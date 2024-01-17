High School Sports Blog

High school basketball scores from Tuesday

Cherokee's Cameron Pope (1) gets off a pass around Wheeler's Cameron Brown (13) during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 7A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Macon, GA. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By Score Atlanta
17 minutes ago

Boys

Andrew Jackson 66, Camden County 45

Atlanta International 71, Atlanta Jewish Academy 54

Baldwin 60, Howard 35

Banks County 80, Providence Christian 47

Benedictine 60, Wayne County 33

Brantley County 76, Windsor Forest 71

Brookwood 84, Denmark 74

Buford 86, Collins Hill 49

Calhoun County 84, Quitman County 40

Cambridge 64, Centennial 58

Central-Talbotton 64, Marion County 57

Charlton County 65, Clinch County 60

Chattahoochee County 52, Greenville 43

Cherokee Bluff 58, Walnut Grove 56

Dodge County 76, Berrien 36

East Laurens 74, Bleckley County 71

Effingham County 63, Brunswick 52

Elbert County 54, Commerce 52

Emanuel County Institute 73, Savannah Classical Academy 70

Fitzgerald 70, Irwin County 48

Glynn Academy 69, South Effingham 43

Griffin 63, Westside-Macon 43

Grovetown 55, Lakeside-Evans 53

Hancock Central 58, Johnson County 43

Hardaway 53, Bainbridge 47

Hart County 75, Stephens County 61

Hebron Christian 67, Monroe Area 63

Jordan 51, Northeast-Macon 50

Lee County 65, Houston County 49

Lowndes 54, Colquitt County 51

Madison County 87, North Hall 74

Mill Creek 52, Mountain View 51

New Hampstead 82, Islands 49

North Oconee 81, Chestatee 48

Peachtree Ridge 69, Duluth 55

Perry 54, Dooly County 37

Portal 57, McIntosh County Academy 44

Putnam County 67, Josey 54

Richmond Academy 61, Hephzibah 56

Seminole County 82, Stewart County 36

Southeast Bulloch 69, Burke County 62

Spalding 82, West Laurens 44

Spencer 57, Central-Macon 51

Starr’s Mill 56, Whitewater 52

Terrell County 85, Miller County 39

Toombs County 68, Pierce County 27

Towns County 78, Greene County 77

Twiggs County 49, Georgia Military 37

Upson-Lee 67, Mary Persons 55

Washington County 65, Glenn Hills 35

Westover 57, Monroe 48

Wheeler County 61, Dublin 60

Wilcox County 61, Crisp County 59

Winder-Barrow 59, Heritage-Conyers 48

Girls

Academy For Classical Education 42, Southwest 30

Athens Christian 71, Rabun County 57

Atlanta International 60, Atlanta Jewish Academy 2

Banks County 84, Providence Christian 43

Bradwell Institute 45, Statesboro 36

Brunswick 78, Effingham County 36

Bryan County 50, Woodville-Tompkins 25

Buford 58, Collins Hill 22

Burke County 74, Southeast Bulloch 15

Central Gwinnett 52, Dacula 43

Central-Carroll 61, Spencer 41

Chattahoochee 51, North Springs 31

Chattahoochee County 61, Greenville 43

Chestatee 61, North Oconee 58

Clinch County 47, Charlton County 36

Dodge County 63, Berrien 36

Greene County 67, Towns County 55

Griffin 54, Westside-Macon 46

Houston County 37, Lee County 32

Johnson County 44, Hancock Central 41

Jordan 47, Northeast-Macon 46

Lakeside-Evans 46, Grovetown 42

Loganville 56, Eastside 36

Marion County 45, Central-Talbotton 15

Mary Persons 60, Upson-Lee 45

Mill Creek 69, Mountain View 19

Mountain View 53, Jenkins County 41

North Forsyth 65, Apalachee 28

Northview 58, Forsyth Central 17

Pierce County 61, Toombs County 30

Portal 48, McIntosh County Academy 36

Randolph-Clay 38, Early County 36

Seckinger 58, Johnson-Gainesville 13

Taylor County 61, Macon County 47

Telfair County 63, Hawkinsville 31

Terrell County 63, Miller County 34

Thomas County Central 65, Cairo 23

Thomson 41, Butler 35

Treutlen 51, Jeff Davis 34

Union Grove 61, Warner Robins 48

Walnut Grove 54, Cherokee Bluff 52

Warren County 51, Aquinas 44

Wesleyan 71, Dawson County 46

