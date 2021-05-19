Final lacrosse rankings

In boys Class 6A-7A, the Lambert Longhorns close out the season at No. 1 following a 21-game winning streak to close out their state championship run. Lambert’s only loss came to Class A-5A No. 1 Blessed Trinity. The rest of the Class 6A-7A poll is a logjam of deserving teams and sorting out the final poll was exceptionally challenging. Johns Creek earned the No. 2 slot following its 16-5 season and run to the semifinals. The Gladiators fell 10-8 to Lambert in the Final Four—compared to No. 3 Centennial’s 17-9 loss in the championship game. Johns Creek also was given the edge over Centennial due to their 15-8 win over the Knights on April 20 during the regular season. Roswell was forced to forfeit its matchup with Centennial in the second round of the state playoffs and closes out at No. 6. The Hornets’ only other losses this season came to Lambert (11-9), Christ School (16-11) out of North Carolina, No. 5 Lassiter (11-10) and Blessed Trinity (14-10 Allatoona closes out the year at No. 4 and South Forsyth comes in at No. 7. The War Eagles were eliminated by Centennial 15-11 in the Elite 8. Buford also made it to the Elite 8 before falling 11-6 to Allatoona and closes out the poll at No. 8. Walton, which fell 11-10 to Buford in the first round earned the No. 9 slot ahead of No. 10 Harrison, which the Raiders scored an 11-10 win over during the regular season.
The Blessed Trinity boys ran the table with a flawless 24-0 record and close out the year No. 1 in Class A-5A. Runner-up Pace Academy comes in at No. 2 ahead of Westminster, which was topped by the Titans 10-9 in the semifinals. Westminster previously defeated Pace Academy 9-8 in the regular season, but also have a 17-10 loss to Blessed Trinity in the regular season and sit solid at No. 3. Greater Atlanta Christian and Starr’s Mill round out the top 5. Woodward Academy, which fell 8-5 to GAC in the Sweet 16 is NO. 6 and Lovett, which made a run to the Elite 8 comes in at No. 7 ahead of No. 8 Marist. King’s Ridge and Wesleyan round out the top 10.
On the girls side, Milton completed its flawless 21-0 season and took home its state-record 14th all-time lacrosse state title. The Eagles defeated No. 2 West Forsyth 13-8 in the championship game and are currently ranked No. 3 nationally in the MaxPreps poll. Chattahoochee comes in at No. 3 and was defeated 11-9 in the semifinals by West Forsyth. Roswell earned the No. 4 slot and was defeated by West Forsyth 9-6 in the Elite 8. Walton earned the No. 5 spot after making an impressive run to the semifinals. The Raiders defeated No. 9 Johns Creek 11-10 in the first round and then scored a 10-9 win over No. 7 Hillgrove in the second round before eventually falling 16-3 to Milton in the semifinals. No. 6 Mill Creek fell 10-9 to Chattahoochee in the Elite 8 Alpharetta rounds out the poll at No. 10. The Raiders earned a spot in the poll, despite their second-round loss to Chattahoochee due to their head-to-head wins over Cambridge and Lambert, which were also considered. Kell was a strong contender for the No. 10 slot as well, but the Longhorns’ 22-11 loss to Cambridge in the regular season gave Alpharetta the edge.
In Class A-5A, Blessed Trinity scored a 12-6 win over Starr’s Mill in the championship match and closed out the year at No. 1. The Titans are also currently No. 7 in the MaxPreps National poll. Westminster earned the No. 3 slot behind Starr’s Mill and Fellowship Christian comes in at No. 4. Fellowship Christian was topped by Starr’s Mill 20-12 in the second round. Northview reached the semifinals after an impressive playoff run and advanced further in the playoffs then Northview did, however, the Titans come in at No. 5 due to its head-to-head loss to Fellowship Christian (17-16) during the regular season. Lovett earned the No. 6 slot and was topped 14-7 by Northview in the Elite 8. Wesleyan earned the No. 7 spot in the poll and McIntosh, Walker and Whitewater round out the final rankings.
Class 6A-7A
1. Lambert
2. Johns Creek
3. Centennial
4. Allatoona
5. Lassiter
6. Roswell
7. South Forsyth
8. Buford
9. Walton
10. Harrison
Class A-5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Pace Academy
3. Westminster
4. Greater Atlanta
5. Starr’s Mill
6. Woodward Academy
7. Lovett
8. Marist
9. King’s Ridge
10. Wesleyan
Class 6A-7A
1. Milton
2. West Forsyth
3. Chattahoochee
4. Roswell
5. Walton
6. Mill Creek
7. Hillgrove
8. Creekview
9. Johns Creek
10. Alpharetta
Class A-5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Starr’s Mill
3. Westminster
4. Fellowship Christian
5. Northview
6. Lovett
7. Wesleyan
8. McIntosh
9. Walker
10. Whitewater
