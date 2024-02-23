Class A first-round results create five ranked matchups in Round 2

Thirty-three of the 64 teams that are still playing after the first round of the Class A state basketball tournament are ranked, creating some interesting matchups in Round 2.
Five ranked-vs.-ranked matchups across Divisions I and II will be played this weekend.
Here’s the skinny:
Class A Division I
Boys: There’s not one single matchup between ranked teams in the class, in part, because three ranked teams lost in the opening round. But that’s typical in a deep class.
Two ranked teams will be at home: top-ranked Mount Vernon (Oglethorpe County) and No. 2 Savannah (Heard County). Four ranked teams --- No. 6 Paideia (Jasper County), No. 3 Darlington (Athens Christian), No. 10 Bleckley County (Temple) and No. 7 East Laurens (Irwin) will travel for second-round matchups.
Girls: There’s one game between ranked teams and nine top-10 teams alive after first-round play. Mount Pisgah is ranked No. 10 and will travel to No. 4 Rabun County. East Laurens, ranked No. 9, is traveling to Pelham and No. 3 Athens Christian is on the road to Trion. Ranked teams hosting are No. 1 St. Francis (Commerce), No. 2 Galloway (Elbert County), No. 6 Swainsboro (Temple), No. 7 Lamar County (Dublin) and No. 8 Bryan County (Heard County).
Class A Division II
Boys: Nine of the top-ranked teams in the class advanced through first-round play, creating three matchups between ranked teams. Three ranked teams – No. 5 Calhoun County (No. 9 Lanier County), No. 7 Early County (No. 2 Portal) and No. 3 Christian Heritage (No. 10 Warren County) – will travel for the round of 16 matchups. Top-ranked Greenforest will be at home against Region 8 No. 2 Greene County, No. 6 Macon County will play host to Hancock Central and No. 4. Mitchell County is at home against Clinch County.
Girls: Nine ranked teams advanced through the first round, yielding one game between ranked teams and one ranked team traveling in the second round. The other six ranked teams will play at home.
The feature game is No. 5 Early County at No. 2 Montgomery County. Greenforest (Warren County), No. 3 Taylor County (Greene County), No. 4 Wilcox County (Portal), No. 6 Clinch County (Randolph-Clay) and No. 7 Lake Oconee Academy (Christian Heritage) at home. Unranked Johnson County will play host to No. 10 Chattahoochee County.
See the results from the boys first round or the girls first round by following the link or see the second round schedule below.
Class A Division I boys second-round schedule
R3 #4 Screven County at R1 #2 Pelham
R6 #2 No. 6 Paideia at R5 #1 Jasper County
R4 #2 Heard County at R3 #1 No. 2 Savannah
R7 #2 No. 3 Darlington at R8 #1 Athens Christian
R6 #4 Mt. Pisgah at R8 #2 Rabun County
R2 #3 No. 10 Bleckley County at R4 #1 Temple
R5 #2 Oglethorpe County at R6 #1 No. 1 Mt. Vernon
R2 #2 No. 7 East Laurens at R1 #1 Irwin County
Class A Division I girls second-round schedule
R4 #3 Temple at R2 #1 No. 6 Swainsboro
R8 #4 Elbert County at R6 #2 No. 2 Galloway
R4 #2 Heard County at R3 #1 No. 8 Bryan County
R6 #3 No. 10 Mt. Pisgah at R8 #1 No. 4 Rabun County
R8 #2 No. 3 Athens Christian at R7 #1 Trion
R2 #3 Dublin at R4 #1 No. 7 Lamar County
R8 #3 Commerce at R6 #1 No. 1 St. Francis
R2 #2 No. 9 East Laurens at R1 #1 Pelham
Class A Division II boys second-round schedule
R1 #2 No. 5 Calhoun County at R2 #1 No. 9 Lanier County
R8 #4 Towns County at R6 #2 Manchester
R1 #3 No. 7 Early County at R3 #1 No. 2 Portal
R7 #2 No. 3 Christian Heritage at R8 #1 No. 10 Warren County
R8 #2 Greene County at R7 #1 No. 1 Greenforest
R1 #4 Randolph-Clay at R3 #2 McIntosh County Academy
R5 #2 Hancock Central at R6 #1 No. 6 Macon County
R2 #2 Clinch County at R1 #1 No. 4 Mitchell County
Class A Division II girls second-round schedule
R1 #2 Randolph-Clay at R2 #1 No. 6 Clinch County
R6 #2 No. 10 Chattahoochee County at R5 #1 Johnson County
R1 #3 No. 5 Early County at R3 #1 No. 2 Montgomery County
R7 #2 Christian Heritage at R8 #1 No. 7 Lake Oconee Academy
R8 #2 Warren County at R7 #1 No. 1 Greenforest
R3 #2 Portal at R4 #1 No. 4 Wilcox County
R8 #3 Greene County at R6 #1 No. 3 Taylor County
R2 #2 Atkinson County at R1 #1 No. 9 Seminole County
