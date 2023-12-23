High school basketball scores from Friday

Boys
Alcovy 51, Cumberland Christian Academy 47
Arabia Mountain 56, Stockbridge 53
Archer 75, Morrow 56
Cedartown 49, Chattooga 42
Central-Carroll 57, Hampton 37
Chapel Hill 66, Wade Hampton, SC 61
Cherokee Bluff 48, Pickens 43
Coffee 42, Camden County 23
Colquitt County 69, Berrien 32
Eagle’s Landing 49, Walton 39
Early County 53, Chattahoochee County 36
Glynn Academy 57, Ware County 46
Greer 61, New Hampstead 59
Jones County 68, Perry Coutny 61
Lakeside-Evans 53, Lithonia 28
Laney 54, Irmo 52
McDonough 65, North Cobb 35
McEachern 97, Cannon 66
Metrolina 44, Landmark Christian 42
Millbrook 60, Dutchtown 49
Mountain View 69, New Manchester 64
Mt. Vernon 74, The First Academy 52
North Gwinnett 67, Christ School 66
Panther Creek 58, Rockdale County 56
Pendleton 50, Oglethorpe County 48
Perry 38, Tift County 34
Pleasant Grove 76, Greenbrier 65
Pope 40, Etowah 34
Portal 56, Manchester 32
Portsmouth 77, Providence Christian 69
Redan 67, North Clayton 58
Richmond Academy 57, Keenan 55
Ringgold 56, Murray County 55
Riverwood 60, Cherokee 58
Sandy Creek 66, Buford 60
South Mecklenb. 67, Mill Creek 53
TL Hanna 62, Brookwood 59
Girls
Alcovy 58, Berkmar 36
Bradwell Institute 46, Tift County 44
Butler 39, Grovetown 28
Cass 60, Madison County 45
Cherokee Bluff 67, Johns Creek 34
Collins Hill 53, Murray County 48
Early County 46, Chattahoochee County 34
Eastside 56, Carver-Atlanta 48
Grayson 71, Our Lady of GH 38
Harrison 65, Woodstock 55
Milton 52, Wren, S.C. 40
Mt. Paran Christian 46, Central-Macon 28
New Manchester 57, Brookwood 46
Norcross 50, Sparkman 43
North Paulding 75, Stephenson 35
Oglethorpe County 50, North Hall 49
Pickens 47, North Cobb 34
Pope 59, McDonough 38
Rabun County 50, Scottsboro 40
Seminole County 52, Manchester 50
Southe Pointe 58, Campbell 47
Station Camp 56, Trion 47
Valdosta 66, Johnson-Savannah 27
Veterans 55, Colquitt County 50
Warner Robins 63, Ware County 43
West Oak 50, Lumpkin County 29
Winder-Barrow 32, Pendl 28
Walnut Grove 60, Stone Mountain 48
Westside-Macon 46, Upson-Lee 41
