Golf blog: Milton’s winning effort helps Georgia retain Cup

Marcus Leonard of Drew Charter and Abby Bryant of Elbert County are the 2023 recipients of the Johnny Paulk Memorial Scholarships presented by the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association.

Consideration was given to the applicant’s academic record, conduct on and off the course, demonstrated leadership and financial need.

Leonard has played on the Drew team for four years. He is a member of the National Honor Society and YMCA Male Youth Leadership team. He plans to attend Alabama State University, where he will major in business marketing with a long-term goal of a career in the golf industry.

Bryant has played on the Elbert County team for four years. She is active in her local church and plans to play golf at Truett McConnell, where she will major in education with plans to become a teacher and golf coach.

The award was established in 2021 to honor the legacy of Paulk, a PGA professional at Jekyll Island who is often referred to as the “Mayor of Jekyll.” Paulk was a teacher, mentor and friend to countless people.

News and notes

Host Colquitt County shot a 306 and took an eight-shot win over Ware County and Calvary Christian at the Packer Invitational at Sunset Country Club in Moultrie. … Jefferson beat Jackson County by nine shots to win the Jackson County boys championship at Double Oaks Golf Club. Jackson County beat Jefferson by two shots to win the girls title. …