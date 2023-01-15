ajc logo
X

Fellowship Christian hires former SEC defensive coordinator as football coach

Credit: Adam Krohn

Credit: Adam Krohn

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Fellowship Christian promoted defensive coordinator John Thompson to head coach, making the announcement Saturday night.

Thompson is a former defensive coordinator or co-coordinator at Ole Miss, Florida, Arkansas and South Carolina. He was East Carolina’s head coach in 2003 and 2004 and was Georgia State’s first defensive coordinator under coach Bill Curry and served from 2008 to 2011.

Thompson, 67, joined Fellowship’s staff in 2021 under coach Tim McFarlin, who was hired earlier this month as Georgia Tech’s director of high school relations.

“Coach Thompson has earned the respect of players and fellow coaches when it comes to his knowledge of the game, his tremendous work ethic and meticulous preparation,’’ athletic director David Lowery said in a statement. “The players believe in him and his ability to game plan for our opponents.”

Fellowship Christian is a Roswell private school that has won region titles each of the past four seasons, the first three in Class A Private and most recently in 2A. This past season, the team was 10-4 and reached the semifinals, losing to eventual champion Fitzgerald 19-9.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Georgia wins on the road against Ole Miss3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez reportedly agreeing to terms with Miami
4h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Pittsburgh deals home loss to Georgia Tech
5h ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Hot-shooting Georgia State scores 100 in win over Coastal Carolina
4h ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Hot-shooting Georgia State scores 100 in win over Coastal Carolina
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Salaries for new Georgia Tech assistant coaches Faulkner, Wade released
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High school basketball scores from Friday
23h ago
Buford’s Sturzoiu named Gatorade volleyball player of year
More than 4,600 Georgia players on ‘22 college rosters; Grayson leads state with 68
Featured

Credit: HAND

Funeral set for Kevin Lemons, Atlanta-based gospel artist
17h ago
Photos: One more Dawg Walk for the champion Bulldogs
8h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top