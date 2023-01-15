Fellowship Christian hires former SEC defensive coordinator as football coach

Thompson is a former defensive coordinator or co-coordinator at Ole Miss, Florida, Arkansas and South Carolina. He was East Carolina’s head coach in 2003 and 2004 and was Georgia State’s first defensive coordinator under coach Bill Curry and served from 2008 to 2011.

Thompson, 67, joined Fellowship’s staff in 2021 under coach Tim McFarlin, who was hired earlier this month as Georgia Tech’s director of high school relations.