Creekside vs. Coffee: Classic championship matchup

Both teams come from areas that are rich in football tradition. Coffee, the representative from south Georgia, has been grown accustomed to competing most recently against Ware County and Warner Robins and historically against Valdosta and Lowndes. Creekside is from the fertile south Fulton area that has produced state championship programs at Hapeville Charter and, a year ago, at Hughes.

Creekside won its only championship in 2013 and Coffee is seeking its first title after falling in the title game in 2017.

There is no real history between the Coffee and Creekside. They have played only once, with Creekside winning 28-28 in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.

Both teams are loaded with talent.

Coffee’s offense is powered by Fred Brown, a sturdy senior who carried 40 times in last week’s game. He has rushed for 2,305 yards and scored 23 touchdowns. He has rushed for 100-plus yards in each of the 14 games.

Quarterback Maurice Hansley has thrown for 1,422 yards and 15 touchdowns. The senior has developed into a good field leader and understands the nuances of the fast-paced attack. Pat McCall leads the team with 41 receptions and five touchdowns. The offensive line is led by Jerzabeon Grant.

The defense is led by edge rusher Larenzo Harvey, who has an offer from two-time Sun Belt king Larenzo, and cornerback Anthony Paulk, who has committed to Charleston Southern. Paulk leads the team with 75 tackles and 11 sacks, as well as two interceptions and two blocked field goals.

Creekside’s attack revolves around quarterback Vinson Berry, who coach Maurice Dixon says is the best QB in Class 5A. Berry has several small college offers, but his stock has been going up. He has thrown for 2,412 yards and 39 touchdowns rushed for four touchdowns.

The Seminoles’ top running back is Roderick McCrary, who has rushed for 1,959 yards and 13 touchdowns and caught three touchdown passes. McCrary has 22 offers, including Georgia Tech, Florida State and ODU. The most productive receiver is Shane Kelley, a big-play maker with 64 catches and 18 touchdowns.

The veteran offensive line is led by Caleb Homes, a four-star tackle who has committed to Pitt, and Bam Williams, a Jackson State commit.

The top defensive players are linemen Michai Boireau, who has committed to Florida, and ShuMond Johnson (nine sacks), who has committed to Eastern Michigan, and cornerbacks Kevon Gray, a Virginia commit, and Travis Terrell, who has offers from several Sun Belt teams. Gray and Terrell both have four interceptions. Rick McCrary leads the team with 112 tackles and has numerous Group of Five offers.