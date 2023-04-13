Football hires: Former Jefferson coach Cathcart takes Loganville job

Cathcart led Jefferson and Habersham Central to two region titles apiece and won a state title in South Carolina’s Greenwood in 2012. He stepped down last year at Jefferson, where he coaches stars such as Sammy Brown and Georgia’s Malaki Stark, to return to South Carolina. But he resigned that post, at Batesburg Leesville, before the season started.

After sitting out a year, Cathcart will take over a Loganville program coming off its best season in 14 years. Loganville was 9-2 under Brad Smith, who was hired at Allatoona.