GHSA Lacrosse State Championship Recap

“Northview was our first game of the season,” explained head coach Liz McFarland. “Sometimes it is hard to beat the same team twice, but we also know that teams change during the season and that if we just exploded from the get go and did fast breaks and didn’t slow down, we felt like we would be in good shape to win again and I think you saw that today. We had a tremendous amount of goals off of fast breaks and we just didn’t let up and so I am very proud of our girls. … We did a little shoot around this morning to get the jitters out and so when we arrived at Denmark, we were in good shape.”

Senior Sarah Chernik scored three of her team-high four goals in the first half and was one of the nine different Blessed Trinity players that produced goals.