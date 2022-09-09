Football, Softball and Volleyball scores from Thursday

Football
Coahulla Creek 35, Chattooga 0
Forest Park 27, KIPP Atlanta Charter 6
Jackson-Atlanta 36, Lithonia 8
Josey 34, Glenn Hills 0
LaGrange 42, Upson-Lee 7
McIntosh County Academy 42, West Nassau, FL. 8
Newnan 49, Hardaway 7
St. Francis 35, Fellowship Christian 28
Softball
Bacon County 7, Pelham 2
Buford 4, Wesleyan 0
Buford 8, Dacula 2
Burke County 7, Lincoln County 6
Emanuel County Institute 16, McIntosh County Academy 2
Islands 8, Camden County 0
Jackson County 2, North Forsyth 1
LaFayette 6, Ridgeland 1
North Cobb Christian 16, South Atlanta 0
Sandy Creek 17, Douglass 0
South Effingham 9, Brunswick 1
Sprayberry 2, Alpharetta 1
Starr’s Mill 16, Riverdale 0
Tift County 7, Northside-Warner Robins 4
Walnut Grove 8, Seckinger 0
Volleyball
Brooks County 2, Mitchell County 1
Cartersville 2, Northwest Whitfield 1
Cherokee Bluff 2, West Forsyth 1
Columbus 2, Troup County 1
Dade County 2, Pepperell 0
Duluth 2, Seckinger 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Jackson 0
Elite Scholars Academy 2, Hapeville 0
Fulton Leadership Academy 2, Weber 1
Harlem 2, Westside-Augusta 0
Jackson County 2, Habersham Central 0
Jones County 2, Tattnall Square 1
Kell 2, Hiram 0
McIntosh 2, Dutchtown 0
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 2, Wheeler 0
New Hampstead 2, Highland Christian 0
Newnan 2, Central-Carroll 0
North Cobb Christian 2, Walker 0
North Gwinnett 2, Jefferson 0
Ola 2, Hampton 0
Pace Academy 2, Atlanta International 0
Paulding County 2, East Paulding 0
Peach County 2, Upson-Lee 1
Ringgold 2, Adairsville 0
Riverdale 2, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
