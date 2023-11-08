GHSA approves Benedictine, Westminster, ELCA to play up

13 public schools allowed to go down

Benedictine, Westminster and Eagle’s Landing Christian got GHSA permission Wednesday to play up into Class 4A starting in 2024-06 while 13 several public schools were pushed down in class as a result of the petitions.

Also approved to play up, mostly for better geographical fits, were Johnson-Savannah, Beach and Windsor Forest to 3A and Trinity Christian, Josey, Drew Charter, Coretta Scott King, Johnson-Augusta and Davidson Fine Arts to 2A.

When the GHSA approves petitions to move up into a class, it allows the same number to move down to keep the classifications at roughly the same size.

Moving down were Fayette County, Troup, Adairsville and Westside-Augusta to 3A, Sonoraville, Elbert County and Glenn Hills to 2A, Haralson County, Toombs County, Washington County and Barrow to A Division I and Pelham and Early County in A Division II.

The moves of the three private schools were expected, though it was speculated that more would join them. Notable private schools that chose to stay down were Greater Atlanta Christian (3A), Calvary Day (2A), Holy Innocents’ (2A), Lovett (2A), Pace Academy (A Division I) and Wesleyan (A Division I),

That means that they will compete in the new private-only 3A-A playoff division. They will play with public schools in the regular season but break off for the playoffs. That’s welcome news to public schools in 4A that feared the private-school migration.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

