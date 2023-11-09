GHSA places schools in regions for 2024-26

The Georgia High School Association placed its 457 member schools into regions for the 2024-26 academic years Thursday, pushing reclassification one big step closer to completion.
The GHSA approved the appeals of six schools to move out of Class 6A, which will be the highest classification, and into Class 5A.
Winning those appeals were Arabia Mountain, Houston County, Kennesaw Mountain, New Manchester, Newnan and Shiloh.
Losing appeals to move out of the highest class were Alexander, Central Gwinnett, Chapel Hill, Effingham County, Grovetown, Heritage of Conyers and Rockdale County. Douglas County withdrew its appeal.
Other schools winning appeals to play in lower classes were Allatoona to 4A, Central-Macon to A Division I, Dalton to 4A, KIPP Atlanta to 2A, Richmond Academy to 3A, Savannah to A Division II, Shaw to 2A, Union Grove to 4A and Warner Robins to 4A.
The GHSA’s reclassification committee will meet Thursday to consider appeals from schools requesting a different region in the same class.
Class 6A
Region 1
Camden County
Colquitt County
Effingham County
Lowndes
Richmond Hill
Tift County
Valdosta
Region 2
Alexander
Carrollton
Chapel Hill
Douglas County
East Coweta
Paulding County
Westlake
Region 3
Campbell
Harrison
Hillgrove
McEachern
Osborne
Pebblebrook
South Cobb
Region 4
Archer
Grayson
Grovetown
Heritage-Conyers
Newton
Rockdale County
South Gwinnett
Region 5
Cherokee
Etowah
Marietta
North Cobb
North Paulding
Walton
Wheeler
Region 6
Alpharetta
Denmark
Forsyth Central
Innovation Academy*
Lambert
North Atlanta
North Forsyth
South Forsyth
West Forsyth
Region 7
Berkmar
Brookwood
Duluth
Meadowcreek
Norcross
North Gwinnett
Parkview
Peachtree Ridge
Region 8
Buford
Central Gwinnett
Collins Hill
Dacula
Discovery
Mill Creek
Mountain View
Class 5A
Region 1
Bradwell Institute
Brunswick
Evans
Glynn Academy
Greenbrier
Lakeside-Evans
South Effingham
Statesboro
Region 2
Coffee
Houston County
Lee County
Northside-Warner Robins
Thomas County Central
Veterans
Region 3
Banneker
Dutchtown
Hughes
Lovejoy
McIntosh
Morrow
Newnan
Northgate
Region 4
Arabia Mountain
Chamblee
Decatur
Dunwoody
Lakeside-DeKalb
Shiloh
Tri-Cities
Woodward Academy
Region 5
East Paulding
Kennesaw Mountain
Lithia Springs
New Manchester
Rome
South Paulding
Villa Rica
Region 6
Creekview
Lassiter
Pope
River Ridge
Riverwood
Sequoyah
Sprayberry
Woodstock
Region 7
Chattahoochee
Gainesville
Johns Creek
Lanier
Milton
Roswell
Seckinger
Region 8
Alcovy
Apalachee
Clarke Central
Eastside
Habersham Central
Jackson County
Loganville
Winder-Barrow
Class 4A
Region 1
Benedictine
New Hampstead
Perry
Ware County
Warner Robins
Wayne County
Region 2
Eagle’s Landing
Eagle’s Landing Christian
Hampton
Jones County
Locust Grove
McDonough
Ola
Stockbridge
Union Grove
Woodland-Stockbridge
Region 3
Central-Carroll
Griffin
Harris County
Jonesboro
Mundy’s Mill
Northside-Columbus
Starr’s Mill
Region 4
Creekside
Drew
Forest Park
Jackson-Atlanta
M.L. King
Mays
Midtown
Region 5
Clarkston
Cross Keys
Druid Hills
Lithonia
Marist
Southwest DeKalb
St. Pius
Tucker
Westminster
Region 6
Blessed Trinity
Cambridge
Centennial
Holy Innocents’
Kell
North Springs
Northview
Pace Academy
Region 7
Allatoona
Cartersville
Cass
Cedartown
Dalton
Hiram
Southeast Whitfield
Woodland-Cartersville
Region 8
Cedar Shoals
East Forsyth
Flowery Branch
Madison County
North Oconee
Walnut Grove
Class 3A
Region 1
Bainbridge
Cairo
Dougherty
Monroe
Peach County
Westover
Region 2
Fayette County
LaGrange
Mary Persons
Sandy Creek
Spalding
Trinity Christian
Troup County
Upson-Lee
Whitewater
Region 3
Beach
Calvary Day
Groves
Islands
Jenkins
Johnson-Savannah
Liberty County
Long County
Southeast Bulloch
Windsor Forest
Region 4
Baldwin
Cross Creek
Harlem
Hephzibah
Howard
Richmond Academy
West Laurens
Westside-Augusta
Region 5
Cedar Grove
Douglass
Luella
Mount Zion-Jonesboro
North Clayton
Riverdale
Stephenson
Stone Mountain
Region 6
Chestatee
Dawson County
Gilmer
Greater Atlanta Christian
Lumpkin County
North Hall
Pickens
White County
Region 7
Adairsville
Calhoun
Heritage-Ringgold
LaFayette
Northwest Whitfield
Ridgeland
Region 8
Cherokee Bluff
East Hall
Jefferson
Johnson-Gainesville
Monroe Area
Oconee County
West Hall
Class 2A
Region 1
Carver-Columbus
Columbus
Hardaway
Jordan
Kendrick
Shaw
Spencer
Sumter County
Region 2
Callaway
Jackson
Morgan County
Pike County
Rutland
Westside-Macon
Region 3
Appling County
Cook
Crisp County
Pierce County
Savannah Arts Academy*
Tattnall County
Region 4
Burke County
Butler
Davidson Fine Arts*
Glenn Hills
Johnson-Augusta*
Josey
Laney
Technical Career Magnet*
Thomson
Region 5
Carver-Atlanta
Coretta Scott King Academy*
Hapeville
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
Lovett
North Cobb Christian
Therrell
Washington
Region 6
Columbia
Drew Charter*
Miller Grove
Redan
Salem
South Atlanta
Region 7
Coahulla Creek
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
Murray County
North Murray
Ringgold
Rockmart
Sonoraville
Region 8
East Jackson
Franklin County
Hart County
Hebron Christian Academy
Prince Avenue Christian
Stephens County
Union County
Class A Division I
Region 1
Bacon County
Berrien
Brantley County
Dodge County
Fitzgerald
Jeff Davis
Thomasville
Worth County
Region 2
ACE Charter
Aquinas
Bleckley County
Central-Macon
Dublin
East Laurens
Jefferson County
Northeast
Southwest
Washington County
Region 3
Savannah Christian
Savannah Country Day
Screven County
St. Vincent’s Academy*
Swainsboro
Toombs County
Vidalia
Woodville-Tompkins*
Region 4
Greenforest Christian*
Jasper County
Lamar County
Landmark Christian
McNair
Putnam County
Social Circle
Southwest Atlanta Christian*
Towers
Utopian Academy*
W.D. Mohammed*
Region 5
Atlanta International*
B.E.S.T Academy
Ben Franklin Academy*
DeKalb School of the Arts*
Fellowship Christian
Galloway*
King’s Ridge Christian
Mount Vernon
Mount Bethel Christian*
Mount Paran Christian
Mount Pisgah Christian
Paideia*
St. Francis
Walker
Weber School*
Whitefield Academy
Region 6
Armuchee
Bremen
Coosa
Darlington
Haralson County
Heard County
Model
Pepperell
Temple
Region 7
Chattooga
Christian Heritage
Dade County
Dalton Academy*
Fannin County
Gordon Central
Gordon Lee
Region 8
Athens Academy
Athens Christian
Banks County
Barrow*
Commerce
Elbert County
Oglethorpe County
Providence Christian
Rabun County
Tallulah Falls*
Wesleyan
Class A Division II
Region 1
Baconton
Baker County*
Calhoun County*
Early County
Miller County
Mitchell County
Pataula Charter
Pelham
Quitman County*
Randolph-Clay
Seminole County
Southwest Georgia STEM*
Stewart County*
Terrell County
Region 2
Atkinson County
Brooks County
Charlton County
Clinch County
Echols County*
Irwin County
Lanier County
Turner County
Region 3
Bryan County
Claxton
Emanuel County Institute
Jenkins County
McIntosh County Academy
Metter
Portal
Savannah
Savannah Classical*
Savannah Early College*
Steam Academy*
Region 4
Crawford County
Dooly County
Hawkinsville
Montgomery County
Telfair County
Treutlen
Wheeler County
Wilcox County
Region 5
Elite Scholars Academy*
Georgia Academy for Blind*
Georgia Military College
Georgia School for Innovation*
Glascock County
Hancock Central
Johnson County
Stilwell Arts*
Twiggs County
Wilkinson County
Region 6
Central-Talbotton
Chattahoochee County
Furlow Charter*
Macon County
Marion County
Rainey-McCullers*
Schley County
Taylor County
Webster County*
Region 7
Atlanta Classical*
Bowdon
Fulton Leadership Academy*
Genesis Innovation*
Georgia Fugees Academy*
Georgia School for Deaf*
Greenville
Manchester
Mount Zion-Carroll
Trion
Region 8
Greene County
Lake Oconee Academy
Lincoln County
Taliaferro County*
Towns County
Warren County
Washington-Wilkes
Woody Gap*
