Football, Softball and Volleyball scores from Thursday

High schools | 37 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

Softball

Apalachee 7, Jackson County 0

Apalachee 9, Jackson County 0

Armuchee 16, Drew Charter 1

Baconton Charter 16, Pelham 1

Brookwood 13, Norcross 0

Central-Carroll 13, Southeast Whitfield 0

Charlton County 13, Brooks County 1

Chattahoochee 9, Johns Creek 0

Coffee 15, Warner Robins 0

Crawford County 10, Glascock County 3

East Coweta 12, Newnan 0

Fayette County 19, Riverdale 4

Gordon Lee 11, Mt. Zion, Carroll 0

Heritage-Catoosa 6, Cedartown 5

Kennesaw Mountain 8, Allatoona 3

Lambert 4, South Forsyth 3

Lumpkin County 16, West Hall 2

Marietta 7, Hillgrove 6

Marion County 15, Manchester 0

Metter 17, Jenkins County 9

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 12, Galloway School 2

New Hampstead 16, Groves 2

Pepperell 17, Fannin County 1

Ridgeland 5, Pickens 4

Ringgold 7, Coahulla Creek 3

River Ridge 5, Etowah 3

Screven County 16, McIntosh County Academy 0

Union Grove 10, Woodland-Stockbridge 1

Vidalia 9, East Laurens 0

Wesleyan 16, St. Francis 0

Whitewater 13, Starr’s Mill 0

Volleyball

Aquinas 2, Davidson Fine Arts 0

Brooks County 2, Baker County 0

Brookstone 2, Shaw 0

Buford 3, Lassiter 0

Central-Phenix City A.L. 2, Shaw 0

Dacula 2, North Oconee 0

Dacula 2, White County 0

Dade County 2, Coahulla Creek 0

Dade County 2, Murray County 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Konos Academy 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Woodward Academy 0

Harris County 2, Houston County 0

LaFayette 2, Pickens 0

LaFayette 2, Sonoraville 0

Lake Oconee Academy 2, Rabun County 0

Lake Oconee Academy 2, Washington-Wilkes 0

Lambert 3, Gainesville 1

Locust Grove 3, Fayette County 1

New Hampstead 2, Johnson-Savannah 0

New Hampstead 2, Savannah Classical Academy 0

North Cobb Christian 2, Fellowship Christian 0

North Cobb Christian 2, Wheeler 0

North Forsyth 3, Forsyth Central 1

North Gwinnett 3, Peachtree Ridge 1

Parkview 2, Duluth 0

Providence Christian 2, Athens Christian 0

Richmond Academy 2, Harlem 0

Savannah 2, Beach 0

St. Vincents 2, Glynn Academy 0

Temple 2, Adairsville 0

Wesleyan 2, Parkview 0

Whitewater 3, Newnan 1

Woodville-Tompkins 2, Savannah 0

