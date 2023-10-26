Commerce plays Rabun County; Bleckley faces Swainsboro; Greene County QB Steve Miller takes the ball and runs

In Class A Division I, No. 4 Commerce (8-1, 2-0) will host No. 6 Rabun County (7-2, 1-1) and each team has a chance to win the region title. Rabun has won nine-straight. Commerce wants its second region title in 20 years (2020). If Commerce beats Rabun, it is the champion. If Rabun wants the title, it has to beat Commerce by 13 points or more.

Rabun County lost to No. 5 Elbert County (7-2, 1-1) 21-9 in the Region 8 opener on October 13 but beat Athens Christian 38-0 last week. Commerce beat Athens Christian 39-0 and Elbert County 49-21 last week to stay atop the standings.

Rabun’s sophomore quarterback Ty Truelove is 104-of-170 passing for 1,519 yards and 15 touchdowns – 11 to senior Willie Goodwyn. Sophomore Reid Giles has 67 carries for 762 yards and 10 touchdowns. Commerce favors the run, exclusively, and Jaiden Daniels and Tysean Wiggins are backs to focus on, each with over 1,000 yards rushing on the year.

In other key region matchups –

-- In Class A Division I, No. 7 Bleckley County (7-2, 3-0) has a chance for its second region title in program history if it upends No. 2 Swainsboro (8-0, 2-0) in a Region 2 game at home. The Royals won the Region 3-2A title in 2021. Swainsboro is trying for the third-straight region crown, but it won’t happen this week. The Tigers might have to defeat Dublin (6-2, 1-1) next week for the championship if they beat Bleckley.

Kam’ryn Everett, a junior quarterback, is 85-of-130 passing for 1,161 yards and 15 touchdowns with six touchdown runs to lead the Bleckley offense. He’s got plenty of targets – six different players combine for 16 touchdowns led by senior Marcus Newsom’s 24 receptions for 433 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore Joshua Stanley leads the ground game with 92 carries for 726 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Swainsboro runs a lot. The Tigers’ quarterback Demello Jones is 10-of-20 passing for 206 yards and five touchdowns and he adds 45 carries for 550 yards and six touchdowns. Senior Jordon Williams has 63 carries for 650 yards and 12 touchdowns to lead the running game.

-- In Class A Division II, No. 2 Greene County (8-0, 3-0) travels to No. 10 Aquinas (6-2, 2-1) and the Tigers will try to lock up the Region 8 championship with a victory. Greene’s junior quarterback Steve Miller flies like an eagle on the ground with 46 carries for 262 yards and eight touchdowns along with sophomore Travez Gibson (8 TD runs). Junior Armari Durham has seven rushing touchdowns, senior Aveon Baugh adds four touchdown runs and RJ Monford has one rushing touchdown.

-- No. 4 Macon County (6-2, 3-2) will host Taylor County (6-2, 4-1) for a Region 6 game with playoff seeding implications. Taylor is 4-1 in the league, unranked and tied with No. 3 Manchester (4-1) in region play.

Class A Division I Top 10 Schedule

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (7-1, 1-0) at Jasper County (5-3, 0-1)

3. (3) Trion (8-0, 4-0) at Armuchee (4-4, 2-2)

5. (4) Elbert County (7-2, 1-1) vs. Athens Christian (0-8, 0-2)

6. (5) Rabun County (7-2, 1-1) at No. 4 Commerce

8. (8) Lamar County (6-2, 1-0) at Crawford County (1-7, 0-1)

9. (9) Mount Vernon (6-2, 1-0) at Whitefield Academy (3-5, 1-0)

10. (10) Bryan County (7-1, 2-0) at Savannah (0-9, 0-3)

Class A Division II Top 10 Schedule

1. (1) Schley County (8-0, 5-0) at Marion County (4-4, 2-3)

3. (3) Manchester (6-2, 4-1) does not play

4. (4) Macon County (6-2, 3-2) vs. Taylor County (6-2, 4-1)

5. (5) Clinch County (8-1, 3-0) vs. Charlton County (2-6, 2-0)

6. (6) Bowdon (7-2, 1-0) does not play

7. (7) Jenkins County (7-0, 2-0) vs. Emanuel County Institute (4-4, 1-1)

8. (9) Telfair County (7-0, 3-0) at Dooly County (4-4, 3-0)

9. (10) Early County (6-2, 6-0) vs. Irwin County (3-5, 0-1)

10. (8) Aquinas (6-2, 2-1) vs. No. 2 Greene County (8-0, 3-0)