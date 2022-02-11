Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

High school basketball and Spring sports scores from Thursday

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
43 minutes ago

Baseball

Evans 10, Westside-Augusta 2

Glascock County 7, Putnam County 6

King’s Ridge 17, Heritage School-Newnan 3

Morrow 7, Drew 4

Perry 12, Warner Robins 1

Thomson 10, Lakeside-Evans 6

Boys Basketball

Alexander 80, Rome 43

Berkmar 68, Archer 48

Harris County 48, Griffin 46

McDonough 69, Hampton 33

Metter 64, Screven County 53

Model 56, Fannin County 37

Newton 66, South Gwinnett 43

Oconee County 53, Monroe Area 49

Paideia 72, Eagle’s Landing Christian 60

Pickens 52, Cedartown 48

Pinecrest Academy 53, Brandon Hall 42

South Atlanta 62, Morrow 51

Trion 55, Armuchee 48

Union County 78, Elbert County 51

Union Grove 63, Woodland-Stockbridge 60

Windsor Forest 71, Johnson-Savannah 68

Woodville-Tompkins 73, Jeff Davis 46

Girls Basketball

Bainbridge 39, Monroe 34

Central-Macon 49, Peach County 25

Dalton 70, Southeast Whitfield 35

Dougherty 50, Thomas County Central 43

Eagle’s Landing 53, Stockbridge 49

Elbert County 80, Union County 51

Fannin County 63, Model 54

Glynn Academy 49, Richmond Hill 44

Grayson 64, Brookwood 61

Johnson County 67, Dooly County 57

Lowndes 46, Colquitt County 41

McIntosh 63, Northside-Columbus 45

Oconee County 49, Monroe Area 36

Perry 37, Howard 23

Pickens 73, Cedartown 32

Rome 64, Alexander 30

Screven County 51, Metter 41

Toombs County 47, Appling County 40

Towns County 56, Washington-Wilkes 45

Boys Soccer

Calvary Day 3, Woodville-Tompkins 2

Christian Heritage 2, Heritage-Catoosa 1

Dalton Academy 5, North Murray 2

Decatur 1, Tucker 1

Dooly County 9, Crawford County 0

North Augusta, SC 1, Evans 0

Portal 8, Swainsboro 3

St. Francis 3, North Cobb Christian 1

Washington County 3, Jefferson 0

Girls Soccer

Apalachee 5, BAASA 3

Commerce 2, Monroe Area 0

Decatur 7, Tucker 0

Dodge County 3, Warner Robins 1

Echols County 3, Brooks County 2

LaFayette 5, Pepperell 1

Lakeview Academy 9, Tallulah Falls 4

Lumpkin County 10, Sonoraville 0

Mt. Paran Christian 10, King’s Ridge 0

Newnan 3, Luella 0

North Cobb Christian 10, St. Francis 0

Northside-Warner Robins 3, Howard 0

River Ridge 4, Cherokee 0

Southeast Whitfield 7, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

Swainsboro 4, Portal 1

Boys Lacrosse

Centennial 14, Peachtree Ridge 4

North Cobb Christian 14, Mt. Paran Christian 9

North Gwinnett 13, Chattahoochee 8

Sequoyah 16, Kell 4

West Forsyth 11, Alpharetta 7

Girls Lacrosse

Cambridge 21, Dunwoody 2

Carrollton 19, McEachern 9

Dacula 5, North Springs 4

Decatur 18, North Atlanta 7

Grayson 17, Newnan 5

Harrison 14, Walker 11

North Cobb 16, Wheeler 5

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Class 6A: Region tournament scores and schedules
2m ago
10 former Georgia high school players in Super Bowl
11h ago
Class 6A blog: Tournament play to begin Thursday with two games in Region 2
14h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top