Class A first-round results create five ranked matchups in Round 2

Class A Division I

Boys: There’s not one single matchup between ranked teams in the class, in part, because three ranked teams lost in the opening round. But that’s typical in a deep class.

Two ranked teams will be at home: top-ranked Mount Vernon (Oglethorpe County) and No. 2 Savannah (Heard County). Four ranked teams --- No. 6 Paideia (Jasper County), No. 3 Darlington (Athens Christian), No. 10 Bleckley County (Temple) and No. 7 East Laurens (Irwin) will travel for second-round matchups.

Girls: There’s one game between ranked teams and nine top-10 teams alive after first-round play. Mount Pisgah is ranked No. 10 and will travel to No. 4 Rabun County. East Laurens, ranked No. 9, is traveling to Pelham and No. 3 Athens Christian is on the road to Trion. Ranked teams hosting are No. 1 St. Francis (Commerce), No. 2 Galloway (Elbert County), No. 6 Swainsboro (Temple), No. 7 Lamar County (Dublin) and No. 8 Bryan County (Heard County).

Class A Division II

Boys: Nine of the top-ranked teams in the class advanced through first-round play, creating three matchups between ranked teams. Three ranked teams – No. 5 Calhoun County (No. 9 Lanier County), No. 7 Early County (No. 2 Portal) and No. 3 Christian Heritage (No. 10 Warren County) – will travel for the round of 16 matchups. Top-ranked Greenforest will be at home against Region 8 No. 2 Greene County, No. 6 Macon County will play host to Hancock Central and No. 4. Mitchell County is at home against Clinch County.

Girls: Nine ranked teams advanced through the first round, yielding one game between ranked teams and one ranked team traveling in the second round. The other six ranked teams will play at home.

The feature game is No. 5 Early County at No. 2 Montgomery County. Greenforest (Warren County), No. 3 Taylor County (Greene County), No. 4 Wilcox County (Portal), No. 6 Clinch County (Randolph-Clay) and No. 7 Lake Oconee Academy (Christian Heritage) at home. Unranked Johnson County will play host to No. 10 Chattahoochee County.

See the results from the boys first round or the girls first round by following the link or see the second round schedule below.

Class A Division I boys second-round schedule

R3 #4 Screven County at R1 #2 Pelham

R6 #2 No. 6 Paideia at R5 #1 Jasper County

R4 #2 Heard County at R3 #1 No. 2 Savannah

R7 #2 No. 3 Darlington at R8 #1 Athens Christian

R6 #4 Mt. Pisgah at R8 #2 Rabun County

R2 #3 No. 10 Bleckley County at R4 #1 Temple

R5 #2 Oglethorpe County at R6 #1 No. 1 Mt. Vernon

R2 #2 No. 7 East Laurens at R1 #1 Irwin County

Class A Division I girls second-round schedule

R4 #3 Temple at R2 #1 No. 6 Swainsboro

R8 #4 Elbert County at R6 #2 No. 2 Galloway

R4 #2 Heard County at R3 #1 No. 8 Bryan County

R6 #3 No. 10 Mt. Pisgah at R8 #1 No. 4 Rabun County

R8 #2 No. 3 Athens Christian at R7 #1 Trion

R2 #3 Dublin at R4 #1 No. 7 Lamar County

R8 #3 Commerce at R6 #1 No. 1 St. Francis

R2 #2 No. 9 East Laurens at R1 #1 Pelham

Class A Division II boys second-round schedule

R1 #2 No. 5 Calhoun County at R2 #1 No. 9 Lanier County

R8 #4 Towns County at R6 #2 Manchester

R1 #3 No. 7 Early County at R3 #1 No. 2 Portal

R7 #2 No. 3 Christian Heritage at R8 #1 No. 10 Warren County

R8 #2 Greene County at R7 #1 No. 1 Greenforest

R1 #4 Randolph-Clay at R3 #2 McIntosh County Academy

R5 #2 Hancock Central at R6 #1 No. 6 Macon County

R2 #2 Clinch County at R1 #1 No. 4 Mitchell County

Class A Division II girls second-round schedule

R1 #2 Randolph-Clay at R2 #1 No. 6 Clinch County

R6 #2 No. 10 Chattahoochee County at R5 #1 Johnson County

R1 #3 No. 5 Early County at R3 #1 No. 2 Montgomery County

R7 #2 Christian Heritage at R8 #1 No. 7 Lake Oconee Academy

R8 #2 Warren County at R7 #1 No. 1 Greenforest

R3 #2 Portal at R4 #1 No. 4 Wilcox County

R8 #3 Greene County at R6 #1 No. 3 Taylor County