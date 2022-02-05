Girls basketball: Kell 72, Sprayberry 62

Henderson and Johnson were first-team all-state selections last season. Johnson, a senior who has signed with LSU, was recently named a McDonald’s All-American.

Kell led 29-22 with less than three minutes remaining in the second quarter but closed the half on a 9-0 run and increased the lead to 41-22 when Jamiah Gregory opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer.

The Yellow Jackets changed tactics in the second half, bringing Johnson out to the top of the defense, hoping to use her 7-inch height advantage to slow down Henderson. It worked to some extent, as the Yellow Jackets held Henderson to one point in the quarter and cut a 19-point deficit to nine points by the end of the period.

However, Kell still led by 10 points midway through the fourth and got eight straight points on four layups - one by Jada Green, two by Henderson and one by Amaya Moss - for a 63-45 lead that put the game away.

“They changed their defense to a 1-3-1 at halftime,” Bailey said. “[Henderson] can shoot the ball, she can score from all three levels, but she also sees the floor so well that she’s going to find her teammates if she’s not getting her shots. And she’s going to give you aggression on defense, and that definitely helps because she’s going to do her job on both ends of the floor.”

Green finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Gregory had 12 points. Moss scored seven points and had nine rebounds, five steals and two blocks. Henderson also contributed seven rebounds and six assists.

Anna Vereen added 16 points for Sprayberry.