GHSA strips Chamblee of girls soccer championship; school plans to appeal

The GHSA also determined that the program must forfeit all of its victories during the 2022 season, including its region and state titles, and ruled that three student-athletes are ineligible for varsity participation for one calendar year.

“This is devastating news for our team and the hard work and determination they displayed all season,” Chamblee principal Gail Barnes said in the release. “We appreciate the loyal support from our parents, fans, and community. Without question, we will do our part to correct what we can, moving forward.”