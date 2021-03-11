X

High school basketball champions

Mt. Pisgah players celebrate their 43-41 victory over Holy Innocents' for the Class A Private championship Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Macon Centreplex in Macon. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Four of 16 state champions have been crowned. Thursday’s games feature a few teams hoping to reclaim titles:

THURSDAY

Noon - 2A girls (Josey vs. Fannin County)

2:30 p.m. - 2A boys (Columbia vs. Pace Academy)

5 p.m. - 5A girls (Woodward Academy vs. Forest Park)

7:30 p.m. - 5A boys (Tri-Cities vs. Eagle’s Landing)

WEDNESDAY

Class A Private girls - Hebron Christian 51, St. Francis 46 (OT) | Photos

The championship was the first in girls basketball for Hebron Christian (29-2), but not for its coach, Jan Azar, who won 13 state titles at fellow Gwinnett County private school Wesleyan.

A Private boys - Mount Pisgah Christian 43, Holy Innocents’ 41 | Photos

Kasheem Grady came up with a steal and knocked down the winning basket as time expired to give Mt. Pisgah Christian a 43-41 win against Holy Innocents’.

4A girls - Carver-Columbus 70, Cairo 54

The sixth-ranked Tigers, whose 17 games were the fewest of any of this year’s state finalists, rolled to their second championship in three seasons. Carver-Columbus (15-2) went almost a month without playing at one point due to the coronavirus pandemic.

4A boys - Baldwin 54, Fayette County 53

William Freeman drove to the basket and made a short jumper with 3.8 seconds left to give Baldwin the victory. The Braves (17-0) won their first state championship since 1981.

