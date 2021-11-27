Thomasville, Benedictine, Buford win third-round battles of No. 1 vs. No. 2

Marist finished 10-2.

Unlike Thomasville and Benedictine, which had home-field advantage, No. 1 Buford of Class 6A went into South Georgia and defeated No. 2 Lee County 27-0. It was a rematch of a 2020 state final, which Buford also won. Buford (12-1) became the first team to shut out Lee County (11-2) since 2007.

Hughes and North Oconee will be the only two of 32 semifinalists making their first final-four appearances.

Hughes, ranked No. 3 in Class 6A, beat Northside-Warner Robins 48-7 and will play unranked Dacula, a 35-0 winner over Johns Creek, next week at home. Hughes is 12-1, a winner of 12 straight since an opening loss to Newton.

North Oconee, the No. 5 team in Class 4A, beat 10th-ranked Bainbridge 29-24 and will play at Benedictine next week. North Oconee has won nine straight after a 1-3 start.

In Class 7A, No. 1 Collins Hill crushed No. 5 Lowndes 49-7 and will play defending champion Grayson in the semifinals while No. 3 Milton advanced to play No. 9 Walton.

Grayson beat 10th-ranked Roswell 24-14 and joined Dacula, another Gwinnett County school, as the only unranked teams in the semifinals in all classes.

Walton beat No. 7 Brookwood 52-35 to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2011. No. 3 Milton beat No. 4 Mill Creek 36-27.

In Class 6A, Carrollton beat Westlake 37-32 with a touchdown pass in the final minute. Carrollton had lost five quarterfinals in five years before breaking through under first-year coach Joey King. Carrollton will play at Buford next.

Other teams advancing to the semifinals Friday were Calhoun, Blessed Trinity, Warner Robins and Creekside in 5A; Carver-Columbus and Cedartown joining Benedictine and North Oconee in 4A; Cedar Grove, Appling County, Pierce County and Carver-Atlanta in 3A; Swainsboro, Fitzgerald and Callaway joining Thomasville in 2A; Irwin County, Wilcox County County, Brooks County and Metter in A Public; and Trinity Christian, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Fellowship Christian and Prince Avenue Christian in A Private.