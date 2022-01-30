High school basketball scores from Saturday

Boys
Alexander 62, Osborne 59
Atlanta Classical Academy 70, Gordon Lee 46
Baldwin 66, Howard 25
Benedictine 52, Savannah Country Day 36
Cedar Shoals 64, Clarke Central 57
Charlton County 73, Hilliard 47
Cherokee Bluff 68, Riverside Military 46
Coahulla Creek 50, Dalton 45
Duluth 74, Norcross 59
Etowah 67, Buford 58
Fulton Leadership Academy 86, Trion 46
Glynn Academy 64, McIntosh County Academy 48
Gray Collegiate Academy 64, Hillgrove 53
Greater Atlanta Christian 66, Cumberland Christian Academy 54
Houston County 78, Crisp County 64
Jasper County 63, Bleckley County 54
Laney 52, Washington County 49
Lovejoy 56, Griffin 45
Mays 69, Marist 50
Montgomery County 64, Treutlen 57
Morrow 60, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 56
Mt. Pisgah Christian 75, Pinecrest Academy 44
Newnan 75, Camp Jewell House 55
North Gwinnett 54, N. Mecklenburg 50
Northview 57, Lassiter 51
Pinewood Christian 55, Savannah Christian 52
Shaw 64, Jordan 54
Social Circle 82, Greene County 54
South Atlanta 68, Banneker 53
Villa Rica 66, Central-Carroll 58
Westside-Macon 82, Northside-Warner Robins 69
Wheeler 74, Newton 69
Whitewater 65, M. L. King 57
Windsor Forest 63, Beach 57
Woodville-Tompkins 52, Bacon County 40
Girls
Armuchee 72, Dalton Academy 8
Bacon County 60, Woodville-Tompkins 59
Baldwin 50, Howard 24
Banneker 39, South Atlanta 16
Beach 55, Windsor Forest 39
Brunswick 64, Lowndes 52
Calhoun County 53, Seminole County 40
Charlton County 37, Hilliard 32
Chattahoochee County 47, Central-Talbotton 45
Clinch County 49, Brooks County 34
Dalton 71, Coahulla Creek 52
Dodge County 67, Telfair County 62
Dougherty 62, Cairo 14
Elbert County 64, Jefferson 56
Hardaway 70, Columbus 21
Hilton Head Prep 52, Savannah Country Day 40
Houston County 76, Crisp County 51
Jenkins County 34, Portal 20
Lakeside-DeKalb 50, Tucker 39
Langston Hughes 57, Forest Park 47
Lassiter 62, Northview 14
Lee County 60, Valdosta 55
Lovejoy 70, Griffin 46
Manchester 45, Schley County 40
Marietta 46, North Paulding 41
Marist 57, Mays 14
Montgomery County 67, Treutlen 22
Morrow 50, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 45
Mundy’s Mill 46, Jonesboro 45
Osborne 69, Clarkston 40
Perry 42, Macon County 24
Ringgold 41, Heritage-Catoosa 27
Roswell 70, Riverwood 28
Shaw 74, Jordan 38
Social Circle 58, Greene County 36
South Gwinnett 66, Newnan 41
Sprayberry 75, Keenan 65
Statesboro 58, Swainsboro 34
Thomasville 54, Fitzgerald 41
Toombs County 71, Metter 50
Trinity Christian 55, Eagle’s Landing Christian 37
Warner Robins 57, Veterans 47
Warren County 44, Twiggs County 30
Washington County 88, Laney 67
Wayne County 51, Appling County 36
About the Author