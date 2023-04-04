Girls soccer blog: Private-school powers add strength to already tough Class 6A

Blessed Trinity joined Region 7, which also includes Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Lassiter, Pope, Roswell and Sprayberry. Lassiter is the defending state champion and currently ranked No. 3, one spot behind Blessed Trinity. Pope, a quarterfinalist last season, is ranked No. 4, while Roswell is No. 10.

Pope has clinched the region title, and Blessed Trinity will finish second. Lassiter, despite its lofty ranking, will be the No. 3 seed and face a first-round road game in the playoffs, and Roswell took the No. 4 spot.

“Yes, 6A is loaded but so is 7A, 5A, and even 4A.” Lassiter coach Robbie Galvin said. “There are some top, top teams in all those classifications who could compete at any level. I think, overall, it speaks to the climate of Georgia soccer right now. We have some of the top players in the country who are signed and committed to some of the top collegiate programs.

“For us, our approach changed this year because of our loaded region. I knew there would be a couple of top teams left out of the playoff mix coming out of our region. You always preach to your kids to compete each and every game no matter what, but in our region nothing is given.”

Marist, ranked No. 1, and St. Pius joined Region 4 along with Dunwoody, Lakeside-DeKalb, North Atlanta, Riverwood and South Cobb. Marist earned the region’s No. 1 playoff seed, followed by seventh-ranked North Atlanta, fifth-ranked St. Pius and Lakeside.

“To me, it’s not that 6A is noticeably harder than it was in past years. It’s more that the traditional powerhouses, which we are starting to become, are not at all evenly distributed,” North Atlanta coach Gregory Baeza said. “That being said, I don’t fault the GHSA. If you distribute the talent evenly based on past performance for one sport, then it will likely be uneven in other sports. And grouping teams based on geography and travel times makes a ton of sense.

“Ultimately, teams hoping to make noise in the playoffs want tough competition in region and non-region games before the playoffs. Steel sharpens steel and other cliches are valid. It just really sucks for the 5th place team in a tough region, who could likely win comfortably against a No. 2 seed from a weaker region. I do want to be clear that winning a region is hard and all teams who make the playoffs deserve credit for their accomplishment, but to say that all regions are even close to even would be untrue and naïve.”

The state playoffs begin on April 11, with Class 6A games scheduled for April 13. The championships will be held May 2-5 at McEachern High School and Mercer University. The 6A finals will be played May 4 at McEachern.