benedictine edged defending champion Marist, and Buford stayed the course toward a third straight state title Friday night in three football playoff games between teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2.
In other quarterfinals, Langston Hughes and North Oconee claimed historic victories for themselves, reaching the semifinals for the first time.
Thomasville, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, defeated No. 1 Rabun County 49-24. That puts Thomasville (12-1) two victories from its first state title since 1988 while blocking Rabun County’s bid for a first state championship.
Stockton, a quarterback committed to Georgia, entered the game 410 yards short Trevor Lawrence’s career passing record of 13,902 yards and likely fell short, though his final statistics are not official. Rabun County was 46-7 in Stockton’s four years as a starter, including 11-2 this season.
Benedictine, the No. 2 team in 4A, beat No. 1 Marist 24-21. Benedictine has won 11 straight games after an 0-2 start against out-of-state teams. It was Benedictine’s first victory over a No. 1-ranked team since beating Greater Atlanta Christian for the Class 2A championship in 2014.
Marist finished 10-2.
Unlike Thomasville and Benedictine, which had home-field advantage, No. 1 Buford of Class 6A went into South Georgia and defeated No. 2 Lee County 27-0. It was a rematch of a 2020 state final, which Buford also won. Buford (12-1) became the first team to shut out Lee County (11-2) since 2007.
Hughes and North Oconee will be the only two of 32 semifinalists making their first final-four appearances.
Hughes, ranked No. 3 in Class 6A, beat Northside-Warner Robins 48-7 and will play unranked Dacula, a 35-0 winner over Johns Creek, next week at home. Hughes is 12-1, a winner of 12 straight since an opening loss to Newton.
North Oconee, the No. 5 team in Class 4A, beat 10th-ranked Bainbridge 29-24 and will play at Benedictine next week. North Oconee has won nine straight after a 1-3 start.
In Class 7A, No. 1 Collins Hill crushed No. 5 Lowndes 49-7 and will play defending champion Grayson in the semifinals while No. 3 Milton advanced to play No. 9 Walton.
Grayson beat 10th-ranked Roswell 24-14 and joined Dacula, another Gwinnett County school, as the only unranked teams in the semifinals in all classes.
Walton beat No. 7 Brookwood 52-35 to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2011. No. 3 Milton beat No. 4 Mill Creek 36-27.
In Class 6A, Carrollton beat Westlake 37-32 with a touchdown pass in the final minute. Carrollton had lost five quarterfinals in five years before breaking through under first-year coach Joey King. Carrollton will play at Buford next.
Other teams advancing to the semifinals Friday were Calhoun, Blessed Trinity, Warner Robins and Creekside in 5A; Carver-Columbus and Cedartown joining Benedictine and North Oconee in 4A; Cedar Grove, Appling County, Pierce County and Carver-Atlanta in 3A; Swainsboro, Fitzgerald and Callaway joining Thomasville in 2A; Irwin County, Wilcox County County, Brooks County and Metter in A Public; and Trinity Christian, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Fellowship Christian and Prince Avenue Christian in A Private.
