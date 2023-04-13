X

Football hires: Former Jefferson coach Cathcart takes Loganville job

Credit: Adam Krohn

Credit: Adam Krohn

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Loganville hired former Jefferson football coach Gene Cathcart this week, ending a recent slow news cycle of offseason changes that have reached 91 but with only 10 still open.

Cathcart led Jefferson and Habersham Central to two region titles apiece and won a state title in South Carolina’s Greenwood in 2012. He stepped down last year at Jefferson, where he coaches stars such as Sammy Brown and Georgia’s Malaki Stark, to return to South Carolina. But he resigned that post, at Batesburg Leesville, before the season started.

After sitting out a year, Cathcart will take over a Loganville program coming off its best season in 14 years. Loganville was 9-2 under Brad Smith, who was hired at Allatoona.

Also hired this week was Rodney Hackney at Tri-Cities. Hackney is a 20-year head coach has won region titles at Riverdale in 2020 and 2021.

Eighty-one offseason jobs have been filled. The 10 openings are at Baconton, Crawford County, Cross Keys, Providence Christian, Riverdale, South Atlanta, South Effingham, Twiggs County, Wheeler County and Woodland of Stockbridge.

Here are the 91 openings with their hires and former coaches.

Alexander - Cody Neal. Former coach: Olten Downs

Allatoona - Brad Smith. Former coach: Gary Varner

Apalachee - Mike Hancock. Former coach: Tony Lotti

Armuchee - Eric Belew. Former coach: Jeremy Green

Atkinson County - Bobby Jones. Former coach: Carl McGowan.

Baconton Charter - Open. Former coach: David Bbell.

Berkmar - Andrico Hines. Former coach: Cole Meyer

Blessed Trinity - Ed Dudley. Former coach: Tom Hall

Burke County - Franklin Stephens. Former coach: Eric Parker

Campbell - Jeff Phillips. Former coach: Howie Decristofaro

Centennial - Adam Miller. Former coach: Sean O’Sullivan

Central-Carrollton - Umbrah Brown. Former coach: Darius Smiley

Central-Macon - Jarrett Laws. Former coach: Joaquin Sample

Central-Talbotton - Andrew Hall. Former coach: Chris Cowart

Chattahoochee - Danny Carlisle. Former coach: Mike Malone

Chattahoochee County - Josh Jacobson. Former coach: Ryan McKenzie

Chattooga - Roone Gable. Former coach: Shawn Peek

Chestatee - Stuart Cunningham. Former coach: Shaun Conley

Clarkston - Jimmy Williams. Former coach: Terrance Hughey

Coahulla Creek - Drew Carter. Former coach: Danny Wilson

Collins Hill - Drew Swick. Former coach: Lenny Gregory

Crawford County - Open. Former coach: Craig Puckett

Cross Keys - Open. Former coach: Jimmy Williams

Dacula - Reggie Stancil. Former coach: Casey Vogt

Darlington - Wayne Groves. Former coach: Tommy Atha

Discovery - Roy Groshek. Former coach: Efrem Hill

Dodge County - Thomas Smith. Former coach: Ray Hardin

Eagle’s Landing - Johnny Teemer. Former coach: Markus Brown

Early County - Frank Killingsworth. Former coach: Joel Harvin

Fellowship Christian - John Thompson. Former coach: Tim McFarlin

Forsyth Central - Chad Pickett. Former coach: David Rooney

Franklin County - Chuck Holland. Former coach: Parker Martin

GMC Prep - Bobby Rhoades. Former coach: Lee Coleman

Gordon Central - Lenny Gregory. Former coach: TJ Hamilton

Grayson - Santavious Bryant. Former coach: Adam Carter

Griffin - Clifford Fedd. Former coach: Rusty Easom

Hardaway - Ryan McKenzie. Former coach: Corey Thompson

Hawkinsville - Tim Suttles. Former coach: Shane Williamson

Jackson - Christopher Henderson. Former coach: Dary Myricks

Jackson County - Korey Mobbs. Former coach: Rich McWhorter

Jefferson County - Marlo East. Former coach: JB Arnold

Johns Creek - Jim Rowell. Former coach: Drew Connell

Johnson (Savannah) - Steven Smith. Former coach: Kenderrick Bonner

Loganville - Gene Cascart. Former coach: Brad Smith

Lowndes - Adam Carter. Former coach: Zach Grage

McEachern - Kareem Reid. Former coach: Franklin Stephens

Metter - Lee Shaw. Former coach: Rodney Garvin

Miller County - Daniel McFather. Former coach: Nate George

ML King - Joel Kight. Former coach: Deante Lamar

New Manchester - Olten Downs. Former coach: Cedric Jackson

Newton - Josh Skelton. Former coach: Camiel Grant

North Gwinnett - Eric Godfree. Former coach: Bill Stewart

North Springs - Robert Brauch. Former coach: Jeff Phillips

Northside (Warner Robins) - Ben Bailey. Former coach: Chad Alligood

Parkview - Joe Sturdivant. Former coach: Eric Godfree

Pataula Charter - David Bell. Former coach: Daniel McFather

Paulding County - Sumo Robinson. Former coach: Umbrah Brown

Peach County - Marquis Westbrook. Former coach: Chad Campbell

Pebblebrook - Michael Woolridge. Former coach: Leroy Hood

Pope - Sean O’Sullivan. Former coach: Tab Griffin

Providence Christian - Open. Former coach: Joe Sturdivant

Putnam County - Joel Harvin. Former coach: Shaun Pope

Redan - Damien Wimes. Former coach: Derek Vaughn

Ringgold - Austin Crisp. Former coach: Robert Akins

Riverdale - Open. Former coach: Rodney Hackney

Rockdale County - Kenderrick Bonner. Former coach: Lee Hannah

Rutland - Anthyony Williams. Former coach: Jamarcus Johnson

Salem - Leroy Hood. Former coach: Jarrett Laws

Sandy Creek - Darius Smiley. Former coach: Brett Garvin

Savannah - Anthony Tolliver. Former coach: Michael Moore

Seckinger - Tony Lotti. Former coach: Aaron Hill

Shaw - Johnny Garner. Former coach: Blair Harrison

South Atlanta - Open. Former coach: Michael Woolridge.

South Effingham - Open. Former coach: Nathan Clark.

South Paulding - Maurice Allen. Former coach: Eric “Sumo” Robinson

Southwest DeKalb - Marion Bell. Former coach: Damien Wimes

Statesboro - Matt Dobson. Former coach: Jeff Kaiser

Sumter County - Will Rogers. Former coach: Clifford Fedd

Toombs County - Buddy Martin. Former coach: Richie Marsh

Treutlen - Pat Collins. Former coach: Steve Versprille

Tri-Cities - Rodney Hackney. Former coach: Cuevas Dargan

Twiggs County - Open. Former coach: Irade Perry

Vidalia - Rodney Garvin. Former coach: Jason Cameron

Villa Rica - Austin Barron. Former coach: Tim Barron

Walker - T.J. Anderson. Former coach: Tom Evangelista

Warner Robins - Shane Sams. Former coach: Marquis Westbrook

Westover - Octavia Jones. Former coach: Adam Miller

Wheeler County - Open. Former coach: Thomas Smith

Whitefield Academy - Robert Walsh. Former coach: Coleman Joiner

Winder-Barrow - Robert Paxia. Former coach: Ed Dudley

Woodland-Stockbridge - Open. Former coach: Julian Hicks

Woodstock - Dan Devine. Former coach: Troy Hoff

