GHSA Basketball Quarterfinals Recap

Class 7A

Girls: North Paulding 74, Buford 69 OT

Buford’s Izzy Rettiger scored on a lay-in with 4.5 seconds left in the game to tie the contest at 60 and force overtime against the Wolfpack. North Paulding held a 72-69 lead with 15 seconds left and forced Buford to capitalize on long-range shooting to force a second overtime period. The Wolves had made 12 from beyond the arc at that point but when Ava Watson attempted a 3-point shot from several paces past the 3-point line, North Paulding junior power forward Ava Andrews got a hand on the ball with 1.5 seconds left on the clock, interrupting Watson’s shot enough to secure the victory as time expired.

Girls: Cherokee 70, Campbell 60

Cherokee enjoyed a 45-24 at before the Warriors weathered a 21-12 run from Campbell in the third quarter to lead 57-45 entering the fourth quarter. Campbell put together a 15-13 effort in the fourth quarter but fell short. The Warriors led 20-6 after the first quarter. North Paulding will face Cherokee at 1 p.m. Saturday at Georgia State in Atlanta.

Lowndes 61, Milton 50

Two players scored in double-figures to lead Lowndes past Milton. Junior Aryana Thomas – a 5-foot-7 shooting guard, scored a team-leading 16 points. Kaci Demps, a 5-6 junior point guard, finished with 12 points for the Vikings.

Grayson 59, Norcross 38

The Rams preserved their flawless season while moving to 30-0 in a defeat of Norcross. Top-ranked Grayson will face Lowndes 5 p.m. Saturday at Georgia State in Atlanta.

Class 6A

Girls: Veterans 60, Hughes 56

Gabby Minus led the Lady Warhawks tonight scoring 20 points and Nariah Nelson was not far behind scoring 18 points with four three-pointers in the postseason victory. Desteyn Seaton scored 11 points of her own in the Lady Warhawks Elite Eight victory.

Girls: North Forsyth 61, Woodward Academy 49

Woodward Academy held a six-point advantage against North Forsyth at the half, leading 28-22. The half included a 10-0 run by the Eagles. North Forsyth managed to tie the game in the second quarter, 22-22 before Woodward ended the first half on a 6-0 run. The third quarter ended with the Eagles holding a one-point lead, 41-40. North Forsyth held Woodward to only eight fourth quarter points and scored for 21 points to put the game out of reach. Woodward was scoreless for the final 4:30 of the game.

Girls: Marist 57, Pope 29

Marist held a 21-point lead going into the fourth quarter and held on for victory. As the one seed, Marist has controlled opponents in the postseason, winning by an average of 36 points in the playoffs. The War Eagles will face River Ridge in the semifinals on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. at the University of West Georgia.

Girls: River Ridge 64, Tift County 46

River Ridge was leading for a majority of the game and held a 13-point lead at the end of the third quarter, 52-39. Allie Sweet led with 24 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and three steals. Sophia Pearl added 12 points and six assists in the River Ridge victory. Ridge will play Marist in the semifinals.

Class 5A

Boys: Winder-Barrow 66, Warner Robins 64

The Elite Eight matchup featured a back and forth first quarter that featured multiple lead changes but in the end, JD Estime hit a layup with around four seconds left to give Winder Barrow the lead for good. By halftime Warner Robins held a two-point lead at the break, 27-25. Warner Robins converted a 9-0 run in the second quarter to gain control. Winder Barrow climbed back and held a five-point lead, 44-39 after junior Jordan Samuel played a huge part in helping the Bulldogs gain the lead back. Jerrin Samuel led Winder Barrow with 15 points and Tyrin Sims scored 14 (nine points in the fourth) on their way to the Class 5A semifinals. Cam Perkins led the way for Warner Robins with 17 points.

Boys: Kell 60, Dutchtown 46

Kell led 39-21 at halftime as CJ Brown and Cannon Richards gave Dutchtown problems throughout the game. The Longhorns had a 20-point lead in the third quarter but saw it be cut to eight points after a 12-0 Dutchtown run to begin the final quarter.

Girls: Cartersville 47, Harris County 46

The Cartersville Lady Canes are on their way to the semifinals after a narrow one-point 47-46 victory over Harris County. The Lady Canes were led by Taff Bradley with 18 points and nine rebounds and Ansley Griffin with 10 points. KK Arnold scored eight points with seven rebounds and Senai Carpenter scored seven points with eight assists and five rebounds.

Girls: Dalton 71, Arabia Mountain 52

Arabia Mountain came into the Elite Eight matchup with a 16-game win streak which was snapped by Dalton. At the end of the first half, Dalton held an eight-point lead against Arabia Mountain, 34-26. The Catamounts opened the second half on an 18-0 run, expanding the lead to 26. Arabia held its last lead at 22-21 but Dalton’s 30-5 run thwarted all efforts for the Rams. Arabia Mountain opened the fourth quarter with a 14-0 run to cut the Dalton lead to 18, but the game was out of reach.

Girls: Midtown 58, Jones County 37

Sinclair Richman and Devin Bockman led with 18 points for Midtown. Cate Barton scored 15 points, Briaiah Lewis had 10 points with six assists and Hailey Wortmann finished with 10 points and five rebounds. The two-seeded Midtown Knights will face Dalton in the Class 5A Girls Final Four on Friday at 5:00 p.m. at the University of West Georgia.

Class 4A

Girls: Baldwin 66, Stockbridge 39

Baldwin will advance to the Class 4A semifinals for the third straight season after expanding upon a seven-point lead at halftime, 27-20. CJ Wilson led the way for Stockbridge in the loss with 12 points and six rebounds. Jaidyn Hill and Jayla Fulks added seven points each. Janaye Walker led the way for Baldwin with 17 points and 17 rebounds and Kassidy Neal added 15 points and nine rebounds of her own.

Girls: Fayette County 77, Chestatee 71

Fayette County ended the first quarter on a 9-0 run as they ended the period with a seven-point lead, up 18-11. At the end of the third, Chestatee held a one-point lead, 48-47, in a quarter that featured a 16-2 run to get back into the game. Free throws were key for Fayette County as it helped them pull away from Chestatee in the fourth quarter. Deyla McCoy led the Tigers with 23 points and Anaya Ferguson scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and eight blocks. Megan Ohonde added 19 points for to help Fayette advance to the semifinals.

Girls: North Oconee 62, Starr’s Mill 55

North Oconee held a one-point lead after two quarters, leading 28-27 over Star’s Mill. By the end of the third quarter, the game remained close and North Oconee continued to hold the lead with a two-point advantage, 42-40. North Oconee was ultimately able to pull away. North Oconee is the first Oconee County School to make it to the semifinals. Reese Riddle led North Oconee with 20 points and pulled down five rebounds while Kendall Wells scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win.

Girls: Hardaway 59 Holy Innocents’ 53

Mikayla Johnson led the way for Hardaway with 21 points and Akilah Shelton scored 18 points of her own going 8-for-11 from the free throw line. Jenaiya Hardy added 15 points of her own in the victory against Holy Innocents.

Class 3A

Girls: Hebron 75, Morgan County 28

Ja’kerra Butler scored 17 points with 10 rebounds and four blocks to lead defending-champion Hebron one step closer to another state title. Aubrey Beckham added 15 points with four assists, Danielle Osho scored 14 points with 10 rebounds, Mia ‘MJ’ James finished with 10 points, five rebounds and three steals, Amiya Porter had nine points, three assists and three steals and Nickyia Daniel tallied eight points with three assists.

Girls: Carver-Columbus 76, Hart County 57

Carver led 22-14 after the first quarter and 43-27 at the half to advance past Hart County and into the semifinals. Senior Jazmin Thornton was 14-of-27 shooting for 31 points with 13 rebounds, three steals and a block to lead Carver to the semifinals. Senior Aubri Wilkins added 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting and junior Camryn Thomas had 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting.

Class 2A

Girls: Central-Macon 44, Columbia 37

Central ended the first half with a 15-point advantage, holding Columbia to single digits after two quarters with a 22-7 lead. By the end of the third quarter, Central held just a four-point lead over Columbia, leading 28-24. Central was led by Alayna Grane with 18 points, going 11-fo-16 from the free throw line. Aniya Dugger added 12 points with three rebounds and three steals for Central. Columbia was led by Keamaura Robinson with 13 points and 14 rebounds and Nia Anderson, who scored 13 points.

Girls: Josey 65, Banks County 48

Josey held a 13-point halftime lead – 36-23 -- in the quarterfinals victory over Banks. Josey opened the game strong and continued their strong play into the second half.

Girls: Murray County 52, Butler 49

The Bulldogs held a 13-5 lead after the first quarter, but Murray County opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run. The first quarter lead dwindled down to three points by halftime with the Bulldogs leading 25-22. The second quarter featured a Murray County three-point lead after they faced an eight-point deficit in the first. By the end of the third, Butler held a two-point lead, up 40-38. In a back-and-forth final quarter, the reigning Region 4-AA champ Bulldogs lost in the Elite Eight by three, 52-49. Bayleigh Winkler led Murray with 18 points and nine rebounds and Callan Ledford scored 12 points for Murray County, which advanced to the semifinals the first time since 1966.

Girls: Mt. Paran Christian 86, Dodge County 55

Mt. Paran Christian had little issues with Dodge County in a 31-point victory to advance to the semifinals. Three players scored in double figures for Dodge County in the loss. Lyric Green led 23 points, Autumn Rhodes added 14 points and Paige Ingram scored 10 points in the defeat.

Class A Division I

Girls: Athens Christian 57, Lamar County 42

Athens Christian entered the second quarter tied at 12 with Lamar County before holding the Trojans to three points to enter halftime with a 27-15 lead. The Eagles expanded the margin to enjoy a 40-25 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Girls: Rabun County 71, Bryan County 45

Lucy Hood scored 22 points with five rebounds and five assists to lead Rabun County past Bryan. Mili Watts scored 13 points with four steals, Addy Beth Owens added 12 points with three assists and Jacie McCall finished with nine points and four rebounds.

Girls: Galloway 67, Swainsboro 61

Galloway completed the come-from-behind victory to advance to the semifinals after trailing 17-10 entering the second quarter.

Class A Division II

Girls: Clinch County 65, Chattahoochee County 57

Clinch completed a come-from-behind victory to advance past Chattahoochee County and into the semifinals against Montgomery County. Amariah Dean led with 18 points and 15 rebounds while Tyana Dorsey had 17 points and 21 rebounds. Clinch will face Montgomery County 1 p.m. Friday at Fort Valley State in the semifinals.

Girls: Montgomery County 69, Christian Heritage 54

Marley Bell led Montgomery County with 35 points while Amire Banks scored 17 points, advancing the Eagles to the semifinals. Montgomery will play against Clinch County at 1 p.m. Friday at Fort Valley State.

Girls: Greenforest 57, Wilcox County 42

Top-ranked Greenforest pieced together a 15-2 run in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach against Wilcox County. The Eagles led 16-7 after the first quarter and 30-24 at the half but Wilcox climbed back into the game to trail 42-40 entering the fourth quarter. Greenforest will play Taylor County in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday at Fort Valley State.

Girls: Taylor County 64, Seminole County 38

Taylor County led 18-7 after the first quarter and 51-31 entering the fourth quarter in a romp of Seminole County. Taylor County will play top ranked Greenforest in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday at Fort Valley State.