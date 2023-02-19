GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship results from Saturday

The Class 3A field entered Saturday with Pickens (103), Franklin County (97), Ringgold (97), Bremen (93) and defending state champion Gilmer (93)—who successfully outclassed to competition to capture the program’s 19th all-time wrestling state title. The Bobcats had five wrestlers record third place finishes or better and got valuable individual state titles from Juan Rafael (106) and Diego Jacinto (190).

In Class 2A, Rockmart completed the sweep after capturing the dual state title and tallied 244.5 points with six individual champions and eight top 3 finishes. The Girls Division saw Chestatee tally the most points with 82 and reigning duals champion Carrollton posted 52 points to tie Gilmer County’s 52. Chestatee’s Ashley Godinez (155) earned an individual state title and third-place Jackson County celebrated championships by Raven Cook (145) and Lilly Chavis (235).