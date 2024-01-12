Football coaching changes: Baldwin, King’s Ridge, Coosa make hires

Baldwin, King’s Ridge Christian and Coosa have hired football coaches in the past week, brining to 15 the number of jobs filled. Thirty remain open among the Georgia High School Association’s 411 teams.

Baldwin of Milledgeville hired Jones County assistant head coach Kevin Patterson, a former Camden County and Wake Forest star player. Patterson was McEachern’s defensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022 and has coached at Tucker and T.L. Hanna.

Baldwin was 6-5 last season under Jesse Hicks, who took the East Laurens job.