High school basketball scores from Saturday

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
17 minutes ago

Boys

Alexander 61, Dutchtown 49

Buford 71, River Ridge 55

Bullis 51, Berkmar 37

Etowah 64, Central Gwinnett 49

Greenforest 62, Baldwin 53

Lee County 54, Tift County 42

McEachern 61, Edmond North 59

Pace Academy 61, Riverwood 60

Perry 64, Grayson 63

Sandy Creek 73, St. Anne Pacelli 66

Shiloh 83, Jackson County 44

Tri-Cities 78, Jackson-Atlanta 61

Girls

Atlanta International 46, Lovett 43

Blessed Trinity 39, Eagle’s Landing 32

Brentwood School 50, Georgia Military 8

Brunswick 45, Grovetown 36

Campbell 54, Butler 35

Carrollton 46, Rome 29

Carver-Atlanta 37, Decatur 33

Colquitt County 68, Westover 30

Cross Creek 73, Richmond Academy 22

Douglas County 64, Andrew Jackson 56

Grayson 73, IMG 56

Greene County 72, Lincoln County 40

Greenforest 61, Northside-Columbus 55

Jackson-Atlanta 87, Tri-Cities 47

Mundy’s Mill 43, Lovejoy 41

Northgate 61, Newnan 40

Putnam County 49, Thomson 37

Seminole County 51, Bainbridge 37

South Effingham 70, Evans 28

Southeast Whitfield 47, Ridgeland 45

Sumter County 49, Dodge County 37

Thomson 60, Putnam County 52

Toombs County 57, Twiggs County 37

Ware County 53, Coffee 42

Washington County 51, Dublin 49

Wayne County 40, Liberty County 36

Alexander 62, Kennesaw Mountain 21

Arabia Mountain 54, Clarke Central 39

Brantley County 32, Pierce County 24

Bryan County 55, McIntosh County Academy 13

Calhoun 54, Allatoona 12

Callaway 50, Heard County 47

Carver-Columbus 98, Thomasville 37

Christian Heritage 47, Darlington 35

Coahulla Creek 51, Northwest Whitfield 46

Creekview 65, Cherokee 55

Etowah 69, Dunwoody 9

Fannin County 48, Union County 47

Gordon Lee 64, Dalton Academy 22

Harris County 50, Spencer 33

Lake Oconee Academy 44, Aquinas 32

Lakeside-DeKalb 58, Towers 3

Lamar County 70, Mary Persons 49

Metter 66, Emanuel County Institute 37

Montgomery County 68, Treutlen 42

North Forsyth 53, Habersham Central 20

Oglethorpe County 58, Elbert County 48

Peach County 70, Perry 38

Providence Christian 56, Lanier Christian 22

Richmond Hill 47, Woodville-Tompkins 28

River Ridge 74, Buford 67

Riverwood 65, Osborne 41

Rockmart 63, Cedartown 36

Screven County 49, Johnson County 31

Shaw 53, Cairo 25

South Paulding 67, East Paulding 29

Statesboro 59, Jenkins 54

Swainsboro 56, Tattnall County 34

Taylor County 65, Greenville 45

Temple 56, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 26

Tift County 58, Lee County 18

Towns County 59, Washington-Wilkes 27

Union Grove 46, Stockbridge 42

Upson-Lee 46, Manchester 36

Veterans 61, Houston County 22

Vidalia 54, Portal 39

Warner Robins 81, Northside-Warner Robins 43

Westside-Augusta 48, Butler 33

Wilcox County 55, Telfair County 41

Woodward Academy 49, Rockdale County 41

