High school basketball scores from Saturday

Boys
Alexander 61, Dutchtown 49
Buford 71, River Ridge 55
Bullis 51, Berkmar 37
Etowah 64, Central Gwinnett 49
Greenforest 62, Baldwin 53
Lee County 54, Tift County 42
McEachern 61, Edmond North 59
Pace Academy 61, Riverwood 60
Perry 64, Grayson 63
Sandy Creek 73, St. Anne Pacelli 66
Shiloh 83, Jackson County 44
Tri-Cities 78, Jackson-Atlanta 61
Girls
Atlanta International 46, Lovett 43
Blessed Trinity 39, Eagle’s Landing 32
Brentwood School 50, Georgia Military 8
Brunswick 45, Grovetown 36
Campbell 54, Butler 35
Carrollton 46, Rome 29
Carver-Atlanta 37, Decatur 33
Colquitt County 68, Westover 30
Cross Creek 73, Richmond Academy 22
Douglas County 64, Andrew Jackson 56
Grayson 73, IMG 56
Greene County 72, Lincoln County 40
Greenforest 61, Northside-Columbus 55
Jackson-Atlanta 87, Tri-Cities 47
Mundy’s Mill 43, Lovejoy 41
Northgate 61, Newnan 40
Putnam County 49, Thomson 37
Seminole County 51, Bainbridge 37
South Effingham 70, Evans 28
Southeast Whitfield 47, Ridgeland 45
Sumter County 49, Dodge County 37
Thomson 60, Putnam County 52
Toombs County 57, Twiggs County 37
Ware County 53, Coffee 42
Washington County 51, Dublin 49
Wayne County 40, Liberty County 36
Alexander 62, Kennesaw Mountain 21
Arabia Mountain 54, Clarke Central 39
Brantley County 32, Pierce County 24
Bryan County 55, McIntosh County Academy 13
Calhoun 54, Allatoona 12
Callaway 50, Heard County 47
Carver-Columbus 98, Thomasville 37
Christian Heritage 47, Darlington 35
Coahulla Creek 51, Northwest Whitfield 46
Creekview 65, Cherokee 55
Etowah 69, Dunwoody 9
Fannin County 48, Union County 47
Gordon Lee 64, Dalton Academy 22
Harris County 50, Spencer 33
Lake Oconee Academy 44, Aquinas 32
Lakeside-DeKalb 58, Towers 3
Lamar County 70, Mary Persons 49
Metter 66, Emanuel County Institute 37
Montgomery County 68, Treutlen 42
North Forsyth 53, Habersham Central 20
Oglethorpe County 58, Elbert County 48
Peach County 70, Perry 38
Providence Christian 56, Lanier Christian 22
Richmond Hill 47, Woodville-Tompkins 28
River Ridge 74, Buford 67
Riverwood 65, Osborne 41
Rockmart 63, Cedartown 36
Screven County 49, Johnson County 31
Shaw 53, Cairo 25
South Paulding 67, East Paulding 29
Statesboro 59, Jenkins 54
Swainsboro 56, Tattnall County 34
Taylor County 65, Greenville 45
Temple 56, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 26
Tift County 58, Lee County 18
Towns County 59, Washington-Wilkes 27
Union Grove 46, Stockbridge 42
Upson-Lee 46, Manchester 36
Veterans 61, Houston County 22
Vidalia 54, Portal 39
Warner Robins 81, Northside-Warner Robins 43
Westside-Augusta 48, Butler 33
Wilcox County 55, Telfair County 41
Woodward Academy 49, Rockdale County 41
About the Author