High school basketball scores from Friday

Boys
Alexander 57, Newnan 49
Archer 78, Parkview 53
Buford 57, Mill Creek 41
Chapel Hill 60, Jackson-Atlanta 50
Etowah 51, Rome 43
Grayson 79, Brookwood 57
Greenforest 76, Southwest Atlanta Christian 24
Greenforest 76, Southwest Atlanta Christian 24
Newton 83, South Gwinnett 75
North Oconee 87, Johnson-Gainesville 29
Pace Academy 80, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 39
Pope 53, Lassiter 29
Riverwood 82, Lakeside-DeKalb 55
Shiloh 64, Apalachee 41
Westside-Augusta 100, Putnam County 64
Girls
Archer 69, Parkview 39
Baldwin 69, Griffin 41
Bradwell Institute 54, Greenbrier 27
Buford 58, Mill Creek 49
Dawson County 53, Pickens 46
Grayson 67, Brookwood 44
Hebron Christian 60, Oconee County 14
Jackson-Atlanta 96, Chapel Hill 29
Langston Hughes 65, Paulding County 35
Milton 57, Lambert 37
North Paulding 51, Harrison 39
River Ridge 59, St. Francis 58
Tift County 60, Thomas County Central 32
Union Grove 65, Ola 36
About the Author