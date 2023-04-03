X

Golf blog: Milton’s winning effort helps Georgia retain Cup

Credit: Stan Awtrey

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

Two-time defending Class 7A champion Milton won the 20th Georgia-South Carolina Cup at The Links at Stoney Point in Greenwood, S.C. The Eagles shot a 7-over 583 team total, giving them an 11-shot win over Lambert and a 12-shot win over Lake Oconee Academy.

Milton’s Rahul Rajendran shot 71-70 to win medalist honors at 3 under, two shots better than teammate Mason Fundingsland and Mason Kucia of Indian Land, S.C. Milton also counted Jack Davis (6-over, T24), Craig Long (8-over, T36) and Caden Lee (11-over, T48).

The tournament featured 36 holes of competition between eight teams from Georgia and eight from South Carolina. North Oconee finished seventh, Westminster placed ninth, Johns Creek was 11th, Carrollton was 14th and Prince Avenue Christian was 16th. Georgia won by 11 shots over South Carolina, bringing home the cup for the seventh straight year.

Other Georgians in the top 15 were: Lambert’s Sahish Reddy, fourth, even par; Drew Williams, Lake Oconee Academy, T8; Landry Short, North Oconee, T8; Jack Darke, Forsyth Central, T8; Colby Bennett, Lake Oconee Academy, T14; Luke Able, Carrollton, T14; Ethan Smith, Mount Paran, T14.

Leonard, Bryant receive Johnny Paulk Scholatships

Marcus Leonard of Drew Charter and Abby Bryant of Elbert County are the 2023 recipients of the Johnny Paulk Memorial Scholarships presented by the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association.

Consideration was given to the applicant’s academic record, conduct on and off the course, demonstrated leadership and financial need.

Leonard has played on the Drew team for four years. He is a member of the National Honor Society and YMCA Male Youth Leadership team. He plans to attend Alabama State University, where he will major in business marketing with a long-term goal of a career in the golf industry.

Bryant has played on the Elbert County team for four years. She is active in her local church and plans to play golf at Truett McConnell, where she will major in education with plans to become a teacher and golf coach.

The award was established in 2021 to honor the legacy of Paulk, a PGA professional at Jekyll Island who is often referred to as the “Mayor of Jekyll.” Paulk was a teacher, mentor and friend to countless people.

News and notes

Host Colquitt County shot a 306 and took an eight-shot win over Ware County and Calvary Christian at the Packer Invitational at Sunset Country Club in Moultrie. … Jefferson beat Jackson County by nine shots to win the Jackson County boys championship at Double Oaks Golf Club. Jackson County beat Jefferson by two shots to win the girls title. …

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

