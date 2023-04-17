Girls soccer blog: 5 reigning champs remain; home teams dominate first round

Chamblee won the Class 5A tournament in 2022 but was later stripped of the title because of GHSA rules violations. The top-ranked Bulldogs began the road back to the state finals with a 9-0 first-round victory over Northside-Columbus last week.

Higher-seeded teams, playing at home, dominated the first round with a record of 90-27 (77 percent). Eleven other teams received byes into the second round.

The higher-seeded teams were most dominant in Class 7A, winning 15 of 16 first-round games. The only road team to come away with a victory was Milton, which defeated Region 5 runner-up Cherokee 1-0. The 16 winning team in Class 7A all recorded shutouts and outscored their opposition 71-0.

Milton’s victory over Cherokee was one of three 1-0 games in the Class 7A first round. Others were Brookwood over Hillgrove and Mill Creek over Peachtree Ridge.

Only six No. 4 seeds survived the first round. They are Roswell and Sequoyah in Class 6A, Trinity Christian in 4A, Toombs County in 2A, and Treutlen and Lincoln County in A Division II.

Three other teams seeded lower than fourth are still alive in Class A Division II, which filled its 24-team playoff bracket with the top six seeds from each of the four areas. Greene County was the only No. 6 teams to survive, defeating Christian Heritage 2-0. No. 5 seeds Montgomery County (2-1 victory over Lanier County) and GMC Prep (10-0 over Manchester) are also headed to the second round.

Second-round matchups:

(Games beginning Monday)

Class 7A

(R6 #2) Denmark at (R7 #1) Norcross

(R4 #2) Brookwood at (R1 #1) Richmond Hill

(R6 #3) Milton at (R8 #1) Mill Creek

(R3 #2) North Paulding at (R2 #1) Campbell

(R2 #2) East Coweta at (R3 #1) Harrison

(R8 #2) Buford at (R5 #1) Walton

(R1 #2) Lowndes at (R4 #1) Archer

(R7 #2) North Gwinnett at (R6 #1) Forsyth Central

Class 5A

(R6 #2) Northview at (R7 #1) Dalton

(R4 #2) Decatur (R1 #1) Greenbrier

(R6 #3) Greater Atlanta Christian at (R8 #1) Loganville

(R3 #2) Northgate at (R2 #1) Union Grove

(R2 #2) Dutchtown at (R3 #1) McIntosh

(R8 #2) Jefferson at (R5 #1) Midtown

(R2 #3) Ola at (R4 #1) Chamblee

(R8 #3) Eastside at (R6 #1) Cambridge

Class 3A

(R6 #2) Coahulla Creek at (R7 #1) Wesleyan

(R3 #3) Calvary Day at (R1 #1) Columbus

(R6 #3) Adairsville at (R8 #1) Oconee County

(R3 #2) Savannah Country Day at (R2 #1) Pike County

(R2 #2) Mary Persons at (R3 #1) St. Vincent’s

(R7 #3) White County at (R5 #1) Sandy Creek

(R2 #3) Jackson at (R4 #1) Morgan County

(R7 #2) Lumpkin County at (R6 #1) Bremen

Class A Division I

(R6 #2) Mount Vernon at (R7 #1) Dade County

(R4 #2) Temple at (R1 #1) Bacon County

(R6 #3) Atlanta International at (R8 #1) Commerce

(R3 #2) Claxton at (R2 #1) Bleckley County

(R2 #2) East Laurens at (R3 #1) Screven County

(R8 #2) Tallulah Falls at (R5 #1) Social Circle

(R2 #3) Dublin at (R4 #1) Lamar County

(R7 #2) Darlington at (R6 #1) Paideia

Class A Division II

(A3 #3) Towns County at (A2 #2) Portal

(A2 #4) Treutlen at (A1 #1) Hawkinsville

(A2 #3) Johnson County at (A3 #2) Lake Oconee Academy

(A3 #4) Lincoln County at (A4 #1)

(A3 #6) Greene County at (A1 #2) Dooly County

(A2 #5) Montgomery County at (A2 #1) McIntosh County Academy

(A1 #3) Atkinson County at (A4 #2) Mount Zion-Carroll

(A3 #5) GMC Prep at (A3 #1) Aquinas

(Games beginning Wednesday)

Class 6A

(R6 #2) Etowah at (R7 #1) Pope

(R4 #2) North Atlanta at (R1 #1) Houston County

(R7 #4) Roswell at (R6 #3) River Ridge

(R4 #3) St. Pius at (R2 #1) Glynn Academy

(R2 #2) Grovetown at (R3 #1) Woodward Academy

(R6 #4) Sequoyah at (R7 #3) Lassiter

(R1 #2) Thomas County Central at (R4 #1) Marist

(R7 #2) Blessed Trinity at (R6 #1) Allatoona

Class 4A

(R6 #2) Holy Innocents’ at (R7 #1) Heritage-Catoosa

(R4 #2) Whitewater at (R1 #1) Bainbridge

(R5 #2) Pace Academy at (R8 #1) North Oconee

(R4 #3) LaGrange at (R2 #1) Perry

(R4 #4) Trinity Christian at (R1 #3) Shaw

(R8 #2) Cherokee Bluff at (R5 #1) Lovett

(R2 #3) Spalding at (R4 #1) Starr’s Mill

(R7 #2) Northwest Whitfield at (R6 #1) Westminster

Class 2A

(R6 #2) North Cobb Christian at (R7 #1) Model

(R3 #3) Appling County at (R1 #1) Fitzgerald

(R6 #3) Walker at (R8 #1) Fellowship Christian

(R3 #2) Pierce County at (R2 #1) ACE Charter

(R1 #3) Worth County at (R3 #1) Savannah Arts Academy

(R8 #2) Athens Academy at (R5 #1) Landmark Christian

(R3 #4) Toombs County at (R1 #2) Jeff Davis

(R8 #3) Union County at (R6 #1) Mount Paran Christian