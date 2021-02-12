GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship results from Thursday

Day 3 of the Traditional Wrestling State Tournament saw Class 4A and Class 6A compete across the 14 weight classes. The individual champions will not be crowned until tomorrow in these classifications, but Thursday’s action positioned programs in reach of the team crown. Jefferson moved closer to celebrating its 19th Traditional State title by racking up a 231-to-139 lead over second-place North Oconee following Thursday’s matches. As for Class 6A, things are airtight heading into tomorrow’s action with Buford sitting at 138 points, Lassiter at 137 and Richmond Hill closing out the day with 113.5.
After Class 4A and Class 6A concluded their Thursday rounds, Class 3A and the Girls crowned their individual champions and the Rockmart boys won the Class 3A team title—the program’s first since 2003. In the process, third-place North Hall and this year’s dual state champion fails to complete the sweep for the third time in the past four years.
Final Team Standings
Class 3A
1. Rockmart, 202.5 2. Sonoraville, 197 3. North Hall 194 4. Gilmer, 171 5. Adairsville 138.5
Final Individual Standings
Class 3A
106 pounds: 1. Carson Farist, Gilmer 2. TK Davis, Rockmart 3. Jaxson Owens, Adarisville
113 pounds: 1. Garrett Pace, Rockmart 2. Arturo Gonzalez, Gilmer 3. Christian Contreras, North Hall
120 pounds: 1. Isaac Linley, Adairsville 2. Dawson Thompson, North Hall 3. Izaeah Beavers, Rockmart
126 pounds: 1. Jacob Pedraza, North Hall 2. Kerwin Martinez, Lumpkin County 3. Austin Dudley, Adairsville
132 pounds: 1. Eli Knight, Sonoraville 2. Avery Sullivan, LaFayette 3. Hayden Biggs, Cherokee Bluff
138 pounds: 1. Jackson Whitmire, North Hall 2. Zachary Wages 3. Tyler Garrett, Greater Atlanta Christian
145 pounds: 1. Damon Campbell, North Hall 2. Jack Irwin, Lumpkin County 3. Gage Lee, Pike County
152 pounds: 1. Dalton Cornett, Adairsville 2. Diego Jacinto, Gilmer 3. Karson Ledford, LaFayette
160 pounds: 1. Joshua Millhollan, Rockmart 2. Nolan Sorrow, North Hall 3. Brayden Nance, Cherokee Bluff
170 pounds: 1. Charlie Henkel, Franklin County 2. Dalton Battle, North Hall 3. Trevor Coryell, Lumpkin County
182 pounds: 1. Hunter Adams, North Hall 2. Chandler Diles, Harlem 3. Ethan Pollock, Crisp County
195 pounds: 1. John Lovett, Pike County 2. Jebb Knight, Sonoraville 3. Bernard Manga, Monroe Area
220 pounds: 1. Devin Sullens, White County 2. Dylan Galloway, Gilmer 3. JaKamron Ammons, Rockmart
285 pounds: 1. Jaxx Knight, Sonoraville 2. Adam Lamar, Central-Macon 3. Jase Davis, Rockmart
Girls
102 pounds: 1. Kennedy Shropshire, Mountain View 2. Catarina Velasquez, Chestatee 3. Lisa Glymph, Marietta
112 pounds: 1. Dianna Holmes, North Gwinnett 2. Alyssa Valdivia, Discovery 3. Ella Ki, Lakeside
122 pounds: 1. Amani Jones, Ola 2. Reagan Masters, Kell 3. Lindsey Noble, Cambridge
132 pounds: 1. Catherine Mullins, Baldwin 2. Genevieve An, Kennesaw Mountain 3. Raven Cook, Jackson County
142 pounds: 1. Samantha Scarbrough, Harris County 2. Kendra Heroch, Chattoga 3. Zoe Parris, Cherokee
152 pounds: 1. Sidney Sullen, White County 2. Ashley Godizez, Chestatee 3. Samantha Hauff, Apalchee
162 pounds: 1. Caitlyn Mixon, Ware County 2. Kayleigh Hilly, Oglethorpe County, 3. Sarai Sanders, Hillgrove
172 pounds: 1. Dream Santiago, Alexander 2. Beyonce McColumn, Northside-WR 3. Taylor Scheisser, Gilmer
197 pounds: 1. Amariah Marenco, Carrollton 2. Jamie Helms, Jackson County 3. Samantha Godfrey, Veterans
225 pounds: 1. Isabella Redlinger, Chestatee 2. Kiarra Nylander, Osborne 3. Teonna Bonds, Southeast Whitfield
