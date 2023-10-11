Flag football, softball and volleyball scores from Tuesday

Flag Football
Callaway 15, Jordan 13
Columbus 22, Northgate 0
Columbus 33, Shaw 0
Dodge County 24, Perry 0
Dodge County 9, Lowndes 6
Eagle’s Landing 18, Ola 0
Griffin 26, Dutchtown 6
Hillgrove 19, Wheeler 0
Jackson County 31, East Jackson 6
Langston Hughes 18, Dodge County 0
Langston Hughes 2, Pebblebrook 0
Locust Grove 14, East Coweta 12
Luella 29, Dutchtown 6
Luella 31, Griffin 6
Macon County 25, Greenville 0
Marietta 26, Sprayberry 0
Marietta 33, Northview 12
Northview 12, Sprayberry 6
Ola 20, Union Grove 0
Paulding County 12, Villa Rica 7
Pebblebrook 6, Douglas County 0
Pope 22, Creekview 0
Pope 33, South Forsyth 12
South Forsyth 21, Creekview 0
Southeast Bulloch 19, Greenbrier 13
Spencer 21, Troup County 0
St. Anne Pacelli 26, Jordan 6
Villa Rica 26, Carrollton 0
Woodland-Stockbridge 24, Hampton 0
Clarke Central 33, Lovejoy 13
Columbus 33, Shaw 0
Discovery 13, Lithonia 0
Dunwoody 7, Salem 0
Lakeside-Evans 20, Greene County 0
Paulding County 12, Villa Rica 7
Spencer 21, Troup County 0
Towers 21, Lithonia 19
Washington County 40, Greene County 7
Softball
Apalachee 12, Habersham Central 0
Appling County 8, Tattnall County 0
Bacon County 6, Charlton County 2
Baconton Charter 8, SW Stem 1
Banks County 23, East Jackson 5
Buford 9, Collins Hill 1
Centennial 20, King’s Ridge 9
Central-Carroll 8, Southeast Whitfield 0
Chamblee 8, Villa Rica 5
Cherokee Bluff 4, East Hall 3
Coahulla Creek 8, Adairsville 0
Colquitt County 12, Valdosta 0
Columbus 8, Crisp County 0
Dacula 18, Central Gwinnett 0
Dalton 5, Hiram 1
Dawson County 6, Rabun County 2
Dodge County 7, Trinity Christian 1
Eagle’s Landing 14, Paulding County 12
East Forsyth 15, Cedar Shoals 0
Effingham County 6, West Laurens 5
Etowah 3, River Ridge 2
Franklin County 9, Hebron Christian 2
Gilmer 6, West Hall 5
Glascock County 1, Georgia Military 0
Hebron Christian 8, Franklin County 0
Heritage Christian 7, Flint River Academy, GA 3
Heritage-Catoosa 5, Cedartown 4
Hillgrove 19, Marietta 1
Jackson County 8, Lanier 0
Jeff Davis 12, Fitzgerald 0
Jeff Davis 16, Fitzgerald 0
Johnson County 10, Dublin 2
Lakeside-Evans 9, Thomson 0
Lambert 3, Denmark 2
Lanier County 7, Camden County 3
Lassiter 12, Johns Creek 0
Lee County 3, Taylor County 1
Lithonia 24, M. L. King 3
Monroe Area 4, Oconee County 3
Mountain View 2, Mill Creek 1
Newton 15, Salem 0
North Cobb Christian 16, Coretta Scott King 0
North Paulding 12, Harrison 6
Northside-Columbus 8, Marion County 0
Pope 6, Marist 0
Prince Avenue 14, Jasper County 2
Roswell 2, Blessed Trinity 1
Screven County 3, Swainsboro 2
Seckinger 5, Walnut Grove 4
Shaw 7, Callaway 5
Shiloh 20, Gainesville 4
South Effingham 9, Grovetown 1
Southeast Bulloch 14, Bryan County 0
St. Francis 6, Norcross 3
St. Pius X 5, Decatur 4
Thomas County Central 7, Tift County 6
Thomas Jefferson 7, Washington County 6
Thomasville 12, Pelham 3
Tift County 13, Thomas County Central 5
Toombs County 7, Pierce County 1
Treutlen 15, Telfair County 12
Union County 5, Providence Christian 2
Vidalia 12, Brantley County 1
Wayne County 10, Glynn Academy 1
Wesleyan 8, White County 0
Woodward Academy 18, Rockdale County 3
Worth County 10, Miller County 2
Worth County 10, Miller County 9
Volleyball
Apalachee 2, Athens Academy 0
Apalachee 2, Prince Avenue 0
Crisp County 3, Cook 0
Harris County 3, Drew 0
Jefferson 2, Eastside 0
Jefferson 2, Heritage-Conyers 0
Loganville 2, Clarke Central 0
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 3, Atlanta International 2
Mt. Vernon 3, Galloway School 1
North Gwinnett 3, Discovery 0
Oconee County 2, Greenbrier 0
Providence Christian 2, Atlanta Classical Academy 0
Providence Christian 2, Druid Hills 1
Savannah Country Day 3, Long County 0
South Effingham 3, Camden County 0
Vidalia 3, Tattnall County 0
About the Author
Credit: AP