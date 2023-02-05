X
High school basketball scores from Saturday

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
45 minutes ago

Boys

Alexander 79, Douglas County 50

Appling County 66, Jeff Davis 56

Bainbridge 50, Hardaway 33

Beach 56, Groves 46

Bradwell Institute 62, Statesboro 42

Brunswick 69, Camden County 50

Charlton County 85, Brantley County 47

Clinch County 81, Atkinson County 62

Columbia 57, Tucker 49

Druid Hills 54, Hapeville Charter 51

East Lake, FL 85, Twiggs County 52

Effingham County 52, Evans 47

Etowah 79, Sandy Creek 68

Greene County 57, GSIC 40

Greenville 90, Webster County 18

Griffin 73, Spalding 55

Grovetown 58, Glynn Academy 51

Houston County 72, Thomas County Central 63

Irwin County 66, Citizen’s Christian 59

Jackson-Atlanta 72, Creekside 39

Jasper County 47, McNair 40

Johnson County 66, Screven County 63

Johnson-Savannah 75, Long County 34

Lake Oconee Academy 42, Towers 38

Lakeside-Evans 74, South Effingham 62

Lakeview Academy 79, Cross Keys 41

Lithia Springs 67, Chapel Hill 60

Loganville Christian 62, Atlanta International 26

Lovett 70, Brandon Hall 34

M. L. King 71, Drew 58

Macon County 77, Calhoun County 63

Mays 55, Midtown 38

McDonough 70, Woodland-Stockbridge 57

McIntosh County Academy 91, Emanuel County Institute 35

Miller Grove 68, Clarkston 33

North Murray 77, Gordon Central 55

Portal 63, Bryan County 60

Redan 59, Landmark Christian 53

Rockmart 61, Cedartown 55

Savannah Country Day 42, Savannah Christian 39

Seminole County 65, Miller County 61

South Atlanta 67, Therrell 46

Southwest DeKalb 65, Stone Mountain 40

Stephenson 49, Westminster 44

Sumter County 92, Berrien 22

Tallulah Falls 82, Monsignor Donovan 59

Tattnall Square 70, Georgia Military 52

Thomson 78, Putnam County 59

Tift County 35, Lee County 24

Toombs County 53, Veterans 48

Tri-Cities 85, Villa Rica 54

Trinity Christian 49, Troup County 32

Valdosta 64, Colquitt County 27

Valley 63, Callaway 56

Veterans 78, Northside-Warner Robins 69

Walker 66, Fellowship Christian 51

Warren County 66, Washington-Wilkes 30

West Laurens 72, Treutlen 57

Westover 79, Terrell Academy 56

Westside-Macon 81, Jackson 55

Wheeler 70, Osborne 54

Wilcox County 77, Crisp County 70

Wilkinson County 62, Hancock Academy 60

Girls

Atlanta International 57, Loganville Christian 42

Berrien 51, Sumter County 47

Bryan County 62, Portal 26

Callaway 57, Valley 26

Charlton County 48, Brantley County 43

Citizen’s Christian 65, Irwin County 45

Clinch County 70, Atkinson County 32

Collins Hill 69, North Gwinnett 41

Columbia 63, Tucker 16

Dodge County 56, Fitzgerald 38

Douglas County 46, Alexander 33

Eastside 54, Social Circle 41

Etowah 50, Sandy Creek 38

Gilmer 43, Southeast Whitfield 29

Greenbrier 56, Jenkins 23

Griffin 82, Spalding 18

Hapeville Charter 55, Druid Hills 36

Hardaway 61, Bainbridge 28

Hawkinsville 63, Wheeler County 25

Holy Innocents’ 64, Buford 57

Jackson-Atlanta 77, Creekside 36

Johnson County 50, Screven County 40

Lake Oconee Academy 54, Towns County 33

Lakeside-DeKalb 63, Towers 26

Landmark Christian 83, Redan 18

Loganville 56, Lakeview Academy 49

Long County 78, Johnson-Savannah 42

Manchester 44, Harris County 38

Midtown 64, Mays 17

Northview 48, Fellowship Christian 40

Rockmart 44, Cedartown 29

Savannah Country Day 84, Savannah Christian 31

Seminole County 38, Miller County 28

South Effingham 43, Lakeside-Evans 32

Swainsboro 67, Metter 53

Tattnall Square 45, Georgia Military 31

Taylor County 59, Schley County 35

Telfair County 65, Bleckley County 62

Thomas County Central 55, Houston County 28

Thomson 67, Putnam County 39

Tift County 55, Lee County 50

Trinity Christian 53, Troup County 36

Valdosta 53, Colquitt County 27

Veterans 61, Northside-Warner Robins 24

Vidalia 53, Toombs County 22

Villa Rica 71, Tri-Cities 57

Warren County 49, Washington-Wilkes 43

West Laurens 57, Treutlen 42

Westminster 65, Stephenson 25

Westover 49, Terrell County 12

Wheeler 63, Osborne 21

Woodland-Stockbridge 70, McDonough 30

Worth County 63, Cook 47

