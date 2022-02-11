High school basketball and Spring sports scores from Thursday

Baseball
Evans 10, Westside-Augusta 2
Glascock County 7, Putnam County 6
King’s Ridge 17, Heritage School-Newnan 3
Morrow 7, Drew 4
Perry 12, Warner Robins 1
Thomson 10, Lakeside-Evans 6
Boys Basketball
Alexander 80, Rome 43
Berkmar 68, Archer 48
Harris County 48, Griffin 46
McDonough 69, Hampton 33
Metter 64, Screven County 53
Model 56, Fannin County 37
Newton 66, South Gwinnett 43
Oconee County 53, Monroe Area 49
Paideia 72, Eagle’s Landing Christian 60
Pickens 52, Cedartown 48
Pinecrest Academy 53, Brandon Hall 42
South Atlanta 62, Morrow 51
Trion 55, Armuchee 48
Union County 78, Elbert County 51
Union Grove 63, Woodland-Stockbridge 60
Windsor Forest 71, Johnson-Savannah 68
Woodville-Tompkins 73, Jeff Davis 46
Girls Basketball
Bainbridge 39, Monroe 34
Central-Macon 49, Peach County 25
Dalton 70, Southeast Whitfield 35
Dougherty 50, Thomas County Central 43
Eagle’s Landing 53, Stockbridge 49
Elbert County 80, Union County 51
Fannin County 63, Model 54
Glynn Academy 49, Richmond Hill 44
Grayson 64, Brookwood 61
Johnson County 67, Dooly County 57
Lowndes 46, Colquitt County 41
McIntosh 63, Northside-Columbus 45
Oconee County 49, Monroe Area 36
Perry 37, Howard 23
Pickens 73, Cedartown 32
Rome 64, Alexander 30
Screven County 51, Metter 41
Toombs County 47, Appling County 40
Towns County 56, Washington-Wilkes 45
Boys Soccer
Calvary Day 3, Woodville-Tompkins 2
Christian Heritage 2, Heritage-Catoosa 1
Dalton Academy 5, North Murray 2
Decatur 1, Tucker 1
Dooly County 9, Crawford County 0
North Augusta, SC 1, Evans 0
Portal 8, Swainsboro 3
St. Francis 3, North Cobb Christian 1
Washington County 3, Jefferson 0
Girls Soccer
Apalachee 5, BAASA 3
Commerce 2, Monroe Area 0
Decatur 7, Tucker 0
Dodge County 3, Warner Robins 1
Echols County 3, Brooks County 2
LaFayette 5, Pepperell 1
Lakeview Academy 9, Tallulah Falls 4
Lumpkin County 10, Sonoraville 0
Mt. Paran Christian 10, King’s Ridge 0
Newnan 3, Luella 0
North Cobb Christian 10, St. Francis 0
Northside-Warner Robins 3, Howard 0
River Ridge 4, Cherokee 0
Southeast Whitfield 7, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Swainsboro 4, Portal 1
Boys Lacrosse
Centennial 14, Peachtree Ridge 4
North Cobb Christian 14, Mt. Paran Christian 9
North Gwinnett 13, Chattahoochee 8
Sequoyah 16, Kell 4
West Forsyth 11, Alpharetta 7
Girls Lacrosse
Cambridge 21, Dunwoody 2
Carrollton 19, McEachern 9
Dacula 5, North Springs 4
Decatur 18, North Atlanta 7
Grayson 17, Newnan 5
Harrison 14, Walker 11
North Cobb 16, Wheeler 5
