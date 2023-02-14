Football coaching changes: Warner Robins to hire Sams; offseason openings hit 75

On Monday, Sandy Creek’s Brett Garvin filed his retirement papers after leading the Patriots to the Class 3A championship. Garvin coached at Sandy Creek for 22 seasons, the past six as head coach.

Johns Creek has hired Cambridge defensive coordinator Jim Rowell to replace Drew Connell. The Gladiators were 2-8 in Connell’s lone season.

Statesboro has hired North Forsyth offensive coordinator Matt Dobson to replace six-year coach Jeff Kaiser. Statesboro has not had a winning season since 2013.

Paulding County has hired South Paulding coach Eric “Sumo” Robinson to replace Umbrah Brown, who left to become coach at Central in Carroll County.

Salem has hired Pebblebrook coach to replace Jarret Laws, who took the Central-Macon job.

Efrem Hill has stepped won at Discovery and is expected to take another job in the Gwinnett County school system.

Here are the 75 openings with their hires. Interim coaches from 2022 who were hired full-time, such as Cairo’s David Coleman and Liberty County’s Tony Glazer are not included.

Alexander - Olten Downs

Allatoona - Gary Varner

Apalachee - Tony Lotti

Armuchee - Jeremy Green (New coach: Eric Belew)

Berkmar - Cole Meyer

Blessed Trinity - Tom Hall (New coach: Ed Dudley)

Burke County - Eric Parker (New coach: Franklin Stephens)

Campbell - Howie Decristofaro (New coach: Jeff Phillips)

Centennial - Sean O’Sullivan

Central (Carrollton) - Darius Smiley (New coach: Umbrah Brown)

Central (Macon) - Joaquin Sample (New coach: Jarrett Laws)

Central (Talbotton) - Chris Cowart (New coach: Andrew Hall)

Chattahoochee - Mike Malone (New coach: Danny Carlisle)

Chattahoochee County - Ryan McKenzie (New coach: Josh Jacobson)

Chattooga - Shawn Peek (New coach: Roone Gable)

Chestatee - Shaun Conley (New coach: Stuart Cunningham)

Clarkston - Terrance Hughey

Coahulla Creek - Danny Wilson (New coach: Drew Carter)

Collins Hill - Lenny Gregory (New coach: Drew Swick)

Dacula - Casey Vogt (New coach: Reggie Stancil)

Darlington - Tommy Atha

Discovery - Efrem Hill

Dodge County - Ray Hardin

Eagle’s Landing - Markus Brown

Early County - Joel Harvin

Fellowship Christian - Tim McFarlin (New coach: John Thompson)

Forsyth Central - David Rooney (New coach: Chad Pickett)

Franklin County - Parker Martin (New coach: Chuck Holland)

GMC Prep - Lee Coleman

Gordon Central - T.J. Hamilton (New coach: Lenny Gregory)

Grayson - Adam Carter (New coach: Santavious Bryant)

Griffin - Rusty Easom (New coach: Clifford Fedd)

Hawkinsville - Shane Williamson

Jackson - Dary Myricks

Jackson County - Rich McWhorter (New coach: Korey Mobbs)

Jefferson County - J.B. Arnold (New coach: Mario East)

Johns Creek - Drew Connell (New coach: Jim Rowell)

Johnson (Savannah) - Kenderrick Bonner

Lowndes - Zach Grage (New coach: Adam Carter)

M.L. King - Deante Lamar (New coach: Joel Kight)

McEachern - Franklin Stephens

Metter - Rodney Garvin (New coach: Lee Shaw)

New Manchester - Cedric Jackson

Newton - Camiel Grant (New coach: Josh Skelton)

North Gwinnett - Bill Stewart (New coach: Eric Godfree)

North Springs - Jeff Phillips

Northside (Warner Robins) - Chad Alligood (New coach: Ben Bailey)

Parkview - Eric Godfree

Paulding County - Umbrah Brown (New coach: Sumo Robinson)

Peach County - Chad Campbell (New coach: Marquis Westbrook)

Pebblebrook - Leroy Hood

Pope - Tab Griffin (New coach: Sean O’Sullivan)

Putnam County - Shaun Pope (New coach: Joel Harvin)

Redan - Derek Vaughn (New coach: Damien Wimes)

Ringgold - Robert Akins (New coach: Austin Crisp)

Rockdale County - Lee Hannah

Salem - Jarrett Laws (New coach: Leroy Hood)

Sandy Creek - Brett Garvin

Savannah - Michael Moore

Seckinger - Aaron Hill (New coach: Tony Lotti)

Shaw - Blair Harrison (New coach: Johnny Garner)

South Paulding - Eric “Sumo” Robinson

Southwest DeKalb - Damien Wimes

Statesboro - Jeff Kaiser (New coach: Matt Dobson)

Sumter County - Clifford Fedd

Toombs County - Richie Marsh (New coach: Buddy Martin)

Treutlen - Steve Versprille (New coach: Pat Collins)

Tri-Cities - Cuevas Dargan

Twiggs County - Irade Perry

Vidalia - Jason Cameron (New coach: Rodney Garvin)

Walker - Tom Evangelista (New coach: T.J. Anderson)

Warner Robins - Marquis Westbrook (New coach: Shane Sams)

Whitefield Academy - Coleman Joiner (New coach: Robert Walsh)

Winder-Barrow - Ed Dudley

Woodstock - Troy Hoff