ajc logo
X

High school basketball scores from Saturday

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
32 minutes ago

Boys

Bacon County 88, Atkinson County 75

Bainbridge 55, Seminole County 52

Bishop Gorman, NV. 82, Wheeler 66

Bleckley County 56, Hawkinsville 49

Brentwood 63, Georgia Military 48

Buford 61, River Ridge 43

Calvary Day 61, Savannah Christian 55

Camden County 42, Lowndes 39

Campbell 61, Creekside 55

Central Gwinnett 75, Lakeside-DeKalb 69

Central-Carroll 55, Villa Rica 47

Charlton County 75, Lanier County 27

Chattooga 49, Rome 45

Christian Heritage 67, Heritage-Catoosa 53

Coffee 90, Irwin County 51

Columbia 55, Southwest DeKalb 42

Cook 73, Jeff Davis 62

Crisp County 72, Twiggs County 50

Dade County 72, Sale Creek 51

Dalton 65, Ringgold 46

Deerfield-Windsor 63, Brooks County 48

Dooly County 69, Wheeler County 51

Eagle’s Landing 51, Dutchtown 42

East Coweta 66, Hampton 53

Eastside 49, Morgan County 48

Effingham County 53, Glynn Academy 46

Etowah 77, Cedar Grove 72

Evans 77, South Effingham 62

Excel Christian 77, Unity Christian 70

Grayson 58, Bishop Walsh 53

Greenville 65, Taylor County 59

Grovetown 80, Brunswick 59

Heard County 50, Callaway 41

Heritage School-Newnan 62, Creekside Christian Academy, GA 61

Hillgrove 48, West Forsyth 47

IMG Academy, FL 61, Newton 52

Jordan 75, Brookstone 68

Kennesaw Mountain 52, Harrison 45

LaFayette 61, Trion 39

LaGrange 71, Riverdale 69

Lakeview Academy 49, Pinecrest Academy 32

Landmark Christian 76, Cristo Rey Atlanta 52

Lanier 56, Gainesville 48

Lassiter 69, Dunwoody 67

Lee County 42, Tift County 31

Liberty County 34, Wayne County 31

Lincoln County 45, Greene County 44

Lithonia 53, Johnson-Savannah 47

Macon County 78, Chattahoochee County 52

McIntosh County Academy 75, Bryan County 72

Mitchell County 75, Pelham 51

Monroe Area 75, Loganville 51

Montgomery County 73, Treutlen 65

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 48, Wesleyan 44

Mt. Pisgah Christian 82, Osborne 78

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 75, Drew 36

Newnan 53, Northgate 52

North Murray 82, Southeast Whitfield 33

Northwest Whitfield 65, Coahulla Creek 36

Oglethorpe County 68, Elbert County 52

Pace Academy 62, Chaminade Julienne 55

Paulding County 86, Greenbrier 77

Pepperell 57, Mt. Zion, Carroll 56

Perry 58, Peach County 47

Portal 67, Wilkinson County 59

Prince Avenue 50, Tallulah Falls 49

Putnam County 63, Jasper County 61

Randolph-Clay 55, Terrell County 47

Rockmart 67, Cedartown 60

Roswell 70, Westminster 54

Sandy Creek 55, Langston Hughes 45

Screven County 67, Johnson County 60

Sequoyah 81, St. Francis 79

Shaw 61, Cairo 52

Shiloh 66, Jackson County 30

Social Circle 62, Lamar County 32

South Paulding 55, East Paulding 38

Southeast Bulloch 57, Swainsboro 42

St. Anne Pacelli 73, King’s Ridge 69

Stephens County 65, North Oconee 62

Stone Mountain 54, Clarkston 48

Strong Rock Christian 59, Academy For Classical Education 52

Sumter County 56, Dodge County 51

Telfair County 68, Wilcox County 47

Temple 67, Bremen 29

Thomasville 69, Carver-Columbus 63

Toombs County 74, Claxton 24

Towns County 51, Washington-Wilkes 47

Trinity Christian 77, Whitewater 59

Tucker 64, Baldwin 53

Union Grove 71, Northside-Columbus 70

Vidalia 46, Dublin 41

Warner Robins 79, Northside-Warner Robins 60

Washington 56, Walker 55

Weber 81, Atlanta Jewish Academy 37

Westside FL 62, Morrow 50

Westside-Macon 49, Southwest 45

Whitwell 50, Dalton Academy 41

Woodville-Tompkins 56, Cedar Shoals 48

Girls

Academy For Classical Education 51, Strong Rock Christian 18

Bacon County 59, Atkinson County 18

Bremen 52, Temple 48

Brentwood 81, Georgia Military 14

Brookstone 64, Jordan 36

Brunswick 70, Grovetown 40

Bryan County 60, McIntosh County Academy 36

Butler 48, Greenbrier 34

Calvary Day 92, Savannah Christian 18

Campbell 58, Rome 52

Carver-Atlanta 43, Lakeside-DeKalb 37

Carver-Columbus 77, Thomasville 28

Charlton County 71, Lanier County 42

Claxton 53, Toombs County 27

Coffee 76, Irwin County 29

Dade County 36, Sale Creek 34

Dalton 48, Ringgold 30

Darlington 34, Model 33

Deerfield-Windsor 66, Brooks County 35

Dodge County 58, Sumter County 43

Dublin 53, Vidalia 49

East Coweta 66, Hampton 46

Elbert County 63, Oglethorpe County 43

Fellowship Christian 44, Kennesaw Mountain 41

Gainesville 55, Lanier 53

Gordon Lee 40, Oakwood Christian 35

Greene County 57, Lincoln County 35

Habersham Central 55, North Forsyth 45

Hawkinsville 48, Bleckley County 39

Heard County 42, Callaway 33

Heritage-Catoosa 64, Christian Heritage 47

Hillgrove 74, West Forsyth 43

Hoover, AL 68, Luella 48

Johnson-Savannah 57, St. Vincents 52

Lake Oconee Academy 64, Aquinas 39

Lamar County 56, Social Circle 39

Langston Hughes 72, Sandy Creek 23

Lassiter 91, Dunwoody 33

Liberty County 40, Wayne County 37

Loganville 44, Monroe Area 40

Macon County 59, Chattahoochee County 40

Marion County 68, Pataula Charter 8

McEachern 50, Collins Hill 39

Montgomery County 63, Treutlen 38

North Gwinnett 42, Westlake 40

North Murray 41, Southeast Whitfield 30

North Oconee 66, Stephens County 34

North Paulding 59, Creekside Christian Academy, GA 18

Northwest Whitfield 43, Coahulla Creek 31

Peach County 71, Perry 35

Pelham 52, Mitchell County 26

Portal 48, Wilkinson County 16

Prince Avenue 52, Tallulah Falls 31

Randolph-Clay 43, Terrell Academy 38

River Ridge 53, Buford 51

Riverdale 39, LaGrange 38

Rock Hill 49, Woodville-Tompkins 40

Rockmart 55, Cedartown 36

Screven County 65, Johnson County 40

Shaw 52, Cairo 35

South Effingham 67, Evans 18

South Paulding 60, East Paulding 59

Statesboro 63, Jenkins 19

Taylor County 88, Greenville 50

Tift County 58, Lee County 40

Towns County 53, Washington-Wilkes 26

Trinity Christian 60, Whitewater 34

Trion 61, LaFayette 42

Union Grove 60, Northside-Columbus 55

Valdosta 58, Colquitt County 51

Valor Christian, CO 33, Josey 27

Veterans 60, Houston County 30

Villa Rica 54, Central-Carroll 33

Walton 47, Riverwood 29

Warner Robins 51, Northside-Warner Robins 20

Wesleyan 64, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 20

Westside-Macon 55, Southwest 30

Woodward Academy 57, Kell 56

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash after title celebration1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Support pours in for Georgia following tragic accident
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan is back and ready to play
3h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Pittsburgh deals home loss to Georgia Tech
23h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Pittsburgh deals home loss to Georgia Tech
23h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez reportedly agreeing to terms with Miami
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Boys basketball rankings: No. 1 teams stay same; top teams go at it this week
1h ago
Fellowship Christian hires former SEC defensive coordinator as football coach
17h ago
High school basketball scores from Friday
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Photos and stories: AJC coverage of Georgia’s championship celebration in Athens
20h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
Funeral set for Kevin Lemons, Atlanta-based gospel artist
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top