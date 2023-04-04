GHSA takes aim at middle school recruiting

Current GHSA rules generally require that transferring high school students sit out sports for one year unless they move into their new school’s attendance zone, but middle school students entering the ninth grade aren’t subject to that rule. That makes middle schoolers attractive to athletic programs looking outside their boundaries, especially to the many private and city schools that can accept students regardless of where they live.

Savvy parents of athletes also know it’s easier to pick a high school before the ninth grade because of the GHSA’s bona-fide move requirements that kick in afterward. Skills camps are a way to visit prospective schools. Some rising ninth graders have even posted their high school choices on social media.

The GHSA already has recruiting and undue influence rules that apply to enticing eighth graders, but camp attendance doesn’t meet the criteria unless camp coaches or school officials make direct overtures to students about transferring.

The proposed bylaws would change that, effectively defining camp attendance as undue influence. To give it more teeth, the bylaw would make the sit-out period two years instead of one since freshmen rarely play varsity.

Hines said the new proposal is similar to existing undue-influence bylaws that apply to high schoolers.

“We already have a bylaw that says, for example, if you’re getting hitting lessons from a high school coach and you end up at (that coach’s) school, that’s undue influence,’’ Hines said. “We allow the GACA to do all-star games, and if a player in one of those games is coached by a coach at another high school and moves to that high school, that’s considered undue influence. This (proposed bylaw) is applying the same rule to camps and those middle-school kids.’’

GHSA vice president and Oconee County athletic director Curt Miller submitted the proposal, which must be approved in committee and could be tweaked before going before the full executive committee. Miller is traveling on spring break and unavailable for comment.