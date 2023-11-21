Coin toss could send up to 6 No. 1-ranked teams on road for semifinals

No. 1-ranked teams that win their quarterfinal games this week should be prepared to travel. Most will be playing on the road in the semifinals.

That is the result of the GHSA’s universal coin toss Monday that determined home-field advantage for next week’s games when same-seeded teams meet. In those cases, the team placed higher on the bracket will be at home.

The only No. 1 team that will be higher on the bracket is Prince Avenue Christian of Class A Division I. The Wolverines are guaranteed a home game in the semifinals if they win this week against Irwin County. They would play the Commerce-Bryan County winner.