Football schedule for Week 9

Thursday
Johnson County at Wheeler County
Wilcox County at Dooly County
Bleckley County at Northeast
Spencer at Kendrick
Jordan at LaGrange
Hardaway at Shaw
Friday
Camden County at Colquitt County
Tift County at Lowndes
McEachern at Newnan
Campbell at Pebblebrook
Marietta at Hillgrove
Walton at North Cobb
Harrison at North Paulding
Newton at Brookwood
Parkview at Grayson
South Gwinnett at Peachtree Ridge
Cherokee at Etowah
West Forsyth at Forsyth Central
Lambert at North Forsyth
Gainesville at South Forsyth
Berkmar at Archer
Lakeside-DeKalb at Duluth
Meadowcreek at Dunwoody
Discovery at Norcross
North Gwinnet at Collins Hill
Mountain View at Mill Creek
Houston County at Lee County
Northside-Warner Robins at Valdosta
Effingham County at Glynn Academy
Brunswick at Richmond Hill
Benedictine at South Effingham
Bradwell Institute at Statesboro
Alcovy at Grovetown
Rockdale County at Heritage-Conyers
Evans at Lakeside-Evans
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at Morrow
East Paulding at Paulding County
Sprayberry at Allatoona
Kell at Kennesaw Mountain
Osborne at Lassiter
Riverwood at Creekview
Centennial at River Ridge
Winder-Barrow at Central Gwinnett
Lanier at Habersham Central
Buford at Shiloh
Wayne County at Coffee
Ware County at Warner Robins
Harris County at McIntosh
Northside-Columbus at Northgate
Griffin at Starr’s Mill
Mundy’s Mill at Forest Park
Drew at Woodward Academy
Stockbridge at Dutchtown
Union Grove at Eagle’s Landing
Ola at Jones County
Woodland-Stockbridge at Locust Grove
North Springs at Chamblee
ML King at Decatur
Lithonia at Northview
Chapel Hill at Jackson-Atlanta
Grady at New Manchester
Lithia Springs at Villa Rica
Cass at Hiram
Calhoun at Woodland-Cartersville
Clarke Central at Greenbrier
Loganville at Jackson County
Apalachee at Johnson-Gainesville
Dade Christian (FL) at Bainbridge
West Laurens at Perry
Westside-Macon at Rutland
Pike at Spalding County
Riverdale at Fayette County
McDonough at Hampton
North Clayton at Luella
Marist at Arabia Mountain
Stephenson at Mays
Pickens at Central-Carroll
Northwest Whitfield at Heritage-Catoosa
Cedartown at Ridgeland
Flowery Branch at Cedar Shoals
Madison County at Chestatee
East Hall at North Oconee
Tattnall County at Appling County
Brantley County at Long County
Crisp County at Jackson
Windsor Forest at Beach
Savannah at Groves
Thomson at Burke County
Hephzibah at Cross Creek
Morgan County at Richmond Academy
Douglass at Carver-Atlanta
Miller Grove at Salem
Greater Atlanta Christian at Sandy Creek
Redan at Westminster
LaFayette at Coahulla Creek
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at North Murray
Murray County at Rockmart
Adairsville at Sonoraville
North Hall at Gilmer
Cherokee Bluff at Lumpkin County
Dawson County at West Hall
Early County at Berrien
Worth County at Fitzgerald
Cook at Thomasville
Swainsboro at Bacon County
Vidalia at East Laurens
Toombs County at Jeff Davis
Dodge County at Lamar County
Southwest at Washington County
Glenn Hills at Jefferson County
Josey at Oglethorpe County
Bremen at Callaway
Haralson County at Temple
KIPP at Columbia
Towers at Lovett
Washington at McNair
Chattooga at Dade County
Model at Fannin County
Coosa at Gordon Central
Banks County at Rabun County
Elbert County at Union County
First Presbyterian at Mt. de Sales
Stratford Academy at Strong Rock Christian
St. Anne Pacelli at Eagle’s Landing Christian
Heritage School at Landmark Christian
Savannah Christian at Calvary Day
Aquinas at Savannah Country Day
Wesleyan at Hebron Christian
Mt. Vernon Presbyterian at Providence Christian
Fellowship Christian at King’s Ridge Christian
Mt. Pisgah Christian at Lakeview Academy
Darlington at Christian Heritage
Walker at North Cobb Christian
Loganville Christian at Athens Academy
Prince Avenue Christian at George Walton Academy
Miller County at Baconton Charter
Calhoun County at Randolph-Clay
Mitchell County at Seminole County
Clinch County at Atkinson County
Brooks County at Charlton County
Turner County at Lanier County
Claxton at Emanuel County Institute
Bryan County at Jenkins County
Metter at McIntosh County Academy
Screven County at Portal
Treutlen at Dublin
Montgomery County at Telfair County
Macon County at Greenville
Brookstone at Manchester
Central-Talbotton at Marion County
Creekside Christian at Schley County
Chattahoochee County at Taylor County
BEST Academy at Trion
Greene County at Crawford County
Glascock County at Georgia Military
Saturday
Westside-Augusta at Laney
Stone Mountain at Southwest DeKalb
Johns Creek at Cambridge
Sequoyah at Chattahoochee
Creekside at Banneker
Jonesboro at Tri-Cities
Monday
Tucker at Lovejoy
Tuesday
Coahulla Creek at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
Gordon Central at Chattooga
Dooly County at Wheeler County
