Flag football, softball and volleyball scores from Tuesday

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago
X

Flag Football

Callaway 15, Jordan 13

Columbus 22, Northgate 0

Columbus 33, Shaw 0

Dodge County 24, Perry 0

Dodge County 9, Lowndes 6

Eagle’s Landing 18, Ola 0

Griffin 26, Dutchtown 6

Hillgrove 19, Wheeler 0

Jackson County 31, East Jackson 6

Langston Hughes 18, Dodge County 0

Langston Hughes 2, Pebblebrook 0

Locust Grove 14, East Coweta 12

Luella 29, Dutchtown 6

Luella 31, Griffin 6

Macon County 25, Greenville 0

Marietta 26, Sprayberry 0

Marietta 33, Northview 12

Northview 12, Sprayberry 6

Ola 20, Union Grove 0

Paulding County 12, Villa Rica 7

Pebblebrook 6, Douglas County 0

Pope 22, Creekview 0

Pope 33, South Forsyth 12

South Forsyth 21, Creekview 0

Southeast Bulloch 19, Greenbrier 13

Spencer 21, Troup County 0

St. Anne Pacelli 26, Jordan 6

Villa Rica 26, Carrollton 0

Woodland-Stockbridge 24, Hampton 0

Clarke Central 33, Lovejoy 13

Columbus 33, Shaw 0

Discovery 13, Lithonia 0

Dunwoody 7, Salem 0

Lakeside-Evans 20, Greene County 0

Paulding County 12, Villa Rica 7

Spencer 21, Troup County 0

Towers 21, Lithonia 19

Washington County 40, Greene County 7

Softball

Apalachee 12, Habersham Central 0

Appling County 8, Tattnall County 0

Bacon County 6, Charlton County 2

Baconton Charter 8, SW Stem 1

Banks County 23, East Jackson 5

Buford 9, Collins Hill 1

Centennial 20, King’s Ridge 9

Central-Carroll 8, Southeast Whitfield 0

Chamblee 8, Villa Rica 5

Cherokee Bluff 4, East Hall 3

Coahulla Creek 8, Adairsville 0

Colquitt County 12, Valdosta 0

Columbus 8, Crisp County 0

Dacula 18, Central Gwinnett 0

Dalton 5, Hiram 1

Dawson County 6, Rabun County 2

Dodge County 7, Trinity Christian 1

Eagle’s Landing 14, Paulding County 12

East Forsyth 15, Cedar Shoals 0

Effingham County 6, West Laurens 5

Etowah 3, River Ridge 2

Franklin County 9, Hebron Christian 2

Gilmer 6, West Hall 5

Glascock County 1, Georgia Military 0

Hebron Christian 8, Franklin County 0

Heritage Christian 7, Flint River Academy, GA 3

Heritage-Catoosa 5, Cedartown 4

Hillgrove 19, Marietta 1

Jackson County 8, Lanier 0

Jeff Davis 12, Fitzgerald 0

Jeff Davis 16, Fitzgerald 0

Johnson County 10, Dublin 2

Lakeside-Evans 9, Thomson 0

Lambert 3, Denmark 2

Lanier County 7, Camden County 3

Lassiter 12, Johns Creek 0

Lee County 3, Taylor County 1

Lithonia 24, M. L. King 3

Monroe Area 4, Oconee County 3

Mountain View 2, Mill Creek 1

Newton 15, Salem 0

North Cobb Christian 16, Coretta Scott King 0

North Paulding 12, Harrison 6

Northside-Columbus 8, Marion County 0

Pope 6, Marist 0

Prince Avenue 14, Jasper County 2

Roswell 2, Blessed Trinity 1

Screven County 3, Swainsboro 2

Seckinger 5, Walnut Grove 4

Shaw 7, Callaway 5

Shiloh 20, Gainesville 4

South Effingham 9, Grovetown 1

Southeast Bulloch 14, Bryan County 0

St. Francis 6, Norcross 3

St. Pius X 5, Decatur 4

Thomas County Central 7, Tift County 6

Thomas Jefferson 7, Washington County 6

Thomasville 12, Pelham 3

Tift County 13, Thomas County Central 5

Toombs County 7, Pierce County 1

Treutlen 15, Telfair County 12

Union County 5, Providence Christian 2

Vidalia 12, Brantley County 1

Wayne County 10, Glynn Academy 1

Wesleyan 8, White County 0

Woodward Academy 18, Rockdale County 3

Worth County 10, Miller County 2

Worth County 10, Miller County 9

Volleyball

Apalachee 2, Athens Academy 0

Apalachee 2, Prince Avenue 0

Crisp County 3, Cook 0

Harris County 3, Drew 0

Jefferson 2, Eastside 0

Jefferson 2, Heritage-Conyers 0

Loganville 2, Clarke Central 0

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 3, Atlanta International 2

Mt. Vernon 3, Galloway School 1

North Gwinnett 3, Discovery 0

Oconee County 2, Greenbrier 0

Providence Christian 2, Atlanta Classical Academy 0

Providence Christian 2, Druid Hills 1

Savannah Country Day 3, Long County 0

South Effingham 3, Camden County 0

Vidalia 3, Tattnall County 0

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Prosecution witness list grows in Trump Fulton election case11h ago

Gwinnett rec board member resigns over ‘Promised Land’ project
19h ago

14-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Lithonia shooting that killed teen
16h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlantans celebrate Krispy Kreme’s long-awaited return to Midtown
13h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlantans celebrate Krispy Kreme’s long-awaited return to Midtown
13h ago

Atlanta police chief fires officer after church deacon dies during arrest
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Roswell, Rome continue to roll through region play
12h ago
Week 9 softball rankings
13h ago
Top performances of Week 8: GIAA quarterback breaks state passing record
20h ago
Featured

Credit: Rich Schultz

Going to Philly? Take our advice on what to do and see
14h ago
Savor the colors of fall at these Georgia parks
15h ago
‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top