GHSA places schools in regions for 2024-26

The GHSA approved the appeals of six schools to move out of Class 6A, which will be the highest classification, and into Class 5A.

Winning those appeals were Arabia Mountain, Houston County, Kennesaw Mountain, New Manchester, Newnan and Shiloh.

Losing appeals to move out of the highest class were Alexander, Central Gwinnett, Chapel Hill, Effingham County, Grovetown, Heritage of Conyers and Rockdale County. Douglas County withdrew its appeal.

Other schools winning appeals to play in lower classes were Allatoona to 4A, Central-Macon to A Division I, Dalton to 4A, KIPP Atlanta to 2A, Richmond Academy to 3A, Savannah to A Division II, Shaw to 2A, Union Grove to 4A and Warner Robins to 4A.

The GHSA’s reclassification committee will meet Thursday to consider appeals from schools requesting a different region in the same class.

Class 6A

Region 1

Camden County

Colquitt County

Effingham County

Lowndes

Richmond Hill

Tift County

Valdosta

Region 2

Alexander

Carrollton

Chapel Hill

Douglas County

East Coweta

Paulding County

Westlake

Region 3

Campbell

Harrison

Hillgrove

McEachern

Osborne

Pebblebrook

South Cobb

Region 4

Archer

Grayson

Grovetown

Heritage-Conyers

Newton

Rockdale County

South Gwinnett

Region 5

Cherokee

Etowah

Marietta

North Cobb

North Paulding

Walton

Wheeler

Region 6

Alpharetta

Denmark

Forsyth Central

Innovation Academy*

Lambert

North Atlanta

North Forsyth

South Forsyth

West Forsyth

Region 7

Berkmar

Brookwood

Duluth

Meadowcreek

Norcross

North Gwinnett

Parkview

Peachtree Ridge

Region 8

Buford

Central Gwinnett

Collins Hill

Dacula

Discovery

Mill Creek

Mountain View

Class 5A

Region 1

Bradwell Institute

Brunswick

Evans

Glynn Academy

Greenbrier

Lakeside-Evans

South Effingham

Statesboro

Region 2

Coffee

Houston County

Lee County

Northside-Warner Robins

Thomas County Central

Veterans

Region 3

Banneker

Dutchtown

Hughes

Lovejoy

McIntosh

Morrow

Newnan

Northgate

Region 4

Arabia Mountain

Chamblee

Decatur

Dunwoody

Lakeside-DeKalb

Shiloh

Tri-Cities

Woodward Academy

Region 5

East Paulding

Kennesaw Mountain

Lithia Springs

New Manchester

Rome

South Paulding

Villa Rica

Region 6

Creekview

Lassiter

Pope

River Ridge

Riverwood

Sequoyah

Sprayberry

Woodstock

Region 7

Chattahoochee

Gainesville

Johns Creek

Lanier

Milton

Roswell

Seckinger

Region 8

Alcovy

Apalachee

Clarke Central

Eastside

Habersham Central

Jackson County

Loganville

Winder-Barrow

Class 4A

Region 1

Benedictine

New Hampstead

Perry

Ware County

Warner Robins

Wayne County

Region 2

Eagle’s Landing

Eagle’s Landing Christian

Hampton

Jones County

Locust Grove

McDonough

Ola

Stockbridge

Union Grove

Woodland-Stockbridge

Region 3

Central-Carroll

Griffin

Harris County

Jonesboro

Mundy’s Mill

Northside-Columbus

Starr’s Mill

Region 4

Creekside

Drew

Forest Park

Jackson-Atlanta

M.L. King

Mays

Midtown

Region 5

Clarkston

Cross Keys

Druid Hills

Lithonia

Marist

Southwest DeKalb

St. Pius

Tucker

Westminster

Region 6

Blessed Trinity

Cambridge

Centennial

Holy Innocents’

Kell

North Springs

Northview

Pace Academy

Region 7

Allatoona

Cartersville

Cass

Cedartown

Dalton

Hiram

Southeast Whitfield

Woodland-Cartersville

Region 8

Cedar Shoals

East Forsyth

Flowery Branch

Madison County

North Oconee

Walnut Grove

Class 3A

Region 1

Bainbridge

Cairo

Dougherty

Monroe

Peach County

Westover

Region 2

Fayette County

LaGrange

Mary Persons

Sandy Creek

Spalding

Trinity Christian

Troup County

Upson-Lee

Whitewater

Region 3

Beach

Calvary Day

Groves

Islands

Jenkins

Johnson-Savannah

Liberty County

Long County

Southeast Bulloch

Windsor Forest

Region 4

Baldwin

Cross Creek

Harlem

Hephzibah

Howard

Richmond Academy

West Laurens

Westside-Augusta

Region 5

Cedar Grove

Douglass

Luella

Mount Zion-Jonesboro

North Clayton

Riverdale

Stephenson

Stone Mountain

Region 6

Chestatee

Dawson County

Gilmer

Greater Atlanta Christian

Lumpkin County

North Hall

Pickens

White County

Region 7

Adairsville

Calhoun

Heritage-Ringgold

LaFayette

Northwest Whitfield

Ridgeland

Region 8

Cherokee Bluff

East Hall

Jefferson

Johnson-Gainesville

Monroe Area

Oconee County

West Hall

Class 2A

Region 1

Carver-Columbus

Columbus

Hardaway

Jordan

Kendrick

Shaw

Spencer

Sumter County

Region 2

Callaway

Jackson

Morgan County

Pike County

Rutland

Westside-Macon

Region 3

Appling County

Cook

Crisp County

Pierce County

Savannah Arts Academy*

Tattnall County

Region 4

Burke County

Butler

Davidson Fine Arts*

Glenn Hills

Johnson-Augusta*

Josey

Laney

Technical Career Magnet*

Thomson

Region 5

Carver-Atlanta

Coretta Scott King Academy*

Hapeville

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Lovett

North Cobb Christian

Therrell

Washington

Region 6

Columbia

Drew Charter*

Miller Grove

Redan

Salem

South Atlanta

Region 7

Coahulla Creek

Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe

Murray County

North Murray

Ringgold

Rockmart

Sonoraville

Region 8

East Jackson

Franklin County

Hart County

Hebron Christian Academy

Prince Avenue Christian

Stephens County

Union County

Class A Division I

Region 1

Bacon County

Berrien

Brantley County

Dodge County

Fitzgerald

Jeff Davis

Thomasville

Worth County

Region 2

ACE Charter

Aquinas

Bleckley County

Central-Macon

Dublin

East Laurens

Jefferson County

Northeast

Southwest

Washington County

Region 3

Savannah Christian

Savannah Country Day

Screven County

St. Vincent’s Academy*

Swainsboro

Toombs County

Vidalia

Woodville-Tompkins*

Region 4

Greenforest Christian*

Jasper County

Lamar County

Landmark Christian

McNair

Putnam County

Social Circle

Southwest Atlanta Christian*

Towers

Utopian Academy*

W.D. Mohammed*

Region 5

Atlanta International*

B.E.S.T Academy

Ben Franklin Academy*

DeKalb School of the Arts*

Fellowship Christian

Galloway*

King’s Ridge Christian

Mount Vernon

Mount Bethel Christian*

Mount Paran Christian

Mount Pisgah Christian

Paideia*

St. Francis

Walker

Weber School*

Whitefield Academy

Region 6

Armuchee

Bremen

Coosa

Darlington

Haralson County

Heard County

Model

Pepperell

Temple

Region 7

Chattooga

Christian Heritage

Dade County

Dalton Academy*

Fannin County

Gordon Central

Gordon Lee

Region 8

Athens Academy

Athens Christian

Banks County

Barrow*

Commerce

Elbert County

Oglethorpe County

Providence Christian

Rabun County

Tallulah Falls*

Wesleyan

Class A Division II

Region 1

Baconton

Baker County*

Calhoun County*

Early County

Miller County

Mitchell County

Pataula Charter

Pelham

Quitman County*

Randolph-Clay

Seminole County

Southwest Georgia STEM*

Stewart County*

Terrell County

Region 2

Atkinson County

Brooks County

Charlton County

Clinch County

Echols County*

Irwin County

Lanier County

Turner County

Region 3

Bryan County

Claxton

Emanuel County Institute

Jenkins County

McIntosh County Academy

Metter

Portal

Savannah

Savannah Classical*

Savannah Early College*

Steam Academy*

Region 4

Crawford County

Dooly County

Hawkinsville

Montgomery County

Telfair County

Treutlen

Wheeler County

Wilcox County

Region 5

Elite Scholars Academy*

Georgia Academy for Blind*

Georgia Military College

Georgia School for Innovation*

Glascock County

Hancock Central

Johnson County

Stilwell Arts*

Twiggs County

Wilkinson County

Region 6

Central-Talbotton

Chattahoochee County

Furlow Charter*

Macon County

Marion County

Rainey-McCullers*

Schley County

Taylor County

Webster County*

Region 7

Atlanta Classical*

Bowdon

Fulton Leadership Academy*

Genesis Innovation*

Georgia Fugees Academy*

Georgia School for Deaf*

Greenville

Manchester

Mount Zion-Carroll

Trion

Region 8

Greene County

Lake Oconee Academy

Lincoln County

Taliaferro County*

Towns County

Warren County

Washington-Wilkes

Woody Gap*