GHSA State Volleyball Championship Schedule/Scores

The GHSA State Volleyball Championships will begin with the first round on Oct. 20 and 21 depending on class. The second round will take place on Oct. 24 and the quarterfinals will be on Oct. 27. The semifinals are on Oct. 27 before the championship matches on Oct. 31.
Class 7A (Oct. 20)
R4 #3 Brookwood at R1 #2 Lowndes
R2 #4 Campbell at R3 #1 Walton
R6 #3 Forsyth Central at R7 #2 Duluth
R8 #4 Mountain View at R5 #1 Roswell
R7 #3 Meadowcreek at R6 #2 North Forsyth
R5 #4 Milton at R8 #1 North Gwinnett
R1 #3 Camden County at R4 #2 Grayson
R3 #4 North Cobb at R2 #1 Newnan
R8 #3 Collins Hill at R5 #2 Alpharetta
R6 #4 West Forsyth at R7 #1 Norcross
R3 #2 McEachern at R3 #2 Harrison
R4 #4 South Gwinnett at R1 #1 Tift County
R3 #3 Hillgrove at R2 #2 East Coweta
R1 #4 Colquitt County at R4 #1 Parkview
R5 #3 Cherokee at R8 #2 Mill Creek
R7 #4 Berkmar at R6 #1 Lambert
Class 6A (Oct. 21)
R4 #3 Tucker at R1 #2 Houston County
R2 #4 Statesboro at R3 #1 Lakeside-Evans
R6 #3 Kennesaw Mountain at R7 #2 Riverwood
R8 #4 Winder-Barrow at R5 #1 Carrollton
R7 #3 Creekview at R6 #2 Lassiter
R5 #4 Rome at R8 #1 Buford
R1 #3 Valdosta at R4 #2 Lakeside-DeKalb
R3 #4 Heritage-Conyers at R2 #1 Richmond Hill
R8 #3 Dacula at R5 #2 Dalton
R6 #4 Allatoona at R7 #1 Sequoyah
R3 #2 Glynn Academy at R3 #2 Grovetown
R4 #4 Langston Hughes at R1 #1 Lee County
R3 #3 Evans at R2 #2 Effingham County
R1 #4 Northside-Warner Robins at R4 #1 North Atlanta
R5 #3 South Paulding at R8 #2 Lanier
R7 #4 Centennial at R6 #1 Pope
Class 5A (Oct. 20)
R4 #3 Eagle’s Landing at R1 #2 Warner Robins
R2 #4 Starr’s Mill at R3 #1 Woodward Academy
R6 #3 Chapel Hill at R7 #2 Calhoun
R8 #4 Walnut Grove at R5 #1 St. Pius X
R7 #3 Cartersville at R6 #2 Villa Rica
R5 #4 Southwest DeKalb at R8 #1 Greenbrier
R1 #3 Ware County at R4 #2 Locust Grove
R3 #4 Drew at R2 #1 McIntosh
R8 #3 Jackson County at R5 #2 Northview
R6 #4 Grady at R7 #1 Blessed Trinity
R3 #2 Northside-Columbus at R3 #2 Tri-Cities
R4 #4 Dutchtown at R1 #1 Veterans
R3 #3 Jonesboro at R2 #2 Whitewater
R1 #4 Wayne County at R4 #1 Ola
R5 #3 Chamblee at R8 #2 Apalachee
R7 #4 Woodland-Cartersville at R6 #1 North Springs
Class 4A (Oct. 21)
A4 #3 Rutland at A1 #2 Fayette County
A2 #4 Carver-Columbus at A3 #1 Islands
A6 #3 Arabia Mountain at A7 #2 Northwest Whitfield
A8 #4 Madison County at A5 #1 Luella
A7 #3 Cedartown at A6 #2 Druid Hills
A5 #4 North Clayton at A8 #1 Jefferson
A1 #3 Troup County at A4 #2 Thomas County Central
A3 #4 New Hampstead at A2 #1 Columbus
A8 #3 Chestatee at A5 #2 Hampton
A6 #4 Miller Grove at A7 #1 Heritage-Catoosa
A2 #3 Kendrick at A3 #2 West Laurens
A4 #4 Howard at A1 #1 Central-Carroll
A3 #3 Jenkins at A2 #2 Shaw
A1 #4 LaGrange at A4 #1 Perry
A5 #3 Riverdale at A8 #2 North Oconee
A7 #4 Ridgeland at A6 #1 Marist
Class 3A (Oct. 20)
A4 #3 Harlem at A1 #2 Appling County
A2 #4 Peach County at A3 #1 Savannah Arts
A6 #3 Ringgold at A7 #2 White County
A8 #4 Stephens County at A5 #1 Westminster
A7 #3 North Hall at A6 #2 Sonoraville
A5 #4 Douglass-Atlanta at A8 #1 Oconee County
A1 #3 Liberty County at A4 #2 Richmond Academy
A3 #4 Beach at A2 #1 Jackson
A8 #3 East Jackson at A5 #2 Sandy Creek
A6 #4 Murray County at A7 #1 Lumpkin County
A2 #3 Upson-Lee at A3 #2 Windsor Forest
A4 #4 Burke County at A1 #1 Southeast Bulloch
A3 #3 Groves at A2 #2 Pike County
A1 #4 Tattnall County at A4 #1 Morgan County
A5 #3 Greater Atlanta Christian at A8 #2 Hart County
A7 #4 Cherokee Bluff at A6 #1 LaFayette
Class 2A/A Public (Oct. 21)
A4 #3 ACE Charter at A1 #2 Early County
A2 #4 Laney at A3 #1 Vidalia
A6 #3 Model at A7 #2 Dade County
A8 #4 Banks County at A5 #1 Pace Academy
A7 #3 Fannin County at A6 #2 Armuchee
A5 #4 Atlanta Classical Academy at A8 #1 Union County
A1 #3 Brooks County at A4 #2 Greenville
A3 #4 Dublin at A2 #1 Davidson Fine Arts
A8 #3 Lake Oconee Academy at A5 #2 Lovett
A6 #4 Temple at A7 #1 Gordon Lee
A2 #3 Johnson-Augusta at A3 #2 Toombs County
A4 #4 Chattahoochee County at A1 #1 Thomasville
A3 #3 Woodville-Tompkins at A2 #2 Westside-Augusta
A1 #4 Cook at A4 #1 Lamar County
A5 #3 Elite Scholars at A8 #2 Oglethorpe County
A7 #4 Chattooga at A6 #1 Bremen
Class A-Private (Oct. 21)
R4 #3 Heritage-Newnan at R1 #2 Strong Rock Christian
R2 #4 Our Lady of Mercy at R3 #1 Savannah Christian
R6 #3 Mount Pisgah Christian at R7 #2 Mount Paran Christian
R8 #4 George Walton at R5 #1 Holy Innocents'
R7 #3 Walker at R6 #2 Mount Bethel Christian
R5 #4 Wesleyan at R8 #1 Athens Academy
R1 #3 Stratford Academy at R4 #2 Trinity Christian
R3 #4 Savannah Country Day at R2 #1 Landmark Christian
R8 #3 Prince Avenue Christian at R5 #2 Hebron Christian
R6 #4 Fellowship Christian at R7 #1 North Cobb Christian
R3 #2 Whitefield Academy at R3 #2 Calvary Day
R4 #4 St. Anne Pacelli at R1 #1 First Presbyterian
R3 #3 St. Vincents at R2 #2 Eagle’s Landing Christian
R1 #4 Mount de Sales at R4 #1 Brookstone
R5 #3 Mount Vernon Presbyterian at R8 #2 Tallulah Falls
R7 #4 Christian Heritage at R6 #1 St. Francis
