Football coaching changes: Baldwin, King’s Ridge, Coosa make hires

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

18 minutes ago

Baldwin, King’s Ridge Christian and Coosa have hired football coaches in the past week, brining to 15 the number of jobs filled. Thirty remain open among the Georgia High School Association’s 411 teams.

Baldwin of Milledgeville hired Jones County assistant head coach Kevin Patterson, a former Camden County and Wake Forest star player. Patterson was McEachern’s defensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022 and has coached at Tucker and T.L. Hanna.

Baldwin was 6-5 last season under Jesse Hicks, who took the East Laurens job.

King’s Ridge, a private school in north Fulton County, hired Holy Innocents’ offensive coordinator Zach Slaney. King’s Ridge played its first varsity season in 2010, and its 4-3 finish against a non-region schedule in 2023 represented its winning season.

Coosa, a Class 2A school in Floyd County, hired Brantley County coach Geoff Cannon. Coosa’s last winning season came in 2017.

Below are the 45 offseason openings. A typical offseason produces about 90 openings.

Filled:

Baldwin: Kevin Patterson

Charlton County: DeMario Jones

Cherokee: Adam Holley

Coosa: Geoff Cannon

Dodge County: Phillip Brown

East Forsyth: Dustin Canon

East Laurens: BJesse Hicks

Greenbrier: Sean Tiernan

King’s Ridge Christian: Zach Slaney

Midtown: Leroy Hood

Mount Pisgah Christian: Elijer Martinez

Pepperell: Brandon Haywood

Pickens: Craig Bennett

Salem: Michael Johnson

Union Grove: Greg Harris

Open (listed with former coach):

Arabia Mountain: Julian Washington

Banks County: Jay Reid

Brantley County: Geoff Cannon

Cambridge: Craig Bennett

Columbus: Phil Marino

Fayette County: Nick Davis

GMC Prep: Bobby Rhoades

Haralson County: Scott Peavey

Harrison: Josh Cassidy

Howard: Paul Carroll

Josey: Lawrence Pinkney

LaFayette: Andy Scott

Lithonia: Kevin Hill

Mays: Tony Slaton

Miller County: Daniel McFather

Montgomery County: Don Vandygriff

Mount Vernon: Wayne Dabbs

Ola: Tom Causey

Paulding County: Eric “Sumo” Robinson

Pike County: Bryan Holley

Riverwood: Michael Young

South Cobb: Thomas Hanson

Stone Mountain: Greg Carter

Tattnall County: Isaac Ferrell

Tift County: Noel Dean

Treutlen: Pat Collins

Turner County: Ben Simmons

Twiggs County: Patrick Wray

Wheeler County: Britt Ingle

Woodland-Stockbridge: Brandon Haywood

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

