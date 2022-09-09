ajc logo
Football, Softball and Volleyball scores from Thursday

By Score Atlanta
29 minutes ago

Football

Coahulla Creek 35, Chattooga 0

Forest Park 27, KIPP Atlanta Charter 6

Jackson-Atlanta 36, Lithonia 8

Josey 34, Glenn Hills 0

LaGrange 42, Upson-Lee 7

McIntosh County Academy 42, West Nassau, FL. 8

Newnan 49, Hardaway 7

St. Francis 35, Fellowship Christian 28

Softball

Bacon County 7, Pelham 2

Buford 4, Wesleyan 0

Buford 8, Dacula 2

Burke County 7, Lincoln County 6

Emanuel County Institute 16, McIntosh County Academy 2

Islands 8, Camden County 0

Jackson County 2, North Forsyth 1

LaFayette 6, Ridgeland 1

North Cobb Christian 16, South Atlanta 0

Sandy Creek 17, Douglass 0

South Effingham 9, Brunswick 1

Sprayberry 2, Alpharetta 1

Starr’s Mill 16, Riverdale 0

Tift County 7, Northside-Warner Robins 4

Walnut Grove 8, Seckinger 0

Volleyball

Brooks County 2, Mitchell County 1

Cartersville 2, Northwest Whitfield 1

Cherokee Bluff 2, West Forsyth 1

Columbus 2, Troup County 1

Dade County 2, Pepperell 0

Duluth 2, Seckinger 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Jackson 0

Elite Scholars Academy 2, Hapeville 0

Fulton Leadership Academy 2, Weber 1

Harlem 2, Westside-Augusta 0

Jackson County 2, Habersham Central 0

Jones County 2, Tattnall Square 1

Kell 2, Hiram 0

McIntosh 2, Dutchtown 0

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 2, Wheeler 0

New Hampstead 2, Highland Christian 0

Newnan 2, Central-Carroll 0

North Cobb Christian 2, Walker 0

North Gwinnett 2, Jefferson 0

Ola 2, Hampton 0

Pace Academy 2, Atlanta International 0

Paulding County 2, East Paulding 0

Peach County 2, Upson-Lee 1

Ringgold 2, Adairsville 0

Riverdale 2, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

