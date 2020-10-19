X

GHSA State Volleyball Championship Schedule/Scores

By Score Atlanta/Seth Ellerbee

The GHSA State Volleyball Championships will begin with the first round on Oct. 20 and 21 depending on class. The second round will take place on Oct. 24 and the quarterfinals will be on Oct. 27. The semifinals are on Oct. 27 before the championship matches on Oct. 31.

Class 7A (Oct. 20)

R4 #3 Brookwood at R1 #2 Lowndes

R2 #4 Campbell at R3 #1 Walton

R6 #3 Forsyth Central at R7 #2 Duluth

R8 #4 Mountain View at R5 #1 Roswell

R7 #3 Meadowcreek at R6 #2 North Forsyth

R5 #4 Milton at R8 #1 North Gwinnett

R1 #3 Camden County at R4 #2 Grayson

R3 #4 North Cobb at R2 #1 Newnan

R8 #3 Collins Hill at R5 #2 Alpharetta

R6 #4 West Forsyth at R7 #1 Norcross

R3 #2 McEachern at R3 #2 Harrison

R4 #4 South Gwinnett at R1 #1 Tift County

R3 #3 Hillgrove at R2 #2 East Coweta

R1 #4 Colquitt County at R4 #1 Parkview

R5 #3 Cherokee at R8 #2 Mill Creek

R7 #4 Berkmar at R6 #1 Lambert

Class 6A (Oct. 21)

R4 #3 Tucker at R1 #2 Houston County

R2 #4 Statesboro at R3 #1 Lakeside-Evans

R6 #3 Kennesaw Mountain at R7 #2 Riverwood

R8 #4 Winder-Barrow at R5 #1 Carrollton

R7 #3 Creekview at R6 #2 Lassiter

R5 #4 Rome at R8 #1 Buford

R1 #3 Valdosta at R4 #2 Lakeside-DeKalb

R3 #4 Heritage-Conyers at R2 #1 Richmond Hill

R8 #3 Dacula at R5 #2 Dalton

R6 #4 Allatoona at R7 #1 Sequoyah

R3 #2 Glynn Academy at R3 #2 Grovetown

R4 #4 Langston Hughes at R1 #1 Lee County

R3 #3 Evans at R2 #2 Effingham County

R1 #4 Northside-Warner Robins at R4 #1 North Atlanta

R5 #3 South Paulding at R8 #2 Lanier

R7 #4 Centennial at R6 #1 Pope

Class 5A (Oct. 20)

R4 #3 Eagle’s Landing at R1 #2 Warner Robins

R2 #4 Starr’s Mill at R3 #1 Woodward Academy

R6 #3 Chapel Hill at R7 #2 Calhoun

R8 #4 Walnut Grove at R5 #1 St. Pius X

R7 #3 Cartersville at R6 #2 Villa Rica

R5 #4 Southwest DeKalb at R8 #1 Greenbrier

R1 #3 Ware County at R4 #2 Locust Grove

R3 #4 Drew at R2 #1 McIntosh

R8 #3 Jackson County at R5 #2 Northview

R6 #4 Grady at R7 #1 Blessed Trinity

R3 #2 Northside-Columbus at R3 #2 Tri-Cities

R4 #4 Dutchtown at R1 #1 Veterans

R3 #3 Jonesboro at R2 #2 Whitewater

R1 #4 Wayne County at R4 #1 Ola

R5 #3 Chamblee at R8 #2 Apalachee

R7 #4 Woodland-Cartersville at R6 #1 North Springs

Class 4A (Oct. 21)

A4 #3 Rutland at A1 #2 Fayette County

A2 #4 Carver-Columbus at A3 #1 Islands

A6 #3 Arabia Mountain at A7 #2 Northwest Whitfield

A8 #4 Madison County at A5 #1 Luella

A7 #3 Cedartown at A6 #2 Druid Hills

A5 #4 North Clayton at A8 #1 Jefferson

A1 #3 Troup County at A4 #2 Thomas County Central

A3 #4 New Hampstead at A2 #1 Columbus

A8 #3 Chestatee at A5 #2 Hampton

A6 #4 Miller Grove at A7 #1 Heritage-Catoosa

A2 #3 Kendrick at A3 #2 West Laurens

A4 #4 Howard at A1 #1 Central-Carroll

A3 #3 Jenkins at A2 #2 Shaw

A1 #4 LaGrange at A4 #1 Perry

A5 #3 Riverdale at A8 #2 North Oconee

A7 #4 Ridgeland at A6 #1 Marist

Class 3A (Oct. 20)

A4 #3 Harlem at A1 #2 Appling County

A2 #4 Peach County at A3 #1 Savannah Arts

A6 #3 Ringgold at A7 #2 White County

A8 #4 Stephens County at A5 #1 Westminster

A7 #3 North Hall at A6 #2 Sonoraville

A5 #4 Douglass-Atlanta at A8 #1 Oconee County

A1 #3 Liberty County at A4 #2 Richmond Academy

A3 #4 Beach at A2 #1 Jackson

A8 #3 East Jackson at A5 #2 Sandy Creek

A6 #4 Murray County at A7 #1 Lumpkin County

A2 #3 Upson-Lee at A3 #2 Windsor Forest

A4 #4 Burke County at A1 #1 Southeast Bulloch

A3 #3 Groves at A2 #2 Pike County

A1 #4 Tattnall County at A4 #1 Morgan County

A5 #3 Greater Atlanta Christian at A8 #2 Hart County

A7 #4 Cherokee Bluff at A6 #1 LaFayette

Class 2A/A Public (Oct. 21)

A4 #3 ACE Charter at A1 #2 Early County

A2 #4 Laney at A3 #1 Vidalia

A6 #3 Model at A7 #2 Dade County

A8 #4 Banks County at A5 #1 Pace Academy

A7 #3 Fannin County at A6 #2 Armuchee

A5 #4 Atlanta Classical Academy at A8 #1 Union County

A1 #3 Brooks County at A4 #2 Greenville

A3 #4 Dublin at A2 #1 Davidson Fine Arts

A8 #3 Lake Oconee Academy at A5 #2 Lovett

A6 #4 Temple at A7 #1 Gordon Lee

A2 #3 Johnson-Augusta at A3 #2 Toombs County

A4 #4 Chattahoochee County at A1 #1 Thomasville

A3 #3 Woodville-Tompkins at A2 #2 Westside-Augusta

A1 #4 Cook at A4 #1 Lamar County

A5 #3 Elite Scholars at A8 #2 Oglethorpe County

A7 #4 Chattooga at A6 #1 Bremen

Class A-Private (Oct. 21)

R4 #3 Heritage-Newnan at R1 #2 Strong Rock Christian

R2 #4 Our Lady of Mercy at R3 #1 Savannah Christian

R6 #3 Mount Pisgah Christian at R7 #2 Mount Paran Christian

R8 #4 George Walton at R5 #1 Holy Innocents'

R7 #3 Walker at R6 #2 Mount Bethel Christian

R5 #4 Wesleyan at R8 #1 Athens Academy

R1 #3 Stratford Academy at R4 #2 Trinity Christian

R3 #4 Savannah Country Day at R2 #1 Landmark Christian

R8 #3 Prince Avenue Christian at R5 #2 Hebron Christian

R6 #4 Fellowship Christian at R7 #1 North Cobb Christian

R3 #2 Whitefield Academy at R3 #2 Calvary Day

R4 #4 St. Anne Pacelli at R1 #1 First Presbyterian

R3 #3 St. Vincents at R2 #2 Eagle’s Landing Christian

R1 #4 Mount de Sales at R4 #1 Brookstone

R5 #3 Mount Vernon Presbyterian at R8 #2 Tallulah Falls

R7 #4 Christian Heritage at R6 #1 St. Francis

