Football coaching changes: Baldwin, King’s Ridge, Coosa make hires

Baldwin, King’s Ridge Christian and Coosa have hired football coaches in the past week, brining to 15 the number of jobs filled. Thirty remain open among the Georgia High School Association’s 411 teams.
Baldwin of Milledgeville hired Jones County assistant head coach Kevin Patterson, a former Camden County and Wake Forest star player. Patterson was McEachern’s defensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022 and has coached at Tucker and T.L. Hanna.
Baldwin was 6-5 last season under Jesse Hicks, who took the East Laurens job.
King’s Ridge, a private school in north Fulton County, hired Holy Innocents’ offensive coordinator Zach Slaney. King’s Ridge played its first varsity season in 2010, and its 4-3 finish against a non-region schedule in 2023 represented its winning season.
Coosa, a Class 2A school in Floyd County, hired Brantley County coach Geoff Cannon. Coosa’s last winning season came in 2017.
Below are the 45 offseason openings. A typical offseason produces about 90 openings.
Filled:
Baldwin: Kevin Patterson
Charlton County: DeMario Jones
Cherokee: Adam Holley
Coosa: Geoff Cannon
Dodge County: Phillip Brown
East Forsyth: Dustin Canon
East Laurens: BJesse Hicks
Greenbrier: Sean Tiernan
King’s Ridge Christian: Zach Slaney
Midtown: Leroy Hood
Mount Pisgah Christian: Elijer Martinez
Pepperell: Brandon Haywood
Pickens: Craig Bennett
Salem: Michael Johnson
Union Grove: Greg Harris
Open (listed with former coach):
Arabia Mountain: Julian Washington
Banks County: Jay Reid
Brantley County: Geoff Cannon
Cambridge: Craig Bennett
Columbus: Phil Marino
Fayette County: Nick Davis
GMC Prep: Bobby Rhoades
Haralson County: Scott Peavey
Harrison: Josh Cassidy
Howard: Paul Carroll
Josey: Lawrence Pinkney
LaFayette: Andy Scott
Lithonia: Kevin Hill
Mays: Tony Slaton
Miller County: Daniel McFather
Montgomery County: Don Vandygriff
Mount Vernon: Wayne Dabbs
Ola: Tom Causey
Paulding County: Eric “Sumo” Robinson
Pike County: Bryan Holley
Riverwood: Michael Young
South Cobb: Thomas Hanson
Stone Mountain: Greg Carter
Tattnall County: Isaac Ferrell
Tift County: Noel Dean
Treutlen: Pat Collins
Turner County: Ben Simmons
Twiggs County: Patrick Wray
Wheeler County: Britt Ingle
Woodland-Stockbridge: Brandon Haywood
About the Author