High school basketball scores from Saturday

March 10, 2021 Macon - Mt. Pisgah's Kasheem Grady (13) goes up for the game winning shot during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class A Private Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Mt. Pisgah won 43-41 over Holy Innocents. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By Score Atlanta
33 minutes ago

Boys

Alexander 62, Osborne 59

Atlanta Classical Academy 70, Gordon Lee 46

Baldwin 66, Howard 25

Benedictine 52, Savannah Country Day 36

Cedar Shoals 64, Clarke Central 57

Charlton County 73, Hilliard 47

Cherokee Bluff 68, Riverside Military 46

Coahulla Creek 50, Dalton 45

Duluth 74, Norcross 59

Etowah 67, Buford 58

Fulton Leadership Academy 86, Trion 46

Glynn Academy 64, McIntosh County Academy 48

Gray Collegiate Academy 64, Hillgrove 53

Greater Atlanta Christian 66, Cumberland Christian Academy 54

Houston County 78, Crisp County 64

Jasper County 63, Bleckley County 54

Laney 52, Washington County 49

Lovejoy 56, Griffin 45

Mays 69, Marist 50

Montgomery County 64, Treutlen 57

Morrow 60, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 56

Mt. Pisgah Christian 75, Pinecrest Academy 44

Newnan 75, Camp Jewell House 55

North Gwinnett 54, N. Mecklenburg 50

Northview 57, Lassiter 51

Pinewood Christian 55, Savannah Christian 52

Shaw 64, Jordan 54

Social Circle 82, Greene County 54

South Atlanta 68, Banneker 53

Villa Rica 66, Central-Carroll 58

Westside-Macon 82, Northside-Warner Robins 69

Wheeler 74, Newton 69

Whitewater 65, M. L. King 57

Windsor Forest 63, Beach 57

Woodville-Tompkins 52, Bacon County 40

Girls

Armuchee 72, Dalton Academy 8

Bacon County 60, Woodville-Tompkins 59

Baldwin 50, Howard 24

Banneker 39, South Atlanta 16

Beach 55, Windsor Forest 39

Brunswick 64, Lowndes 52

Calhoun County 53, Seminole County 40

Charlton County 37, Hilliard 32

Chattahoochee County 47, Central-Talbotton 45

Clinch County 49, Brooks County 34

Dalton 71, Coahulla Creek 52

Dodge County 67, Telfair County 62

Dougherty 62, Cairo 14

Elbert County 64, Jefferson 56

Hardaway 70, Columbus 21

Hilton Head Prep 52, Savannah Country Day 40

Houston County 76, Crisp County 51

Jenkins County 34, Portal 20

Lakeside-DeKalb 50, Tucker 39

Langston Hughes 57, Forest Park 47

Lassiter 62, Northview 14

Lee County 60, Valdosta 55

Lovejoy 70, Griffin 46

Manchester 45, Schley County 40

Marietta 46, North Paulding 41

Marist 57, Mays 14

Montgomery County 67, Treutlen 22

Morrow 50, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 45

Mundy’s Mill 46, Jonesboro 45

Osborne 69, Clarkston 40

Perry 42, Macon County 24

Ringgold 41, Heritage-Catoosa 27

Roswell 70, Riverwood 28

Shaw 74, Jordan 38

Social Circle 58, Greene County 36

South Gwinnett 66, Newnan 41

Sprayberry 75, Keenan 65

Statesboro 58, Swainsboro 34

Thomasville 54, Fitzgerald 41

Toombs County 71, Metter 50

Trinity Christian 55, Eagle’s Landing Christian 37

Warner Robins 57, Veterans 47

Warren County 44, Twiggs County 30

Washington County 88, Laney 67

Wayne County 51, Appling County 36

