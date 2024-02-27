Hall of Fame wrestling coach Hage has died

Brian Hage was an All-American wrestler at Minnesota State-Mankato in 1970 and 1971 and came to Georgia in 1972. He won back-to-back state titles at DeKalb County schools Avondale and Redan in the 1980s.

Hage became Harrison’s wrestling coach in 1991, when the Cobb County school opened, and led the program for 11 seasons.

“Hopefully, at the end, we got it right,’’ Hage said in a 2005 interview before his induction into the Georgia Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame. “We always tried to do things the right way. We tried to do things by the code. Be accountable and be responsible. Do what you say you’re going to do. Live by the code. If we were able to teach them a little wrestling along the way, that’s great.’’

Funeral arrangements have not been announced. Hage was living in Tennessee in retirement.