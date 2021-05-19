Final lacrosse rankings

The Blessed Trinity boys ran the table with a flawless 24-0 record and close out the year No. 1 in Class A-5A. Runner-up Pace Academy comes in at No. 2 ahead of Westminster, which was topped by the Titans 10-9 in the semifinals. Westminster previously defeated Pace Academy 9-8 in the regular season, but also have a 17-10 loss to Blessed Trinity in the regular season and sit solid at No. 3. Greater Atlanta Christian and Starr’s Mill round out the top 5. Woodward Academy, which fell 8-5 to GAC in the Sweet 16 is NO. 6 and Lovett, which made a run to the Elite 8 comes in at No. 7 ahead of No. 8 Marist. King’s Ridge and Wesleyan round out the top 10.

On the girls side, Milton completed its flawless 21-0 season and took home its state-record 14th all-time lacrosse state title. The Eagles defeated No. 2 West Forsyth 13-8 in the championship game and are currently ranked No. 3 nationally in the MaxPreps poll. Chattahoochee comes in at No. 3 and was defeated 11-9 in the semifinals by West Forsyth. Roswell earned the No. 4 slot and was defeated by West Forsyth 9-6 in the Elite 8. Walton earned the No. 5 spot after making an impressive run to the semifinals. The Raiders defeated No. 9 Johns Creek 11-10 in the first round and then scored a 10-9 win over No. 7 Hillgrove in the second round before eventually falling 16-3 to Milton in the semifinals. No. 6 Mill Creek fell 10-9 to Chattahoochee in the Elite 8 Alpharetta rounds out the poll at No. 10. The Raiders earned a spot in the poll, despite their second-round loss to Chattahoochee due to their head-to-head wins over Cambridge and Lambert, which were also considered. Kell was a strong contender for the No. 10 slot as well, but the Longhorns’ 22-11 loss to Cambridge in the regular season gave Alpharetta the edge.