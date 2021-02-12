GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship results from Thursday

Day 3 of the Traditional Wrestling State Tournament saw Class 4A and Class 6A compete across the 14 weight classes. The individual champions will not be crowned until tomorrow in these classifications, but Thursday’s action positioned programs in reach of the team crown. Jefferson moved closer to celebrating its 19th Traditional State title by racking up a 231-to-139 lead over second-place North Oconee following Thursday’s matches. As for Class 6A, things are airtight heading into tomorrow’s action with Buford sitting at 138 points, Lassiter at 137 and Richmond Hill closing out the day with 113.5.