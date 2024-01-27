High School Sports Blog

High school basketball scores from Friday

Cherokee's Lawrence Sanford (24) goes up for the shot past Wheeler's Jelani Hamilton (10) during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 7A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Macon, GA. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By Score Atlanta
38 minutes ago

Boys

Alexander 57, Newnan 49

Archer 78, Parkview 53

Buford 57, Mill Creek 41

Chapel Hill 60, Jackson-Atlanta 50

Etowah 51, Rome 43

Grayson 79, Brookwood 57

Greenforest 76, Southwest Atlanta Christian 24

Newton 83, South Gwinnett 75

North Oconee 87, Johnson-Gainesville 29

Pace Academy 80, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 39

Pope 53, Lassiter 29

Riverwood 82, Lakeside-DeKalb 55

Shiloh 64, Apalachee 41

Westside-Augusta 100, Putnam County 64

Girls

Archer 69, Parkview 39

Baldwin 69, Griffin 41

Bradwell Institute 54, Greenbrier 27

Buford 58, Mill Creek 49

Dawson County 53, Pickens 46

Grayson 67, Brookwood 44

Hebron Christian 60, Oconee County 14

Jackson-Atlanta 96, Chapel Hill 29

Langston Hughes 65, Paulding County 35

Milton 57, Lambert 37

North Paulding 51, Harrison 39

River Ridge 59, St. Francis 58

Tift County 60, Thomas County Central 32

Union Grove 65, Ola 36

