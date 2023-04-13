Football hires: Former Jefferson coach Cathcart takes Loganville job

Loganville hired former Jefferson football coach Gene Cathcart this week, ending a recent slow news cycle of offseason changes that have reached 91 but with only 10 still open.
Cathcart led Jefferson and Habersham Central to two region titles apiece and won a state title in South Carolina’s Greenwood in 2012. He stepped down last year at Jefferson, where he coaches stars such as Sammy Brown and Georgia’s Malaki Stark, to return to South Carolina. But he resigned that post, at Batesburg Leesville, before the season started.
After sitting out a year, Cathcart will take over a Loganville program coming off its best season in 14 years. Loganville was 9-2 under Brad Smith, who was hired at Allatoona.
Also hired this week was Rodney Hackney at Tri-Cities. Hackney is a 20-year head coach has won region titles at Riverdale in 2020 and 2021.
Eighty-one offseason jobs have been filled. The 10 openings are at Baconton, Crawford County, Cross Keys, Providence Christian, Riverdale, South Atlanta, South Effingham, Twiggs County, Wheeler County and Woodland of Stockbridge.
Here are the 91 openings with their hires and former coaches.
Alexander - Cody Neal. Former coach: Olten Downs
Allatoona - Brad Smith. Former coach: Gary Varner
Apalachee - Mike Hancock. Former coach: Tony Lotti
Armuchee - Eric Belew. Former coach: Jeremy Green
Atkinson County - Bobby Jones. Former coach: Carl McGowan.
Baconton Charter - Open. Former coach: David Bbell.
Berkmar - Andrico Hines. Former coach: Cole Meyer
Blessed Trinity - Ed Dudley. Former coach: Tom Hall
Burke County - Franklin Stephens. Former coach: Eric Parker
Campbell - Jeff Phillips. Former coach: Howie Decristofaro
Centennial - Adam Miller. Former coach: Sean O’Sullivan
Central-Carrollton - Umbrah Brown. Former coach: Darius Smiley
Central-Macon - Jarrett Laws. Former coach: Joaquin Sample
Central-Talbotton - Andrew Hall. Former coach: Chris Cowart
Chattahoochee - Danny Carlisle. Former coach: Mike Malone
Chattahoochee County - Josh Jacobson. Former coach: Ryan McKenzie
Chattooga - Roone Gable. Former coach: Shawn Peek
Chestatee - Stuart Cunningham. Former coach: Shaun Conley
Clarkston - Jimmy Williams. Former coach: Terrance Hughey
Coahulla Creek - Drew Carter. Former coach: Danny Wilson
Collins Hill - Drew Swick. Former coach: Lenny Gregory
Crawford County - Open. Former coach: Craig Puckett
Cross Keys - Open. Former coach: Jimmy Williams
Dacula - Reggie Stancil. Former coach: Casey Vogt
Darlington - Wayne Groves. Former coach: Tommy Atha
Discovery - Roy Groshek. Former coach: Efrem Hill
Dodge County - Thomas Smith. Former coach: Ray Hardin
Eagle’s Landing - Johnny Teemer. Former coach: Markus Brown
Early County - Frank Killingsworth. Former coach: Joel Harvin
Fellowship Christian - John Thompson. Former coach: Tim McFarlin
Forsyth Central - Chad Pickett. Former coach: David Rooney
Franklin County - Chuck Holland. Former coach: Parker Martin
GMC Prep - Bobby Rhoades. Former coach: Lee Coleman
Gordon Central - Lenny Gregory. Former coach: TJ Hamilton
Grayson - Santavious Bryant. Former coach: Adam Carter
Griffin - Clifford Fedd. Former coach: Rusty Easom
Hardaway - Ryan McKenzie. Former coach: Corey Thompson
Hawkinsville - Tim Suttles. Former coach: Shane Williamson
Jackson - Christopher Henderson. Former coach: Dary Myricks
Jackson County - Korey Mobbs. Former coach: Rich McWhorter
Jefferson County - Marlo East. Former coach: JB Arnold
Johns Creek - Jim Rowell. Former coach: Drew Connell
Johnson (Savannah) - Steven Smith. Former coach: Kenderrick Bonner
Loganville - Gene Cascart. Former coach: Brad Smith
Lowndes - Adam Carter. Former coach: Zach Grage
McEachern - Kareem Reid. Former coach: Franklin Stephens
Metter - Lee Shaw. Former coach: Rodney Garvin
Miller County - Daniel McFather. Former coach: Nate George
ML King - Joel Kight. Former coach: Deante Lamar
New Manchester - Olten Downs. Former coach: Cedric Jackson
Newton - Josh Skelton. Former coach: Camiel Grant
North Gwinnett - Eric Godfree. Former coach: Bill Stewart
North Springs - Robert Brauch. Former coach: Jeff Phillips
Northside (Warner Robins) - Ben Bailey. Former coach: Chad Alligood
Parkview - Joe Sturdivant. Former coach: Eric Godfree
Pataula Charter - David Bell. Former coach: Daniel McFather
Paulding County - Sumo Robinson. Former coach: Umbrah Brown
Peach County - Marquis Westbrook. Former coach: Chad Campbell
Pebblebrook - Michael Woolridge. Former coach: Leroy Hood
Pope - Sean O’Sullivan. Former coach: Tab Griffin
Providence Christian - Open. Former coach: Joe Sturdivant
Putnam County - Joel Harvin. Former coach: Shaun Pope
Redan - Damien Wimes. Former coach: Derek Vaughn
Ringgold - Austin Crisp. Former coach: Robert Akins
Riverdale - Open. Former coach: Rodney Hackney
Rockdale County - Kenderrick Bonner. Former coach: Lee Hannah
Rutland - Anthyony Williams. Former coach: Jamarcus Johnson
Salem - Leroy Hood. Former coach: Jarrett Laws
Sandy Creek - Darius Smiley. Former coach: Brett Garvin
Savannah - Anthony Tolliver. Former coach: Michael Moore
Seckinger - Tony Lotti. Former coach: Aaron Hill
Shaw - Johnny Garner. Former coach: Blair Harrison
South Atlanta - Open. Former coach: Michael Woolridge.
South Effingham - Open. Former coach: Nathan Clark.
South Paulding - Maurice Allen. Former coach: Eric “Sumo” Robinson
Southwest DeKalb - Marion Bell. Former coach: Damien Wimes
Statesboro - Matt Dobson. Former coach: Jeff Kaiser
Sumter County - Will Rogers. Former coach: Clifford Fedd
Toombs County - Buddy Martin. Former coach: Richie Marsh
Treutlen - Pat Collins. Former coach: Steve Versprille
Tri-Cities - Rodney Hackney. Former coach: Cuevas Dargan
Twiggs County - Open. Former coach: Irade Perry
Vidalia - Rodney Garvin. Former coach: Jason Cameron
Villa Rica - Austin Barron. Former coach: Tim Barron
Walker - T.J. Anderson. Former coach: Tom Evangelista
Warner Robins - Shane Sams. Former coach: Marquis Westbrook
Westover - Octavia Jones. Former coach: Adam Miller
Wheeler County - Open. Former coach: Thomas Smith
Whitefield Academy - Robert Walsh. Former coach: Coleman Joiner
Winder-Barrow - Robert Paxia. Former coach: Ed Dudley
Woodland-Stockbridge - Open. Former coach: Julian Hicks
Woodstock - Dan Devine. Former coach: Troy Hoff
