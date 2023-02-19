GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship results from Saturday

Saturday night concluded Day 3 of the Traditional Wrestling State Tournament and saw Class 7A, 3A, 2A and the Girls Division crown overall team state champions as well as individual state champions across each of the 14 weight classes. In Class 7A, Buford entered Saturday with a slight 199-to-184 guaranteed point total, but Camden County overcame it with a 233-to-219 title-clinching margin and secured the program’s ninth-straight championship sweep after clinching the duals last month. Bradley Patterson (106), Hunter Prosen (120), Ryder Wilder (175) were the three Wildcats that earned individual state championships and the program’s depth accumulated the critical tally to stave off the Wolves, who had two individual state champions. Mill Creek finished third and closed out a tremendous year for the program and celebrated four individual state titles on Saturday with Antonio Mills (113), Blue Stiffler (126), Amantee Mills (132) and Dominic Baminelli (165).
The Class 3A field entered Saturday with Pickens (103), Franklin County (97), Ringgold (97), Bremen (93) and defending state champion Gilmer (93)—who successfully outclassed to competition to capture the program’s 19th all-time wrestling state title. The Bobcats had five wrestlers record third place finishes or better and got valuable individual state titles from Juan Rafael (106) and Diego Jacinto (190).
In Class 2A, Rockmart completed the sweep after capturing the dual state title and tallied 244.5 points with six individual champions and eight top 3 finishes. The Girls Division saw Chestatee tally the most points with 82 and reigning duals champion Carrollton posted 52 points to tie Gilmer County’s 52. Chestatee’s Ashley Godinez (155) earned an individual state title and third-place Jackson County celebrated championships by Raven Cook (145) and Lilly Chavis (235).
Final Team Standings
Class 7A
1. Camden County, 233.0, 2. Buford, 219.0, 3. Mill Creek, 158.5
Final Individual Standings
Class 7A
106 pounds: 1. Bradley Patterson, Camden County, 2. DJ Clarke, Buford, 3. Nicolas Owens, North Gwinnett
113 pounds: 1. Antonio Mills, Mill Creek, 2. Ryan Ilbold, Buford, 3. Brandon Higgins, Camden County
120 pounds: 1. Hunter Prosen, Camden County, 2. Colin Dragon, Richmond Hill, 3. Reed Walker, West Forsyth
126 pounds: 1. Blue Stiffler, Mill Creek, 2. Maddox McArthur, Buford, 3. Ethan McCullough, Lowndes
132 pounds: 1. Amantee Mills, Mill Creek, 2. Noah Danforth, West Forsyth, 3. Collin Mullins, North Paulding
138 pounds: 1. Drew Gorman, Buford, 2. Antoine Glasgow, Parkview, 3. Logan Weaver, North Gwinnett
144 pounds: 1. Gavin Pope, Buford, 2. Josh Denson, North Paulding, 3. Banks Bitterman, Mill Creek
150 pounds: 1 Malachi Sanders, Marietta, 2. Emil Necula, Walton, 3. JT McCullough, Buford
157 pounds: 1. Caide Daltro, West Forsyth, 2. Konlin Weaver, Camden County, 3. Dylan Lobdell, Lambert
165 pounds: 1. Dominic Bambinelli, Mill Creek, 2. Grayson Santee, Buford, 3. Kian Hauser, East Coweta
175 pounds: 1. Ryder Wilder, Camden County, 2. Conor McCloskey, Buford, 3. Landon Jones, Harrison
190 pounds: 1. Connor Cooper, Hillgrove, 2. Aaron Riner, Buford, 3. Michael Heyliger, North Cobb
215 pounds: 1. Zion Rutledge, Hillgrove, 2. Cole Williams, South Forsyth, 3. Rhyen Miller, North Paulding
285 pounds: 1. John Levy, Carrollton, 2. JaQuavian Daniels, Colquitt County, 3. Grant Laskey, Lowndes
Final Team Standings
Class 3A
1. Gilmer, 115.0, 2. Pickens, 110.0, 3. Bremen, 108.0, 3. Ringgold, 108.0
Final Individual Standings
Class 3A
106 pounds: 1. Juan Rafael, Gilmer, 2. Adonnis Sanchez, Coahulla Creek, 3. Elijah Karr, Bremen
113 pounds: 1. Mason Persons, Columbus, 2. Greyson Cooper, Bremen, 3. Leonardo Domingo, Gilmer
120 pounds: 1. Jonathan McDaniel, Columbus, 2. Carson Farist, Gilmer, 3. Landon Brown, Gordon Lee
126 pounds: 1. Pierce Pennington, Ringgold, 2. Dylan Gonzalez, Pickens, 3. Cayden Autry, White County
132 pounds: 1. Austin Marshalll, Lumpkin County, 2. Gavin Mastrangelo, Bremen, 3. Bregan Berry, Gilmer
138 pounds: 1. Nathan Neilson, Lumpkin County, 2. Philip Jax, Pickens, 3. William Ballenger, Franklin County
144 pounds: 1. Tristan Busch, Ringgold, 2. Jacob Baughcum, Franklin County, 3. TJ Payne, Lumpkin County
150 pounds: 1. Nathan Bowen, Oconee County, 2. Gage Lee, Pike County, 3. Nick Hapherr, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
157 pounds: 1. Anthony Mannella, Mary Persons, 2. Cason Cannon, Pickens, 3. Peyton White, Hart County
165 pounds: 1. Zillion Hammond, Monroe Area, 2. Jake Neu, Wesleyan, 3. Eli Brown, Peach County
175 pounds: 1. Tyler Secoy, Columbus, 2. Brady Simms, Franklin County, 3. Jacob Brown, LaFayette
190 pounds: 1. Diego Jacinto, Gilmer, 2. Trent DeBow, Wesleyan, 3. Ca’Vaughn Durham, Monroe Area
215 pounds: 1. Kaleb Nicholson, Pickens, 2. Caleb Turner, Morgan County, 3. David Beverly, West Hall
285 pounds: 1. Tyranny McGowan, Columbus, 2. Jett Johnson, Adairsville, 3. Terrence Herrin, Hephzibah
Final Team Standings
Class 2A
1. Rockmart, 244.5, 2. Fannin County, 169.5, 3. Toombs County, 101.0
Final Individual Standings
Class 2A
106 pounds: 1. Brandon Locke, North Murray, 2. Malachi Macedonio, Rockmart, 3. Charlie Wheeler, East Jackson
113 pounds: 1. Hagen Sharp, Rockmart, 2. Blake Summers, Fannin County, 3. Elijah Hardin, North Murray
120 pounds: 1. TK Davis, Rockmart, 2. Allen Calderon, ELCA, 3. Angel Cruz, Banks County
126 pounds: 1. Gunner Chambers, Rockmart, 2. Thawbaan As-Siddiq, Columbia
132 pounds: 1. James Murray, Rockmart, 2. Phillip Berni, Jordan, 3. Anderson Clouse, Union County
138 pounds: 1. Taylor Collis, Fannin County, 2. Ethan Carter, Haralson County, 3. Caleb Blair, Murray County
144 pounds: 1. Carson Collis, Fannin County, 2. Hunter Wilson, Rockmart, 3. Jansen Kilgore, Dodge County
150 pounds: 1. Ben Lampe, East Jackson, 2. Gabriel Hightower, Vidalia, 3. Asa Smith-Foot, Union County
157 pounds: 1. Kellon Walley, Banks County, 2. Jed Rountree, Cook, 3. Payton Legatt, Union County
165 pounds: 1. Nahzir Turner, Rockmart, 2. Matthew Lopez, Berrien County, 3. David Heradia, Union County
175 pounds: 1. Corbin Davenport, Fannin County, 2. Riley Davis, Model, 3. Jesiah Townsel, Vidalia
190 pounds: 1. Noah Allmon, Model, 2. Tank Morris, Toombs County, 3. Ronald Pointer, Vidalia
215 pounds: 1. Jaden Lyons, Pierce County, 2. Wil Watts, Toombs County, 3. Matthew Crowder, Fannin County
285 pounds: 1. Jase Davis, Rockmart, 2. Josh Petty, Fellowship Christian, 3. Logan Long, Fannin County
Final Team Standings
Girls
1. Chestatee, 82.0, 2. Carrollton, 52.0, 2. Gilmer County, 52.0, 3. Jackson County, 44.0
Final Individual Standings
Girls
100 pounds: 1. Artemis Eaton, North Paulding, 2. Aneri Patel, Woodward Academy, 3. Kaitlyn Brown, Dodge County
105 pounds: 1. Ollie Kate Weiland, White County, 2. Courtney Hawkins, Chestatee, 3. Lilianna McKinley, Carrollton
110 pounds: 1. Delialah Betances, Lee County, 2. Olivia D’Arienzo, North Paulding, 3. Isabella West, Richmond Hill
115 pounds: 1. Vera Spencer, North Oconee, 2. Brooke French, Allatoona, 3. Kalayah Edward, Newton
120 pounds: 1. Kaitlyn Fields, Cedartown, 2. Zammy Okoli, Woodward Academy, 3. Evie Brown, Ware County
125 pounds: 1. Jasmine Jenkins-Bey, Columbus, 2. Marigona Lau, Glynn Academy, 3. Millie Hughes, Jefferson
130 pounds: 1. Elle Kaufmann, Lovett, 2. Samantha Patton, Cook, 3. Abby Plemons, Chestatee
135 pounds: 1. May Prado, Lassiter, 2. Ty’yarah Lett, Monroe Area, 3. Nora Gabuzovas, Lumpkin County
140 pounds: 1. Greta Garbuzovas, Lumpkin County, 2. Kendra Heroch, Chattooga, 3. Arieana Bacon, Greenbrier
145 pounds: 1. Raven Cook, Jackson County, 2. Madison Cooley, Carrollton, 3. Shonticia Taft, Osborne
155 pounds: Ashley Godinez, Chestatee, 2. Gabriel Phillips, Grovetown, 3. Ayana Fletcher, Northside-Columbus
170 pounds: 1. Genevieve An, Kennesaw Mountain, 2. Mia Bernacki, Effingham County, 3. Litzy Soto, Johnson
190 pounds: 1. Taylor Schiesser, Gilmer, 2. Jaden Lee, Chestatee, 3. Adisen Lowell, Harris County
235 pounds: 1. Lilly Chavis, Jackson County, 2. Stephanie Gonzalez Galvan, Norcross, 3. Kayla Mckenzie, Alexander
