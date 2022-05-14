GHSA Lacrosse State Championship Recap

The Blessed Trinity Girls opened up Saturday’s four-game state championship lineup at Denmark High School with a convincing 20-2 win over Northview in the Class A-5A finals to win its second-straight title and fifth state crown over the last six seasons. The two Titans previously faced in the season opener on Feb. 8 and Blessed Trinity came away with a 21-8 victory. Head coach Liz McFarland recognized the challenge of beating the same team twice and encouraged her team to come out the gates aggressive. That strategy, in addition to an early shoot around the team squeezed in before its 10 a.m. faceoff with Northview, prepared them to jump out to a quick 6-0 lead that turned into an insurmountable 13-2 lead at the half.
“Northview was our first game of the season,” explained head coach Liz McFarland. “Sometimes it is hard to beat the same team twice, but we also know that teams change during the season and that if we just exploded from the get go and did fast breaks and didn’t slow down, we felt like we would be in good shape to win again and I think you saw that today. We had a tremendous amount of goals off of fast breaks and we just didn’t let up and so I am very proud of our girls. … We did a little shoot around this morning to get the jitters out and so when we arrived at Denmark, we were in good shape.”
Senior Sarah Chernik scored three of her team-high four goals in the first half and was one of the nine different Blessed Trinity players that produced goals.
“We have so much depth and really any player can play any different position,” explained McFarland. “We also don’t have any ball hogs out there and so we can keep it fresh and you never know who is going to be the one to score and that is to our advantage.
Junior Emily Weir was credited for her resilience in goal today and played a key role in Blessed Trinity closing out its impressive 2022 playoff run with a whopping 88-16 advantage in goals.
