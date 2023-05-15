Final Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 7A, Milton continued its dominant run adding another championship to the trophy case after an 11-6 win against West Forsyth. The Lady Eagles have now won six-consecutive state titles and now have 16 overall in program history. Head Coach Tim Godby was named National Lacrosse Coach of the Year and continues to add to his impressive resume that already has him inducted into the Hall of Fame. West Forsyth was looking to win its first title in program history and made the title game interesting, cutting the deficit to four goals with two minutes left, but Milton would prevail. The Lady Wolverines rattled off seven-consecutive victories to get to the title game and were led by senior Noelle Kirley who scored 64 goals along with 21 assists and freshman Bryn Birkholz who scored 46 goals this season.

In Class 5A-6A, Blessed Trinity continues its recent championship streak adding its third consecutive state title after an 11-5 victory against area foe Roswell. Junior Clark Hamilton attacked the Blessed Trinity defense and scored five goals in the championship game. The Lady Titans have completed back-to-back 20-win seasons and have won 20 games in four of the past seven seasons. After clinching a three-seed and a tougher road to the state championship game, Roswell had its best finish in program history with 17 wins and made it out of a tough area that included Johns Creek, Blessed Trinity, Centennial, and Cambridge.

In Class A-4A, Pace Academy avenged its earlier loss to Wesleyan, winning 19-12 in the state title game and winning its first state title in program history. Pace Academy trailed early 5-2 but got back in the game and led 9-7 before closing the game out on a 10-5 run. The Lady Knights had the most wins this season in program history with 19. The Lady Wolves pulled off a thrilling win in the semifinals to get to their first-ever state title appearance after defeating Westminster in overtime 11-10. Senior Lily Nydam was huge in that semifinal win playing through injury and coming up with 14 saves.

Boys

Class 7A

1. West Forsyth

2. Lambert

3. Buford

4. North Paulding

5. South Forsyth

6. North Gwinnett

7. North Cobb

8. Mountain View

9. Carrollton

10. Walton

Class 5A-6A

1. Roswell

2. Allatoona

3. Blessed Trinity

4. Marist

5. Cambridge

6. Alpharetta

7. Pope

8. Evans

9. Lakeside-Evans

Class A-4A

1. Westminster

2. Wesleyan

3. Lovett

4. Fellowship Christian

5. Starr’s Mill

6. North Oconee

7. Benedictine

8. Pace Academy

9. Holy Innocents

10. King’s Ridge

Girls

Class 7A

1. Milton

2. West Forsyth

3. North Paulding

4. Walton

5. Hillgrove

6. Cherokee

7. Lambert

8. Brookwood

9. Mountain View

10. Marietta

Class 5A-6A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Roswell

3. Creekview

4. Cambridge

5. Alpharetta

6. Johns Creek

7. River Ridge

8. St. Pius X

9. Lakeside-Evans

10. Lassiter

Class A-4A

1. Pace Academy

2. Fellowship Christian

3. Wesleyan

4. Westminster

5. Columbus

6. Starr’s Mill

7. North Oconee

8. Mt. Paran Christian

9. Lovett

10. Mount Pisgah