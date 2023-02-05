High school basketball scores from Saturday

Boys
Alexander 79, Douglas County 50
Appling County 66, Jeff Davis 56
Bainbridge 50, Hardaway 33
Beach 56, Groves 46
Bradwell Institute 62, Statesboro 42
Brunswick 69, Camden County 50
Charlton County 85, Brantley County 47
Clinch County 81, Atkinson County 62
Columbia 57, Tucker 49
Druid Hills 54, Hapeville Charter 51
East Lake, FL 85, Twiggs County 52
Effingham County 52, Evans 47
Etowah 79, Sandy Creek 68
Greene County 57, GSIC 40
Greenville 90, Webster County 18
Griffin 73, Spalding 55
Grovetown 58, Glynn Academy 51
Houston County 72, Thomas County Central 63
Irwin County 66, Citizen’s Christian 59
Jackson-Atlanta 72, Creekside 39
Jasper County 47, McNair 40
Johnson County 66, Screven County 63
Johnson-Savannah 75, Long County 34
Lake Oconee Academy 42, Towers 38
Lakeside-Evans 74, South Effingham 62
Lakeview Academy 79, Cross Keys 41
Lithia Springs 67, Chapel Hill 60
Loganville Christian 62, Atlanta International 26
Lovett 70, Brandon Hall 34
M. L. King 71, Drew 58
Macon County 77, Calhoun County 63
Mays 55, Midtown 38
McDonough 70, Woodland-Stockbridge 57
McIntosh County Academy 91, Emanuel County Institute 35
Miller Grove 68, Clarkston 33
North Murray 77, Gordon Central 55
Portal 63, Bryan County 60
Redan 59, Landmark Christian 53
Rockmart 61, Cedartown 55
Savannah Country Day 42, Savannah Christian 39
Seminole County 65, Miller County 61
South Atlanta 67, Therrell 46
Southwest DeKalb 65, Stone Mountain 40
Stephenson 49, Westminster 44
Sumter County 92, Berrien 22
Tallulah Falls 82, Monsignor Donovan 59
Tattnall Square 70, Georgia Military 52
Thomson 78, Putnam County 59
Tift County 35, Lee County 24
Toombs County 53, Veterans 48
Tri-Cities 85, Villa Rica 54
Trinity Christian 49, Troup County 32
Valdosta 64, Colquitt County 27
Valley 63, Callaway 56
Veterans 78, Northside-Warner Robins 69
Walker 66, Fellowship Christian 51
Warren County 66, Washington-Wilkes 30
West Laurens 72, Treutlen 57
Westover 79, Terrell Academy 56
Westside-Macon 81, Jackson 55
Wheeler 70, Osborne 54
Wilcox County 77, Crisp County 70
Wilkinson County 62, Hancock Academy 60
Girls
Atlanta International 57, Loganville Christian 42
Berrien 51, Sumter County 47
Bryan County 62, Portal 26
Callaway 57, Valley 26
Charlton County 48, Brantley County 43
Citizen’s Christian 65, Irwin County 45
Clinch County 70, Atkinson County 32
Collins Hill 69, North Gwinnett 41
Columbia 63, Tucker 16
Dodge County 56, Fitzgerald 38
Douglas County 46, Alexander 33
Eastside 54, Social Circle 41
Etowah 50, Sandy Creek 38
Gilmer 43, Southeast Whitfield 29
Greenbrier 56, Jenkins 23
Griffin 82, Spalding 18
Hapeville Charter 55, Druid Hills 36
Hardaway 61, Bainbridge 28
Hawkinsville 63, Wheeler County 25
Holy Innocents’ 64, Buford 57
Jackson-Atlanta 77, Creekside 36
Johnson County 50, Screven County 40
Lake Oconee Academy 54, Towns County 33
Lakeside-DeKalb 63, Towers 26
Landmark Christian 83, Redan 18
Loganville 56, Lakeview Academy 49
Long County 78, Johnson-Savannah 42
Manchester 44, Harris County 38
Midtown 64, Mays 17
Northview 48, Fellowship Christian 40
Rockmart 44, Cedartown 29
Savannah Country Day 84, Savannah Christian 31
Seminole County 38, Miller County 28
South Effingham 43, Lakeside-Evans 32
Swainsboro 67, Metter 53
Tattnall Square 45, Georgia Military 31
Taylor County 59, Schley County 35
Telfair County 65, Bleckley County 62
Thomas County Central 55, Houston County 28
Thomson 67, Putnam County 39
Tift County 55, Lee County 50
Trinity Christian 53, Troup County 36
Valdosta 53, Colquitt County 27
Veterans 61, Northside-Warner Robins 24
Vidalia 53, Toombs County 22
Villa Rica 71, Tri-Cities 57
Warren County 49, Washington-Wilkes 43
West Laurens 57, Treutlen 42
Westminster 65, Stephenson 25
Westover 49, Terrell County 12
Wheeler 63, Osborne 21
Woodland-Stockbridge 70, McDonough 30
Worth County 63, Cook 47
