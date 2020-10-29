X

Football schedule for Week 9

Oct. 23, 2020 - Norcross, Ga: A GHSA football is shown before the Georgia high school football game between Cedar Grove and GAC at Greater Atlanta Christian, Friday, October 23, 2020 in Norcross, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

By Score Atlanta

Thursday

Johnson County at Wheeler County

Wilcox County at Dooly County

Bleckley County at Northeast

Spencer at Kendrick

Jordan at LaGrange

Hardaway at Shaw

Friday

Camden County at Colquitt County

Tift County at Lowndes

McEachern at Newnan

Campbell at Pebblebrook

Marietta at Hillgrove

Walton at North Cobb

Harrison at North Paulding

Newton at Brookwood

Parkview at Grayson

South Gwinnett at Peachtree Ridge

Cherokee at Etowah

West Forsyth at Forsyth Central

Lambert at North Forsyth

Gainesville at South Forsyth

Berkmar at Archer

Lakeside-DeKalb at Duluth

Meadowcreek at Dunwoody

Discovery at Norcross

North Gwinnet at Collins Hill

Mountain View at Mill Creek

South Gwinnett at Peachtree Ridge

Houston County at Lee County

Northside-Warner Robins at Valdosta

Effingham County at Glynn Academy

Brunswick at Richmond Hill

Benedictine at South Effingham

Bradwell Institute at Statesboro

Alcovy at Grovetown

Rockdale County at Heritage-Conyers

Evans at Lakeside-Evans

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at Morrow

East Paulding at Paulding County

Sprayberry at Allatoona

Kell at Kennesaw Mountain

Osborne at Lassiter

Riverwood at Creekview

Centennial at River Ridge

Winder-Barrow at Central Gwinnett

Lanier at Habersham Central

Buford at Shiloh

Wayne County at Coffee

Ware County at Warner Robins

Harris County at McIntosh

Northside-Columbus at Northgate

Griffin at Starr’s Mill

Mundy’s Mill at Forest Park

Drew at Woodward Academy

Stockbridge at Dutchtown

Union Grove at Eagle’s Landing

Ola at Jones County

Woodland-Stockbridge at Locust Grove

North Springs at Chamblee

ML King at Decatur

Lithonia at Northview

Chapel Hill at Jackson-Atlanta

Grady at New Manchester

Lithia Springs at Villa Rica

Cass at Hiram

Calhoun at Woodland-Cartersville

Clarke Central at Greenbrier

Loganville at Jackson County

Apalachee at Johnson-Gainesville

Dade Christian (FL) at Bainbridge

West Laurens at Perry

Westside-Macon at Rutland

Pike at Spalding County

Riverdale at Fayette County

McDonough at Hampton

North Clayton at Luella

Marist at Arabia Mountain

Stephenson at Mays

Pickens at Central-Carroll

Northwest Whitfield at Heritage-Catoosa

Cedartown at Ridgeland

Flowery Branch at Cedar Shoals

Madison County at Chestatee

East Hall at North Oconee

Tattnall County at Appling County

Brantley County at Long County

Crisp County at Jackson

Windsor Forest at Beach

Savannah at Groves

Thomson at Burke County

Hephzibah at Cross Creek

Morgan County at Richmond Academy

Douglass at Carver-Atlanta

Miller Grove at Salem

Greater Atlanta Christian at Sandy Creek

Redan at Westminster

LaFayette at Coahulla Creek

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at North Murray

Murray County at Rockmart

Adairsville at Sonoraville

North Hall at Gilmer

Cherokee Bluff at Lumpkin County

Dawson County at West Hall

Early County at Berrien

Worth County at Fitzgerald

Cook at Thomasville

Swainsboro at Bacon County

Vidalia at East Laurens

Toombs County at Jeff Davis

Dodge County at Lamar County

Southwest at Washington County

Glenn Hills at Jefferson County

Josey at Oglethorpe County

Bremen at Callaway

Haralson County at Temple

KIPP at Columbia

Towers at Lovett

Washington at McNair

Chattooga at Dade County

Model at Fannin County

Coosa at Gordon Central

Banks County at Rabun County

Elbert County at Union County

First Presbyterian at Mt. de Sales

Stratford Academy at Strong Rock Christian

St. Anne Pacelli at Eagle’s Landing Christian

Heritage School at Landmark Christian

Savannah Christian at Calvary Day

Aquinas at Savannah Country Day

Wesleyan at Hebron Christian

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian at Providence Christian

Fellowship Christian at King’s Ridge Christian

Mt. Pisgah Christian at Lakeview Academy

Darlington at Christian Heritage

Walker at North Cobb Christian

Loganville Christian at Athens Academy

Prince Avenue Christian at George Walton Academy

Miller County at Baconton Charter

Calhoun County at Randolph-Clay

Mitchell County at Seminole County

Clinch County at Atkinson County

Brooks County at Charlton County

Turner County at Lanier County

Claxton at Emanuel County Institute

Bryan County at Jenkins County

Metter at McIntosh County Academy

Screven County at Portal

Treutlen at Dublin

Montgomery County at Telfair County

Macon County at Greenville

Brookstone at Manchester

Central-Talbotton at Marion County

Creekside Christian at Schley County

Chattahoochee County at Taylor County

BEST Academy at Trion

Greene County at Crawford County

Glascock County at Georgia Military

Saturday

Westside-Augusta at Laney

Stone Mountain at Southwest DeKalb

Johns Creek at Cambridge

Sequoyah at Chattahoochee

Creekside at Banneker

Jonesboro at Tri-Cities

Monday

Tucker at Lovejoy

Tuesday

Coahulla Creek at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

Gordon Central at Chattooga

Dooly County at Wheeler County

