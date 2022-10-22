Grayson 42, Brookwood 14

After a scoreless first quarter, the Rams scored twice in the second period on a 10-yard run by Taylor and a 19-yard pass from Davis to Cineas. But Brookwood answered by returning the second half kickoff for a touchdown, with Joseph Leslie going 90 yards.

“I just told them that the second-half kickoff might be the most important play of the game,” Carter said.

Grayson responded with an 80-yard 13-play drive that consumed six minutes. Taylor ran it in from the 5 to restore the 14-point lead.

Brookwood answered when Dylan Lonergan found the speedy Leslie, who made a move and raced for a 55-yard touchdown. After an exchange of punts, Grayson scored again on Taylor’s 3-yard run.

“It was very important,” said Taylor, who had the first four-touchdown game of his career. “We know if we keep our energy up, it’s going to shut them down and that’s what we were able to capitalize off even the little mistakes they made and that’s what put us ahead. "

The Rams sealed it on the next series. After taking over at the 14 when the snap to the punter was poor, the Rams upped the lead to 35-14 on Taylor’s 2-yard run. They later added a 73-run touchdown run from Alston.

Brookwood (4-4, 2-1) was led offensively by Lonergan. He completed 19 of 35 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown, with one interception. The defense got interceptions from Cali Gober and Brian Diggs.