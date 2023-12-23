High school basketball scores from Friday

Cherokee's Dastin Hart (0) shoots against Wheeler's Arrinten Page (22) during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 7A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Macon, GA. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
34 minutes ago

Boys

Alcovy 51, Cumberland Christian Academy 47

Arabia Mountain 56, Stockbridge 53

Archer 75, Morrow 56

Cedartown 49, Chattooga 42

Central-Carroll 57, Hampton 37

Chapel Hill 66, Wade Hampton, SC 61

Cherokee Bluff 48, Pickens 43

Coffee 42, Camden County 23

Colquitt County 69, Berrien 32

Eagle’s Landing 49, Walton 39

Early County 53, Chattahoochee County 36

Glynn Academy 57, Ware County 46

Greer 61, New Hampstead 59

Jones County 68, Perry Coutny 61

Lakeside-Evans 53, Lithonia 28

Laney 54, Irmo 52

McDonough 65, North Cobb 35

McEachern 97, Cannon 66

Metrolina 44, Landmark Christian 42

Millbrook 60, Dutchtown 49

Mountain View 69, New Manchester 64

Mt. Vernon 74, The First Academy 52

North Gwinnett 67, Christ School 66

Panther Creek 58, Rockdale County 56

Pendleton 50, Oglethorpe County 48

Perry 38, Tift County 34

Pleasant Grove 76, Greenbrier 65

Pope 40, Etowah 34

Portal 56, Manchester 32

Portsmouth 77, Providence Christian 69

Redan 67, North Clayton 58

Richmond Academy 57, Keenan 55

Ringgold 56, Murray County 55

Riverwood 60, Cherokee 58

Sandy Creek 66, Buford 60

South Mecklenb. 67, Mill Creek 53

TL Hanna 62, Brookwood 59

Girls

Alcovy 58, Berkmar 36

Bradwell Institute 46, Tift County 44

Butler 39, Grovetown 28

Cass 60, Madison County 45

Cherokee Bluff 67, Johns Creek 34

Collins Hill 53, Murray County 48

Early County 46, Chattahoochee County 34

Eastside 56, Carver-Atlanta 48

Grayson 71, Our Lady of GH 38

Harrison 65, Woodstock 55

Milton 52, Wren, S.C. 40

Mt. Paran Christian 46, Central-Macon 28

New Manchester 57, Brookwood 46

Norcross 50, Sparkman 43

North Paulding 75, Stephenson 35

Oglethorpe County 50, North Hall 49

Pickens 47, North Cobb 34

Pope 59, McDonough 38

Rabun County 50, Scottsboro 40

Seminole County 52, Manchester 50

Southe Pointe 58, Campbell 47

Station Camp 56, Trion 47

Valdosta 66, Johnson-Savannah 27

Veterans 55, Colquitt County 50

Warner Robins 63, Ware County 43

West Oak 50, Lumpkin County 29

Winder-Barrow 32, Pendl 28

Walnut Grove 60, Stone Mountain 48

Westside-Macon 46, Upson-Lee 41

