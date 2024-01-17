High school basketball scores from Tuesday

Boys
Andrew Jackson 66, Camden County 45
Atlanta International 71, Atlanta Jewish Academy 54
Baldwin 60, Howard 35
Banks County 80, Providence Christian 47
Benedictine 60, Wayne County 33
Brantley County 76, Windsor Forest 71
Brookwood 84, Denmark 74
Buford 86, Collins Hill 49
Calhoun County 84, Quitman County 40
Cambridge 64, Centennial 58
Central-Talbotton 64, Marion County 57
Charlton County 65, Clinch County 60
Chattahoochee County 52, Greenville 43
Cherokee Bluff 58, Walnut Grove 56
Dodge County 76, Berrien 36
East Laurens 74, Bleckley County 71
Effingham County 63, Brunswick 52
Elbert County 54, Commerce 52
Emanuel County Institute 73, Savannah Classical Academy 70
Fitzgerald 70, Irwin County 48
Glynn Academy 69, South Effingham 43
Griffin 63, Westside-Macon 43
Grovetown 55, Lakeside-Evans 53
Hancock Central 58, Johnson County 43
Hardaway 53, Bainbridge 47
Hart County 75, Stephens County 61
Hebron Christian 67, Monroe Area 63
Jordan 51, Northeast-Macon 50
Lee County 65, Houston County 49
Lowndes 54, Colquitt County 51
Madison County 87, North Hall 74
Mill Creek 52, Mountain View 51
New Hampstead 82, Islands 49
North Oconee 81, Chestatee 48
Peachtree Ridge 69, Duluth 55
Perry 54, Dooly County 37
Portal 57, McIntosh County Academy 44
Putnam County 67, Josey 54
Richmond Academy 61, Hephzibah 56
Seminole County 82, Stewart County 36
Southeast Bulloch 69, Burke County 62
Spalding 82, West Laurens 44
Spencer 57, Central-Macon 51
Starr’s Mill 56, Whitewater 52
Terrell County 85, Miller County 39
Toombs County 68, Pierce County 27
Towns County 78, Greene County 77
Twiggs County 49, Georgia Military 37
Upson-Lee 67, Mary Persons 55
Washington County 65, Glenn Hills 35
Westover 57, Monroe 48
Wheeler County 61, Dublin 60
Wilcox County 61, Crisp County 59
Winder-Barrow 59, Heritage-Conyers 48
Girls
Academy For Classical Education 42, Southwest 30
Athens Christian 71, Rabun County 57
Atlanta International 60, Atlanta Jewish Academy 2
Banks County 84, Providence Christian 43
Bradwell Institute 45, Statesboro 36
Brunswick 78, Effingham County 36
Bryan County 50, Woodville-Tompkins 25
Buford 58, Collins Hill 22
Burke County 74, Southeast Bulloch 15
Central Gwinnett 52, Dacula 43
Central-Carroll 61, Spencer 41
Chattahoochee 51, North Springs 31
Chattahoochee County 61, Greenville 43
Chestatee 61, North Oconee 58
Clinch County 47, Charlton County 36
Dodge County 63, Berrien 36
Greene County 67, Towns County 55
Griffin 54, Westside-Macon 46
Houston County 37, Lee County 32
Johnson County 44, Hancock Central 41
Jordan 47, Northeast-Macon 46
Lakeside-Evans 46, Grovetown 42
Loganville 56, Eastside 36
Marion County 45, Central-Talbotton 15
Mary Persons 60, Upson-Lee 45
Mill Creek 69, Mountain View 19
Mountain View 53, Jenkins County 41
North Forsyth 65, Apalachee 28
Northview 58, Forsyth Central 17
Pierce County 61, Toombs County 30
Portal 48, McIntosh County Academy 36
Randolph-Clay 38, Early County 36
Seckinger 58, Johnson-Gainesville 13
Taylor County 61, Macon County 47
Telfair County 63, Hawkinsville 31
Terrell County 63, Miller County 34
Thomas County Central 65, Cairo 23
Thomson 41, Butler 35
Treutlen 51, Jeff Davis 34
Union Grove 61, Warner Robins 48
Walnut Grove 54, Cherokee Bluff 52
Warren County 51, Aquinas 44
Wesleyan 71, Dawson County 46
