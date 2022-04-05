Girls soccer blog: Denmark, North Oconee rank in top 10 nationally

The state tournament will begin next Tuesday with first-round games in classes 7A, 5A, 3A and A (Public and Private), followed two days later by first-round play in 6A, 4A and 2A.

Championship games will be played May 3-6 at McEachern High School and Mercer University. The first four rounds will be played at the higher-seeded school (coin flips will determine the site if schools have the same seed).

Here is the schedule for the five rounds of the girls soccer tournament:

April 12 – First round (Classes 7A, 5A, 3A and A)

April 14 – First round (Classes 6A, 4A and 2A)

April 18 – Second round (Classes 7A, 5A, 3A and A)

April 20 – Second round (Classes 6A, 4A and 2A)

April 25 – Quarterfinals

April 28 – Semifinals

May 3-6 – Championships

Filling in the brackets

Thirty-one regions have crowned champions and reported them to the GHSA with a week remaining before the start of the playoffs, leaving more than half the region titles undecided. Classes 7A and 5A lead the way with seven region champs each listed on the GHSA brackets.

The GHSA has 64 regions in its eight classifications, but only 63 will send teams to the playoffs as Region 1-A Public will not have participating teams. That means the four representatives from 3-A Public – No. 1 seed Screven County, No. 2 Claxton, No. 3 McIntosh County Academy and No. 4 Metter – will have first-round byes.

Here are the 31 teams that have clinched region championships and will be No. 1 seeds in the playoffs. They will be guaranteed home games through the first two rounds.

Class 7A: Campbell (Region 2), Walton (R3), Brookwood (R4), Alpharetta (R5), Denmark (R6), Dunwoody (R7), Mill Creek (R8)

Class 6A: Richmond Hill (R2), Dalton (R5), Lassiter (R6), Cambridge (R7)

Class 5A: Veterans (R1), McIntosh (R2), Woodward Academy (R3), Ola (R4), Chamblee (R5), Blessed Trinity (R7), Jackson County (R8)

Class 4A: Thomas County Central (R1), Luella (R5), North Oconee (R8)

Class 3A: Cherokee Bluff (R7), Oconee County (R8)

Class 2A: Oglethorpe County (R4), Bremen (R5)

Class A Private: Paideia (R2), Brookstone (R4), Pinecrest Academy (R6), Mount Paran Christian (R7)

Class A Public: Screven County (R3), ACE Charter (R7)