GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship results from Saturday

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Saturday night concluded Day 3 of the Traditional Wrestling State Tournament and saw Class 7A, 3A, 2A and the Girls Division crown overall team state champions as well as individual state champions across each of the 14 weight classes. In Class 7A, Buford entered Saturday with a slight 199-to-184 guaranteed point total, but Camden County overcame it with a 233-to-219 title-clinching margin and secured the program’s ninth-straight championship sweep after clinching the duals last month. Bradley Patterson (106), Hunter Prosen (120), Ryder Wilder (175) were the three Wildcats that earned individual state championships and the program’s depth accumulated the critical tally to stave off the Wolves, who had two individual state champions. Mill Creek finished third and closed out a tremendous year for the program and celebrated four individual state titles on Saturday with Antonio Mills (113), Blue Stiffler (126), Amantee Mills (132) and Dominic Baminelli (165).

The Class 3A field entered Saturday with Pickens (103), Franklin County (97), Ringgold (97), Bremen (93) and defending state champion Gilmer (93)—who successfully outclassed to competition to capture the program’s 19th all-time wrestling state title. The Bobcats had five wrestlers record third place finishes or better and got valuable individual state titles from Juan Rafael (106) and Diego Jacinto (190).

In Class 2A, Rockmart completed the sweep after capturing the dual state title and tallied 244.5 points with six individual champions and eight top 3 finishes. The Girls Division saw Chestatee tally the most points with 82 and reigning duals champion Carrollton posted 52 points to tie Gilmer County’s 52. Chestatee’s Ashley Godinez (155) earned an individual state title and third-place Jackson County celebrated championships by Raven Cook (145) and Lilly Chavis (235).

Final Team Standings

Class 7A

1. Camden County, 233.0, 2. Buford, 219.0, 3. Mill Creek, 158.5

Final Individual Standings

Class 7A

106 pounds: 1. Bradley Patterson, Camden County, 2. DJ Clarke, Buford, 3. Nicolas Owens, North Gwinnett

113 pounds: 1. Antonio Mills, Mill Creek, 2. Ryan Ilbold, Buford, 3. Brandon Higgins, Camden County

120 pounds: 1. Hunter Prosen, Camden County, 2. Colin Dragon, Richmond Hill, 3. Reed Walker, West Forsyth

126 pounds: 1. Blue Stiffler, Mill Creek, 2. Maddox McArthur, Buford, 3. Ethan McCullough, Lowndes

132 pounds: 1. Amantee Mills, Mill Creek, 2. Noah Danforth, West Forsyth, 3. Collin Mullins, North Paulding

138 pounds: 1. Drew Gorman, Buford, 2. Antoine Glasgow, Parkview, 3. Logan Weaver, North Gwinnett

144 pounds: 1. Gavin Pope, Buford, 2. Josh Denson, North Paulding, 3. Banks Bitterman, Mill Creek

150 pounds: 1 Malachi Sanders, Marietta, 2. Emil Necula, Walton, 3. JT McCullough, Buford

157 pounds: 1. Caide Daltro, West Forsyth, 2. Konlin Weaver, Camden County, 3. Dylan Lobdell, Lambert

165 pounds: 1. Dominic Bambinelli, Mill Creek, 2. Grayson Santee, Buford, 3. Kian Hauser, East Coweta

175 pounds: 1. Ryder Wilder, Camden County, 2. Conor McCloskey, Buford, 3. Landon Jones, Harrison

190 pounds: 1. Connor Cooper, Hillgrove, 2. Aaron Riner, Buford, 3. Michael Heyliger, North Cobb

215 pounds: 1. Zion Rutledge, Hillgrove, 2. Cole Williams, South Forsyth, 3. Rhyen Miller, North Paulding

285 pounds: 1. John Levy, Carrollton, 2. JaQuavian Daniels, Colquitt County, 3. Grant Laskey, Lowndes

Final Team Standings

Class 3A

1. Gilmer, 115.0, 2. Pickens, 110.0, 3. Bremen, 108.0, 3. Ringgold, 108.0

Final Individual Standings

Class 3A

106 pounds: 1. Juan Rafael, Gilmer, 2. Adonnis Sanchez, Coahulla Creek, 3. Elijah Karr, Bremen

113 pounds: 1. Mason Persons, Columbus, 2. Greyson Cooper, Bremen, 3. Leonardo Domingo, Gilmer

120 pounds: 1. Jonathan McDaniel, Columbus, 2. Carson Farist, Gilmer, 3. Landon Brown, Gordon Lee

126 pounds: 1. Pierce Pennington, Ringgold, 2. Dylan Gonzalez, Pickens, 3. Cayden Autry, White County

132 pounds: 1. Austin Marshalll, Lumpkin County, 2. Gavin Mastrangelo, Bremen, 3. Bregan Berry, Gilmer

138 pounds: 1. Nathan Neilson, Lumpkin County, 2. Philip Jax, Pickens, 3. William Ballenger, Franklin County

144 pounds: 1. Tristan Busch, Ringgold, 2. Jacob Baughcum, Franklin County, 3. TJ Payne, Lumpkin County

150 pounds: 1. Nathan Bowen, Oconee County, 2. Gage Lee, Pike County, 3. Nick Hapherr, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

157 pounds: 1. Anthony Mannella, Mary Persons, 2. Cason Cannon, Pickens, 3. Peyton White, Hart County

165 pounds: 1. Zillion Hammond, Monroe Area, 2. Jake Neu, Wesleyan, 3. Eli Brown, Peach County

175 pounds: 1. Tyler Secoy, Columbus, 2. Brady Simms, Franklin County, 3. Jacob Brown, LaFayette

190 pounds: 1. Diego Jacinto, Gilmer, 2. Trent DeBow, Wesleyan, 3. Ca’Vaughn Durham, Monroe Area

215 pounds: 1. Kaleb Nicholson, Pickens, 2. Caleb Turner, Morgan County, 3. David Beverly, West Hall

285 pounds: 1. Tyranny McGowan, Columbus, 2. Jett Johnson, Adairsville, 3. Terrence Herrin, Hephzibah

Final Team Standings

Class 2A

1. Rockmart, 244.5, 2. Fannin County, 169.5, 3. Toombs County, 101.0

Final Individual Standings

Class 2A

106 pounds: 1. Brandon Locke, North Murray, 2. Malachi Macedonio, Rockmart, 3. Charlie Wheeler, East Jackson

113 pounds: 1. Hagen Sharp, Rockmart, 2. Blake Summers, Fannin County, 3. Elijah Hardin, North Murray

120 pounds: 1. TK Davis, Rockmart, 2. Allen Calderon, ELCA, 3. Angel Cruz, Banks County

126 pounds: 1. Gunner Chambers, Rockmart, 2. Thawbaan As-Siddiq, Columbia

132 pounds: 1. James Murray, Rockmart, 2. Phillip Berni, Jordan, 3. Anderson Clouse, Union County

138 pounds: 1. Taylor Collis, Fannin County, 2. Ethan Carter, Haralson County, 3. Caleb Blair, Murray County

144 pounds: 1. Carson Collis, Fannin County, 2. Hunter Wilson, Rockmart, 3. Jansen Kilgore, Dodge County

150 pounds: 1. Ben Lampe, East Jackson, 2. Gabriel Hightower, Vidalia, 3. Asa Smith-Foot, Union County

157 pounds: 1. Kellon Walley, Banks County, 2. Jed Rountree, Cook, 3. Payton Legatt, Union County

165 pounds: 1. Nahzir Turner, Rockmart, 2. Matthew Lopez, Berrien County, 3. David Heradia, Union County

175 pounds: 1. Corbin Davenport, Fannin County, 2. Riley Davis, Model, 3. Jesiah Townsel, Vidalia

190 pounds: 1. Noah Allmon, Model, 2. Tank Morris, Toombs County, 3. Ronald Pointer, Vidalia

215 pounds: 1. Jaden Lyons, Pierce County, 2. Wil Watts, Toombs County, 3. Matthew Crowder, Fannin County

285 pounds: 1. Jase Davis, Rockmart, 2. Josh Petty, Fellowship Christian, 3. Logan Long, Fannin County

Final Team Standings

Girls

1. Chestatee, 82.0, 2. Carrollton, 52.0, 2. Gilmer County, 52.0, 3. Jackson County, 44.0

Final Individual Standings

Girls

100 pounds: 1. Artemis Eaton, North Paulding, 2. Aneri Patel, Woodward Academy, 3. Kaitlyn Brown, Dodge County

105 pounds: 1. Ollie Kate Weiland, White County, 2. Courtney Hawkins, Chestatee, 3. Lilianna McKinley, Carrollton

110 pounds: 1. Delialah Betances, Lee County, 2. Olivia D’Arienzo, North Paulding, 3. Isabella West, Richmond Hill

115 pounds: 1. Vera Spencer, North Oconee, 2. Brooke French, Allatoona, 3. Kalayah Edward, Newton

120 pounds: 1. Kaitlyn Fields, Cedartown, 2. Zammy Okoli, Woodward Academy, 3. Evie Brown, Ware County

125 pounds: 1. Jasmine Jenkins-Bey, Columbus, 2. Marigona Lau, Glynn Academy, 3. Millie Hughes, Jefferson

130 pounds: 1. Elle Kaufmann, Lovett, 2. Samantha Patton, Cook, 3. Abby Plemons, Chestatee

135 pounds: 1. May Prado, Lassiter, 2. Ty’yarah Lett, Monroe Area, 3. Nora Gabuzovas, Lumpkin County

140 pounds: 1. Greta Garbuzovas, Lumpkin County, 2. Kendra Heroch, Chattooga, 3. Arieana Bacon, Greenbrier

145 pounds: 1. Raven Cook, Jackson County, 2. Madison Cooley, Carrollton, 3. Shonticia Taft, Osborne

155 pounds: Ashley Godinez, Chestatee, 2. Gabriel Phillips, Grovetown, 3. Ayana Fletcher, Northside-Columbus

170 pounds: 1. Genevieve An, Kennesaw Mountain, 2. Mia Bernacki, Effingham County, 3. Litzy Soto, Johnson

190 pounds: 1. Taylor Schiesser, Gilmer, 2. Jaden Lee, Chestatee, 3. Adisen Lowell, Harris County

235 pounds: 1. Lilly Chavis, Jackson County, 2. Stephanie Gonzalez Galvan, Norcross, 3. Kayla Mckenzie, Alexander

About the Author

Score Atlanta
